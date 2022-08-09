New Data Shows Americans Overwhelmingly Stressed, Posing a Threat to the 8 Million Living With Psoriasis

During Psoriasis Action Month, NPF Educates to Combat Stress and Reduce Risk of Disease Trigger With Actionable Tips

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) today released new data showing people living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis experience depression more than the general U.S. population – a known trigger along with anxiety for onset or flaring of the disease.

The National Psoriasis Foundation (PRNewswire)

According to the survey fielded by NPF, 1 in 3 people living with the disease suffer from depression. This data comes during a critical time when Americans are experiencing stress at a rapidly increasing pace, potentially exacerbating the mental health crisis and putting millions at risk for experiencing psoriasis symptoms.

This August, during Psoriasis Action Month, NPF is educating the public on the role stress plays in managing the disease and offering actionable tips and resources on how to combat stress and help reduce disease onset.

"We know there is an increased incidence of mental health challenges among people living with psoriatic disease, which can be attributed to the stress of living with a chronic disease, social stigma and even physiological changes associated with inflammation," said Leah M. Howard, JD, President and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation. "After more than two years of living through a pandemic, environmental, geopolitical and societal concerns and an uncertain economic outlook, it's not surprising Americans report overwhelming stress levels. With stress as an ever-present trigger, people with psoriasis are in a vulnerable position. NPF has tools and resources specifically designed to support those living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis."

Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated disease with an unclear cause, characterized by inflammation throughout the body. It impacts over eight million people in the U.S. The psoriasis community is particularly vulnerable to stress and can also worsen symptoms. The inflammation associated with psoriasis can lead to increased risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even depression and anxiety, which can lead to substance abuse and other challenges. More education is needed to help guide those affected by the disease.

TAKE ACTION TO RELIEVE STRESS DURING PSORIAS ACTION MONTH

NPF recommends following these tips to improve mental health and relieve stress:

Talk to your doctor to find a treatment that works for you: Everyone has a different experience with psoriasis and its physical and mental impacts. NPF encourages you to talk to your doctor to help you find your unique solutions.

Catch some Zs: Going to bed at the same time each night can help regulate circadian rhythms, leading to improved sleep and reducing existing feelings of stress and anxiety.

Follow a healthy diet: Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, protein, and whole grains each day are all natural ways to manage stress, anxiety, and grief.

Get physical: Regular exercise has been shown to improve symptoms related to mental health conditions. Moving more and sitting less can have a great impact on mood.

Stay connected: A support system is important for your overall mental health. During stressful times, friends and family may help you cope with difficult situations.

To learn more about psoriasis solutions, subscribe to NPF's newsletter for new articles, including stories on stress management, follow NPF on social media (Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn) to get tips from experts or visit psoriasis.org/solution.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PSORIASIS FOUNDATION

Serving the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease for more than 55 years with patient support, advocacy, research, education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. As part of that effort, NPF created the Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. In recent years, NPF has funded more than $30 million in research grants and fellowships that help drive discoveries that may lead to more and better treatments and ultimately a cure. NPF recently announced its headquarters relocation to Washington, D.C. to better impact policy and advocacy efforts. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

