Hometown Lenders Adds New Branches in Florida, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders is growing again. The Huntsville, Alabama-based mortgage lender recently announced the addition of four new branches across the U.S. to its rapidly growing team, which now has over 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

(PRNewsfoto/Hometown Lenders) (PRNewswire)

HTL said its most recent acquisitions include: a branch in Merritt Island, Florida, managed by Linda Shinpaugh; a branch in Lima, Ohio, managed by Michelle Snyder; a branch in Albany, Oregon, managed by Tammi Austin; and a branch in Vancouver, Washington, managed by Philip Hourihan.

A quickly growing mortgage lender, HTL said it is continuously reviewing and meticulously selecting established, well-respected mortgage lenders across the country who have earned the trust of their local communities. This rigorous vetting process helps to decide which existing lenders are ideal fits to become new branches of HTL.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new branches in Florida, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington to our growing Hometown Lenders family. By continuing to expand our team, we can better serve more clients from across the country," says HTL president John Taylor. "We emphasize development not only with volume but also with the right people, and we're pleased to partner with professionals of the highest caliber who share Hometown Lenders' core value of people over profits."

Taylor says that each new branch reinforces HTL's core commitment to serve local hometowns for their mortgage lending needs. "We look forward to serving these communities long into the future," he said.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hometown Lenders