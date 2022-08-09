Vectra AI Bolsters Executive Team with New Strategic Advisor Myrna Soto

Cybersecurity Executive to Support and Drive Company Growth Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in AI-driven cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced the addition of Myrna Soto to its team, who will act as a key advisor to the company's leadership team and board of directors. With more than three decades of experience in the IT and cybersecurity industry, Soto has deep expertise working with executive leaders and boards to drive company strategy forward. She will play an instrumental role in supporting Vectra's accelerated growth plans worldwide.

Myrna Soto (PRNewswire)

"Based on my experience in the industry, I am impressed with the innovative approach Vectra is taking to reduce cybersecurity risk, while increasing the efficiency of security operations and lowering the cybersecurity skills gap through automation. Especially in terms of detection and response capabilities in critical areas of an organization's ecosystem," Soto said. "In a crowded market, it's clear the company is adding significant value by helping to streamline cyber risk intelligence and improve detection fidelity, with robust response tactics across a variety of critical monitoring points."

Soto currently serves on the board of directors for CMS Energy/Consumers Energy, Spirit Airlines, TriNet, Popular Inc., Headspace Health and Delinea. She is also the founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors and was most recently Chief Strategy and Trust Officer at Forcepoint, a technology provider for enterprises and the federal government. In addition, Soto has previously held executive and senior leadership positions at global companies such as Comcast, MGM Resorts International, American Express and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. She is also recognized as a Governance and Board Leadership Fellow by the National Association of Corp Directors (NACD) and was named one of SC Magazine's Top 10 Power Players for Women in Security.

"As we continue to rapidly scale our global operations and expand the scope of our activities, we are honored to welcome Myrna to our leadership team. She is a talented executive who has first-hand experience driving global, multi-billion-dollar enterprises to success," said Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO at Vectra. "Myrna has deep knowledge of our space and will act as a key advisor as we develop our go-to-market strategies and continue to penetrate the rapidly growing threat detection and response market."

