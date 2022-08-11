Bsquare Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue increases quarter over quarter; Healthy balance sheet provides options for growth

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $10.4 million, an improvement of $0.7 million or 7% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit increased $0.1 million quarter-over-quarter. Loss from operations was $0.7 million, an improvement of $0.2 million over the first quarter operating loss. Cash decreased $2.2 million from December 31, 2021.

(PRNewswire)

"I am pleased with the revenue improvement and stability of operating expenses we achieved in Q2. With no debt and strong cash reserves we are well positioned to pursue growth," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President and CEO of Bsquare.

"While we are laser focused on our plans for organic growth, we will continue evaluating all avenues for accelerating success. The changing market conditions and our cash have the potential to create opportunities for inorganic growth," added Derrickson.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Compared to First Quarter 2022

Revenue for the quarter was $10 .4 million, an increase of $0.7 million or 7%. Partner Solutions revenue increased $0.2 million while Edge to Cloud revenue increased $0.4 million.

Gross profit increased $0.1 million compared to the first quarter. Partner Solutions gross profit decreased $0.3 million while Edge to Cloud gross profit increased by $0.4 million .

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.3 million , a decrease of $0.1 million , driven by reduced personnel costs and increased capitalization of research and development expenses.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $0.7 million , an improvement of $0.2 million from the first quarter of 2022. Net loss for the quarter was $0.6 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, an improvement compared to a net loss of $0.9 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $37.8 million on June 30, 2022 , a decrease of $2.2 million compared to December 31, 2021 . Cash use was driven by operations.

Details as follows (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended





June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



Quarter-

over-

Quarter

Change



June 30,

2021



Year-over-

Year

Change

Revenue:







































Partner Solutions

$ 9,353



$ 9,132



$ 221



$ 9,960



$ (607)

Edge to Cloud



1,041





600





441





711





330

Total revenue



10,394





9,732





662





10,671





(277)

Total gross profit

$ 1,599



$ 1,484



$ 114



$ 1,192



$ 407

Gross margin (1):







































Partner Solutions



13 %



17 %



(4.0)





14 %



(1.0)

Edge to Cloud



34 %



(16) %



50.0





(27) %



61.0

Total gross margin



15 %



15 %



—





11 %



4.0

Total operating expenses

$ 2,278



$ 2,404



$ (126)



$ 2,513



$ (235)

Net loss



(625)





(888)





263





293





(918)

Per basic share



(0.03)





(0.05)





0.01





0.02





(0.05)

Per diluted share



(0.03)





(0.05)





0.01





0.02





(0.05)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 37,845



$ 39,441



$ (1,596)



$ 9,229



$ 28,616





Notes: (1) Quarter-over-quarter change and year-over-year change represent percentage point change.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, total revenue decreased by $0.3 million . Partner Solutions revenue decreased $0.6 million while Edge to Cloud revenue increased $0.3 million .

Gross profit increased $0.4 million driven by the Edge to Cloud segment.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.3 million , an improvement of $0.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $0.7 million , an improvement of $0.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net loss for the quarter was $0.6 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net gain of $0.3 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, August 11, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time). To access the call dial 1-888-394-8218 or 1-856-344-9221 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call."

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 3195283. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, express or implied statements we make regarding the stability of our business, expected improvements to our IoT and software offerings, expected operating results in future periods, such as anticipated revenue, gross margins, profitability, cash and investments, and regarding strategies for customer retention, growth, new product and service developments, and market position. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances about future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of our business and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to execute our development initiatives and sales and marketing strategies; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term customers and retaining existing ones; whether we are able to maintain our favorable relationship with Microsoft as a systems integrator and distributor; our success in leveraging strategic partnering initiatives with companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Intel; the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business and on our customers and vendors; and such other risk factors as discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Bsquare and Investor Contact: Christopher Wheaton Bsquare Corporation, Chief Financial and Operating Officer +1 425.519.5900 investorrelations@bsquare.com

Bsquare and the Bsquare Logo are trademarks of Bsquare Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2022



December 31,

2021

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 37,624



$ 39,529

Restricted cash



221





557

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50 at June 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021



5,616





4,914

Contract assets



51





46

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



731





364

Total current assets



44,243





45,410

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



800





726

Right-of-use lease assets, net



1,431





1,598

Other non-current assets



24





24

Total assets

$ 46,498



$ 47,758

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Third-party software fees payable

$ 5,765



$ 4,628

Accounts payable



343





426

Accrued compensation



479





502

Other accrued expenses



171





219

Deferred revenue



483





944

Operating lease



355





357

Total current liabilities



7,596





7,076

Deferred revenue, long-term



94





194

Operating lease, long-term



1,196





1,363



















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding



—





—

Common stock, no par value: 37,500,000 shares authorized: 20,468,395 and

20,374,406 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively



172,445





172,397

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,072)





(1,024)

Accumulated deficit



(133,761)





(132,248)

Total shareholders' equity



37,612





39,125

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 46,498



$ 47,758



BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue:































Partner Solutions

$ 9,353



$ 9,960



$ 18,485



$ 18,755

Edge to Cloud



1,041





711





1,641





1,888

Total revenue



10,394





10,671





20,126





20,643

Cost of revenue:































Partner Solutions



8,106





8,578





15,658





16,037

Edge to Cloud



689





901





1,386





1,821

Total cost of revenue



8,795





9,479





17,044





17,858

Gross profit



1,599





1,192





3,082





2,785

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



2,022





2,148





4,165





4,424

Research and development



256





365





517





533

Total operating expenses



2,278





2,513





4,682





4,957

Loss from operations



(679)





(1,321)





(1,600)





(2,172)

Other income (loss), net



54





1,614





87





1,605

(Loss) income before income taxes



(625)





293





(1,513)





(567)

Income taxes



—





—





—





—

Net (loss) income

$ (625)



$ 293



$ (1,513)



$ (567)

Basic (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.03)



$ 0.02



$ (0.07)



$ (0.04)

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.03)



$ 0.02



$ (0.07)



$ (0.04)

Shares used in per share calculations:































Basic



20,406





13,332





20,426





13,267

Diluted



20,406





13,881





20,426





13,267



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bsquare