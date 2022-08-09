UNLEASH World turns ten in Paris

UNLEASH World returns to Paris for its 10th Anniversary from 12-13th October 2022



LONDON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a three year hiatus, UNLEASH World is back with a bang in Paris this October, gathering Europe's HR thinkers, strategists and innovators in person to mark its tenth anniversary.

As HR continues to transform, UNLEASH World 2022 is bringing together la crème de la crème to showcase the next wave of breakthrough technologies and global innovators changing the future of work. Despite everything, the heart and soul of HR remains the same – people, passion and purpose.

Held at the Paris Convention Centre, UNLEASH World will be the epicentre of the ultimate HR experience, hosting over 200 inspirational speakers and exhibitors sharing their expertise and thoughts on the people challenges that organisations face today.

UNLEASH will roll out the red carpet for some of the brightest minds of the business world, including:

Q Hamirani, Global Head of Live and Work Anywhere - Airbnb

Josh Novelle , Global Director of Digital Learning Solutions - Warner Music Group

Beatriz Jaén Caparrós, Director People Technology and Analytics - Virgin Media O2

Costas Markides, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship - London Business School

Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, CHRO - Nestle

Hannah Fry , Mathematician and BBC Television Presenter

Shakti Jauhar, Head of Global Digital HR Transformation and People Experience - McDonald's

Other people leaders taking the stage include Elisa Bassi, Global Learning Director for Transformation at L'Oreal, Antonio Bebba, DE&I Regional Operations Lead (Europe) at Pfizer, Peter Hinssen, Founder of nexxworks, Erin Mayer, Professor of Management Practice from Insead and Claude Silver, Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia, plus many more.

Visitors can also expect to hear exclusive announcements live at the event from Avature, Benify, Crunchr and Remote.com.

Marc Coleman, CEO and Founder of UNLEASH:

"With the success of UNLEASH America back in May under our belts, we cannot wait to host our flagship event in Paris and deliver an in-person HR experience like none other. The last few years have been a whirlwind for the HR community, reinventing itself in the face of the challenges of the pandemic. However, we want to put the focus back on how the heart and soul of HR remains untouched with people, passion and purpose at its core. Our ultimate objective is for UNLEASH World to shine a light on HR superpowers shaping the future of work."

For more information on UNLEASH World, or to join the best HR experience of your career, visit: https://www.unleash.ai/unleashworld/ .

About UNLEASH

UNLEASH is a global digital media and events business that brings the latest news, analysis and market trends to HR, technology, learning and recruitment leaders.

Since 2011, UNLEASH has served the global HR community. It drives transformation and pushes the industry forward. UNLEASH exists to inspire, connect and empower HR leaders worldwide to stay one step ahead in the fast-changing world of work.

