Invoca Enhances Strategic Partnership with Five9, Empowering Marketing and Contact Center Teams to Drive Revenue and Deliver Seamless Customer Experiences

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence, announced a new integration with Five9 , an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today during the Five9 CX Summit in Las Vegas. By connecting data from digital marketing campaigns to sales conversations handled by contact center agents, Invoca and Five9 enable CX-focused companies to leverage the contact center as a revenue growth engine and deliver more human customer experiences at scale.

Consumers Making "High Stakes" Purchases Want Both Digital and Human Engagement

Modern consumers start their buying journey through digital experiences – whether seeing a compelling ad on Google, visiting a website to do research, or watching a video on YouTube. But when making a "high stakes" purchase – like buying a car, getting a quote for insurance, or applying for a mortgage – these consumers turn to experts in the contact center for advice and reassurance before making a final buying decision. These consultative conversations represent a "moment of truth" where brands can acquire a new customer for life or lose out to a key rival.

But Marketing and Contact Center Teams Lack Unified Data, Hurting Growth and CX

While these customer journeys span digital engagement and human conversations, the marketing and contact center teams owning these respective areas lack the unified data to deliver great experiences and optimize growth strategies. Marketers cannot analyze what marketing campaigns on Google and Facebook drive sales in the contact center, and agents have no idea what promotions and products consumers were researching online before they called for advice. As a result, brands deliver poor experiences for customers and fail to achieve the contact center's full potential as a revenue driver.

Invoca and Five9 Empower Brands to Maximize Contact Center Revenue Impact

With the Invoca / Five9 integration, companies can utilize a unified, data-driven approach to maximize the joint impact of marketing and contact center teams. This integration enables companies to:

Provide Marketers With Actionable Data on Contact Center Sales. With complete visibility into the entire customer journey, marketers can finally analyze which of their marketing campaigns on Google or Facebook drove sales to the contact center. Marketers use Invoca data to connect those initial pre-call clicks to the calls made in the contact center, thus helping them reduce their overall CPA and increase their marketing ROI. Agents can tailor live conversations to personalize the customer experience based on the caller's pre-call journey.

Optimize the Blend of Automation and Human Engagement in the Contact Center. Contact centers can intelligently prioritize and route callers in Five9 based on data from pre-call digital journeys captured by Invoca. For example, a new customer who adds an expensive item to a shopping cart can be routed directly to a dedicated queue of high availability agents, avoiding any hold time that might jeopardize the sale. Conversely, a call from an existing customer about a straightforward topic, like checking order status, can first be routed to a Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) for self-service triage and potential resolution. This approach helps every contact center optimize the combination of high-value agent capacity and automation.

Deliver Higher Touch Human Service , Using Data from Digital Interactions. With data from Invoca, agents using Five9 can understand what the caller was doing online before escalating to the voice channel for assistance. For example, an agent can see when a customer is researching a specific product or responding to a particular offer. The agent can use this pre-call context to provide more tailored recommendations based on where digital friction occurs (e.g. "I gather you were having trouble with the promo code, I can help you complete this transaction"). Having this pre-call context maximizes opportunities for agents to delight the customer at a critical moment of truth.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Five9," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Together, we are empowering marketing and contact center teams to drive revenue growth, optimize the customer experience, and stand out from the competition."

"Our partnership with Invoca enables companies to bridge the gap between marketing and the contact center," said Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Sales, Five9. "This will help our customers accelerate sales growth and further raise the profile of the contact center on the CEO agenda."

Expanding Ecosystem: Five9 and Invoca Integration Availability

Five9 is a featured partner of the Invoca Exchange , Invoca's expansive app directory, which contains more than 50 apps and integration partners that turn conversation data into automated action. Invoca's newly enhanced Five9 integration will be available to joint Invoca and Five9 customers via the Invoca Exchange and Five9 CX Marketplace , making it easy for businesses to easily integrate Invoca with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center. Integration enrollment will begin for select beta customers in Q3.

As a certified Five9 Global Partner, Invoca integrates with Five9 to create a more enhanced experience when using the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center. Five9 Independent Software Vendors are a foundation of Five9's plan to move upmarket, support and deliver large global solutions, and drive world-class customer experience.

More Information:

View a Live Demo at Five9's CX Summit: Invoca's vice president of product marketing, Ian Dailey , will demo Invoca's enhanced Five9 integration in the CX Hub on August 11th at 9AM PM PT at the Demopalooza Theater titled, " Know Before You Answer: Using Digital Intent to Route Calls and Inform Conversations with Invoca ."

Read the Blog Post: Invoca Combines Digital Journeys with Five9 Contact Center Interactions to Reimagine CX

Watch the Video: Check out more details on the Invoca / Five9 integration here . Check out more details on the Invoca / Five9 integration

*Nothing contained in this press release shall be construed to create any joint venture or legal partnership between Five9 and Invoca.

About Invoca

Invoca is the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

