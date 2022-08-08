ENNISMORE PARTNERS WITH RELATED GROUP TO LAUNCH SLS BAHIA BEACH - THE NEWEST RESIDENCES TO BE DEVELOPED IN NOVO CANCUN, MEXICO

SLS Bahia Beach marks the fourth luxury tower from the lauded SLS brand in Cancun, joining the sold-out SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences, SLS Harbour Beach and SLS Marina Beach. Together the four skyscrapers will form Novo Cancun’s most exclusive residential community

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today announced the launch of its latest residential project, SLS Bahia Beach Residences, due to open in the heart of Novo Cancun, Mexico. SLS Bahia Beach is the fourth tower in the growing complex located in Novo Cancun, a project led by designer Sofia Aspe Studio, and in partnership with Inmobilia and U-Calli, the leading developers in Southeast Mexico, as well the United States' preeminent luxury developer Related Group (Related).

SLS is part of Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Scottsdale and Saudi Arabia by 2024. Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 90 operating properties and a further 160 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer of SLS at Ennismore states, "Following the successful launch of SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences, we are excited to unveil yet another significant residential project in the Novo Cancun community with our longtime partner Jorge Pérez, and his talented team at Related. SLS Bahia Beach will offer a new way of living, blending sublime views with the unmatched style of SLS – elegance with a twist."

"Through our partnership with Ennismore, the Related team is yet again raising the bar for residential luxury in the Yucatan Peninsula," says Jorge Pérez, Related's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This fourth tower continues our tradition of excellence across all facets of the project, from the world-class design and architecture, to the unmatched waterfront location to the on-site museum-quality art collection. We look forward to continuing to transform the community of Novo Cancun alongside Ennismore and our other partners."

The striking luxury residential tower will be set over 20 floors, accommodating 111 residential condominiums of 2 to 4 bedrooms, including 6 penthouses with their own private rooftops, generous spaces with 9-foot tall ceilings floor to ceiling e-value glass windows for energy saving, and glass walls that blend into the expansive views of the Caribbean.

With interiors by prominent Mexican interior designer, Sofia Aspe, a chic selection of finishes were chosen in the tower's common areas including the lobby, lounge, game rooms, restaurant, pool, bar and gym. A further highlight of the project is the extensive art collection in the common areas, under the curatorship of experts from Related Group. Each of the units will be complete with marble floors, Italian design kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and large terraces that can be accessed from the social areas and the bedrooms.

"Due to its beach location, we decided to use shades that reflect calm and serenity, blending into the surroundings" adds Sofia Aspe, Founder of Sofia Aspe Studio, on the design of the Residences. "These different shades were brought into the furniture, fabrics and key finishes, using various materials and colors such as green Guatemala marble, handmade ceramic mosaics, and natural fibers."

SLS Bahia Beach follows the successful launch of SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences, which provides residents with full access to the hotel's services including Leynia, Bungalow Beach Bar & Grill and Ciel Spa. Two further residential projects, SLS Harbour Beach and SLS Marina Beach, have since been launched.

Ennismore continues to partner with Related Group because they continue to facilitate radical change in the cities and neighborhoods they lead projects in, globally. Related Group's goal with every pursuit is the subsequent improvement of the quality of life, where architecture, urban planning, art and gastronomy lead the way to a unique, elegant and unsurpassable lifestyle.

On completion, SLS Bahia Beach will be the fourth luxury tower of the successful SLS brand in Cancun, along with SLS Harbour Beach and SLS Marina Beach towers, which will together form an exclusive community in Novo Cancun. Residents will not only benefit from superb and secure living but further have prime access to the surrounding luxury boutiques, marina, golf, and many other amenities.

ABOUT ENNISMORE.

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 90 operating properties and further 160 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the center of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations unit.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_.

About Related Group

Established in 1979, Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception more than 40 years ago, the company has built, rehabilitated, and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental, and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest privately owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio worth more than $40 billion. Currently, Related Group has 90+ projects in varying phases of development.

The company has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers, and affordable properties – all built with the goal of positively impacting neighborhoods and improving quality of life across all demographics. Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes. For more information, please visit relatedgroup.com.

