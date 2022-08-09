Invescap CEO, Marc-André Pépin announces Grand Court of the Cayman Islands' petition withdrawal order

Claims of fraud made by former fund personnel, SPI Investment Fund, deemed to be unfounded.

GENEVA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss investment firm, Invescap SA, has announced the unequivocal dismissal of a petition alleged against it and CEO Marc-André Pépin, by former fund personnel.

After rigorous scrutiny from both the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, the petition logged against the company was deemed to be unfounded.

The petition, reviewed and ordered by the Hon. Justice David Doyle, was therefore withdrawn on 8 July 2022.

Commenting on the withdrawal of the petition, asset management specialist and CEO of Invescap, Mr. Pépin said: "The termination of a directorship contract is always unfortunate, but the long-term security of our client's investments has always been our top priority."

"We are happy that these past four months of thorough review are completed concluding to no wrongdoing and that the claim of fraudulent activity has been quashed". Pepin continued: "We consider this situation to be closed and look forward to moving ahead."

About Invescap

Invescap SA is a Switzerland-based investment firm founded by Dr. Marc-Andrè Pépin. Invescap works internationally focusing on high-yield options, portfolio diversification and risk analysis.

