Flexential® Announces New Capabilities to Hosted Private Cloud - Advanced Access

New FlexAnywhere™ solutions enhancements support rapid application mobility with advanced visibility and reporting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center, colocation, cloud and connectivity, today further extended its FlexAnywhere™ hybrid IT solutions portfolio that address key CIO pain points by improving application performance, providing business agility and the ability to scale IT infrastructure, and delivering superior interconnection capabilities.

By providing direct vCenter access coupled with advanced analytics, customers can benefit from the best of both worlds.

The new enhancements to Flexential's Hosted Private Cloud (HPC) – Advanced Access solutions provide full control of enterprise private cloud environments with new capabilities for rapidly migrating applications, workloads and data as business requirements change. The company also today added support for advanced metrics and reporting tools backed by Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Long-term adoption of hybrid work environments has reduced reliance on traditional infrastructure. Gartner® forecasts that "worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services will reach nearly $600 billion in 2023, up from $494.7 billion in 2022".* It's essential that businesses have the operational control and flexibility to adjust, plan and scale workload placements accordingly.

Flexential's HPC Advanced Access solution is a high-performance hosted private cloud offering that allows customers to have full administrative control over the provider-owned VMware vCenter server. Originally launched in 2021, the solution has seen rapid adoption, with the number of hosted private cloud customer deployments more than doubling across the national FlexAnywhere™ platform of 40 data centers in the last year.

HPC Advanced Access continues to provide unique levels of customer control and resource management with performance that was previously unachievable. The solution will now support more flexible workload movement and placement, self-driving application operations and performance optimization.

Core enhancements include:

Application Mobility: Enabling customers to reliably move workloads without downtime or performance degradation.





ML and AI-driven Performance Management: Providing continuous performance optimization, capacity and cost management, intelligence remediation and integrated compliance across customer operations.





Advanced Metrics and Reporting Tools: Offering self-service capabilities across applications and infrastructure, allowing businesses to optimize, plan and scale their VMware Cloud.

"Flexibility has never been more essential to the modern-day enterprise," Mike Fuhrman, chief operating officer of Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential. "With the latest enhancements to our HPC Advanced Access solution, our team is providing customers with the tools and insights they need to be more agile in their workload placements, application operations and overall performance. As business needs shift, we continue to meet customers with the solutions that will drive efficiency no matter their operational location."

"Hybrid IT solutions continue to grow in popularity as enterprises increasingly turn to professionally managed data centers to deploy key elements of their infrastructure. By providing direct access to vCenter coupled with advanced analytics, Flexential's customers can now benefit from the best of both worlds. These advanced capabilities enable new levels of AI-powered visibility in a solution that already delivers maximum configuration flexibility to enterprises for managing their own applications, while providing peace of mind as their data is hosted and replicated securely in Flexential's hosted private cloud," said Geoff Thompson, VP, VMware Cloud Provider Sales.

BRIDGE Healthcare Partners is a managed service provider (MSP) that focuses on servicing the IT needs of clients in the highly regulated healthcare space and other non-profits throughout the US. As a result it needs a dependable, secure environment to ensure the availability and safety of its clients' applications and data—including electronic health records (EHR) and billing information. The company utilizes Flexential Private Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud - Advanced Access to protect its clients' Electronic Healthcare Records and enable seamless operations.

"Flexential is in complete alignment with our strategic plan—from its people and service to its growth perspectives," said Tracey Campbell, CEO of BRIDGE Healthcare Partners. "Our clients rely on us to deliver high-performing, reliable IT environments so their healthcare data and applications are secure and always available. Flexential is key in helping us deliver this essential service."

"Our clients look to us to simplify their IT infrastructure and provide the flexibility and agility to grow the business into the future. Flexential's Hosted Private Cloud – Advanced Access solution provides them with the control and visibility they need to be confident in deploying their most critical data in a hybrid environment," said John Simonton, VP and COO of PEAK Resources, Inc.

