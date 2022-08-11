CLEARSKY GLOBAL AND ECOGY-GTL GMBH BRING INNOVATIVE EMISSIONS REDUCTION TECHNOLOGY TO THE GLOBAL FUELS MARKET

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Calgary-based ClearSky Global Inc., an affiliate of Rainmaker Global Market Access, signed an agreement to commercialize ECOGY-GTL GmbH's unique, clean fuel technology for the global market.

The revolutionary technology produces pure, aromatics, and particulate-free diesel and jet fuels that are cleaner, lighter, and have a higher energy content than conventional refined fuels. The process is entirely energy self-sufficient and runs without burning hydrocarbons or using any external energy source. The result is a superior quality, low-cost fuel produced without greenhouse gas emissions.

ClearSky CEO, Timothy Kozmyk, commented, "ECOGY's remarkable technology provides us with a superior, economically viable solution for customers valuing cost-effective, low emission fuels. We believe this will be of particular interest to the aviation industry which is challenged with finding an economic way to reduce CO 2 emissions in order to meet 2030 emissions targets. We have the solution they are looking for. The ECOGY™ process is emission-free and more energy-efficient than competing technologies, allowing us to produce a very pure and cost-competitive fuel product".

Fuel manufacturing operations will commence in Germany in 2024, with North American commercial natural gas to liquid fuel operations estimated to begin in 2025. Systems can be designed to produce anywhere from 75,000 litres of fuel per day from a compact 3-module plant to over one million litres per day from larger operations, enabling ClearSky to strategically deploy fuel production operations to take full advantage of variable market conditions and better serve its customers.

About ECOGY GTL-GmbH

Germany-based ECOGY GTL-GmbH and its Netherlands subsidiary are focused on commercially developing the innovative ECOGY™ technology for a variety of industrial applications. Manfred Pfalzgraf, CEO of ECOGY-GTL GmbH noted, "the core ECOGY™ technology and the ECOGY-hybrid reactor are well established with a 12-year operating record in Germany. We are pleased to be partnered exclusively with ClearSky to develop a new natural gas and biomass to liquids fuel application of our technology to be commercialized for the North American market. We believe that the ECOGY-System has the potential to capture the markets around the world."

About ClearSky Global Inc.

ClearSky is a modern energy company focused on making a significant near-term impact on lowering emissions worldwide by discovering and commercially developing economically-viable energy solutions that are cost-competitive with conventional energy sources, and that provide superior solutions to customers challenged with meeting emissions and energy consumption targets. Rainmaker CEO, Clark Grue, remarked, "ECOGY is the first of several disruptive energy technologies that we are working to commercialize. We are excited to assist the ECOGY/ClearSky partnership in globally commercializing this ground-breaking technology."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain statements or disclosures relating to Rainmaker Global Market Access and ClearSky Global Inc. (the "Parties) that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Parties which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). The Parties believe that the material factors, expectations, and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct. and are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

