InventHelp Inventors Develop Secure and Animal-Proof Trash Bin (TRO-656)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were tired of wild animals like raccoons getting into our garbage cans. We thought there could be an improved garbage can to deter animal scavenging," said one of two inventors, from Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, "so we invented the ULTIMATE TRASH BIN. Our design ensures that the can remains intact and undisturbed by wandering animals."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a trash bin. In doing so, it prevents wild animals from entering or tampering with the bin. As a result, it helps to prevent hassles and messes and it eliminates the need to use chemical sprays or other animal deterrents. The invention features a secure and animal-proof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and small businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-656, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

