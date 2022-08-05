Deals
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30


Second Quarter

First Six Months


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$9,023,398

$8,364,390

$18,221,094

$17,669,339

Income before income taxes

194,904

406,507

765,217

1,096,635

Net income

153,904

319,507

601,217

859,635

Net income per common share

.16

.33

.62

.89

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-second-quarter-results-of-operations-301600974.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.