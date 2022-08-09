FATHOM EVENTS AND VIZ MEDIA TO HOST FIRST-EVER ANNIVERSARY EDITION SCREENING OF BLEACH THE MOVIE: HELL VERSE

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Bleach The Movie: Hell Verse (PRNewswire)

WHERE: IN 700+ THEATERS NATIONWIDE THROUGH FATHOM EVENTS. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theater participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

WHEN: THURSDAY, AUGUST 25, 2022

TIME: 7:00 PM PT LOCAL TIME

IMAGERY: OFFICIAL SCREENSHOTS HERE

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot © BMP 2010

WHAT: BLEACH THE MOVIE: HELL VERSE is the fourth animated film adaptation from the popular manga and anime series, BLEACH. First released in 2010 in Japan, the film is directed by Noriyuki Abe, the film's theme song is "Save the One, Save the All", performed by T.M.Revolution, and its screenplay was written by Natsuko Takahashi and Ookubo Masahiro.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the BLEACH series, this special one-night screening also includes a lively video featuring SungWon Cho (aka ProZD) and the voice of BLEACH's Ichigo Kurosaki, Johnny Yong Bosch, as well as the Hell Chapter Prologue (BLEACH episode 299).

As a special added bonus, the first 50 people at each location will receive an exclusive BLEACH lanyard (while supplies last).

SYNOPSES:

Hell Chapter: Prologue: While visiting the World of the Living, Rukia comes across Kurumadani, the current Soul Reaper stationed in Karakura Town, being attacked by a mysterious masked man. To her surprise, the masked man reveals himself as Shrieker, the Hollow previously defeated and sent to hell by Rukia and Chad.

Hell Verse:

Hell – A place where beings that have committed mortal sins during their lifetime are sent. It is a realm where even Soul Reapers are forbidden to interfere. When a group of vicious Sinners plot to escape from this eternal prison, they discover that Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki is the key to their freedom…

ABOUT FATHOM:

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

ABOUT VIZ MEDIA:

An international authority on manga for more than three decades, VIZ Media is leading the way in what's now, new and next. Reaching one in four millennials and half of all GenZ manga readers, VIZ is at the forefront of America's Japanese pop-culture phenomenon, which today dominates multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming.

VIZ is proud to be the #1 destination for manga in America and home to some of the most prestigious anime brands driving the industry. Combined with a market share footprint larger than household names collectively, VIZ has pivoted from a localization company to a market leading pop culture publisher and producer.

VIZ Media is proudly certified as a Most Loved Workplace® in America. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events