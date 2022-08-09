Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need

Petco Love Teams Up with Houston Animal Welfare Organizations, Sept. 3-4, to Champion Pet Adoption as Need Skyrockets

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.

According to the 24Pet Shelter Watch Report , in-shelter euthanasia decreased from 2019 to 2021 but increased in 2022. The public might assume that shelters emptied during the pandemic. However, helping pets in need is an ongoing responsibility, and shelters struggle any time the number of pets coming in daily substantially exceeds the number going out to loving homes, like during the summer months when pets enter shelters in large amounts. Add in shelter staffing shortages and the lasting operational effects of COVID-19, and shelters face critical capacity levels. Without community support through fostering and adoption, happy, healthy pets face euthanasia in Houston and across the country.

There's hope on the horizon as Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers' national mega-adoption program returns to help shelters in Houston and beyond. Previous events in other cities and states like Dallas, New York City, Cincinnati, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Carolina, resulted in 38,000 plus adoptions. Petco Love strives to hit 40,000 adoptions by the close of this Houston event. With only 30% of pet homes acquiring their pets from shelters, these events are part of a larger mission: to encourage pet-friendly homes to consider pet adoption.

This mega-adoption event will bring over 1,000 rescue pets of all shapes and sizes from across Houston to one location. "When you walk through the doors you feel the excitement and anticipation because, by the end of the day, the lives of so many pets and people are about to change and all for the better," said Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut. "And there's also the joy felt by the dedicated shelter workers who work tirelessly to save these pets – these events are really about filling the Houston community with love – unconditional pet love."

In a recent survey by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and Petco Love, over 90% of pet parents believe pets are family and make us laugh. They also reported that their pets improved their physical and mental health. Pets also build community, with 75% of respondents saying pets bring people together from all walks of life, and 63% agreeing that having a pet makes it easier to connect with others.

"The work we do with BOBS from Skechers allows us to help even more animals, and bring pets and families together," said Kogut. "The donations from Skechers are lifesaving and help us build closer, stronger, and healthier communities for both pets and the people who love them." By partnering with Petco Love and its partner animal welfare organizations, BOBS from Skechers donated over $8.5 million, including more than $4.9 million to Petco Love to date – funds that helped save and support 1.6 million shelter dogs and cats.

The adoption event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010), and features more than 1,000 adoptable pets from several animal welfare organizations. A $35 adoption fee applies to all animals and includes spaying/neutering, microchipping, and age-appropriate pet vaccines. Adopters will need to bring a carrier for a cat (cardboard carriers will be available for purchase), or a leash and collar for a dog (also available for purchase). Learn more at mega-houston.com.

Petco Love partner Brandywine Valley SPCA co-sponsored and coordinated this lifesaving event, given their proficiency to help thousands of pets find loving homes through previous mega adoption events in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Participants of the upcoming Houston adoption event include Montgomery County Animal Shelter, ARC PETS, BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions, City of Baytown Animal Services, SPCA of Brazoria County, Dallas Animal Services, Fort Bend County Animal Services, Harris County Pets, Houston Humane Society, City of LaPorte Texas, Palm Valley Animal Society, Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter, Friends of South Houston Animal Rescue, City of Sugar Land Animal Services, and others.

Learn more about Petco Love's lifesaving efforts at petcolove.org and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information about the mega adoption event, visit mega-houston.com. Already have a full house? Volunteer to help lots more animals find loving homes. Sign up at mega-houston.com/volunteer.

