Poseida Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.50 per share, including 3,000,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares were sold by Poseida. Including the option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds to Poseida from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $80.5 million.

Piper Sandler and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and BTIG, LLC also acted as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that formed a part of the registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Piper Sandler, Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics.

