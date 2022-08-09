CarolinaEast Medical Center Named Among Best Hospitals in 2022-2023 in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report

NEW BERN, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best hospitals in the state by U.S. News & World Report in their annual "Best Hospitals" rankings and ratings. The 2022-2023 list also recognizes CarolinaEast as a High Performing hospital for eight different specialties and conditions. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News' Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

U.S. News & World Report is the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. Their annual "Best Hospitals" rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

"The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need."

CarolinaEast earned High Performing ratings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, and Stroke. High Performing ratings recognize care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care. The "Best Hospitals" methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized for the high quality of life-saving and life-changing procedures that we are able to offer right here in our community," said Michael Smith, President and CEO, CarolinaEast Health System. "Delivering an outstanding patient experience is among the most important things we do. It takes a team of caring professionals that all play a significant role in receiving these awards and I thank each and every member of the CarolinaEast team for being remarkable at what they do."

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty and fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating. Learn more at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

