Gen Z Beats The Heat with Tractor Beverage As Temperatures Soar So Does Demand For Organic Drinks

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , exclusive creator of the world's first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO total beverage solution for foodservice is chilling this summer with the mouthwatering debut of six fantastic new flavors for a thirsty nation that wants its drinks to get real.

Americans are staying hydrated as a heat wave continues to scorch the nation, opting for better-for-you beverages when they're dining out. "Our pouring partners are reporting that their patrons are opting for clean, fruit-forward beverages this summer," said Luke Emery, Chief Customer Officer for Tractor Beverage Company. "We know that young consumers are label readers who appreciate certified organic, farm to table options and want something other than tap water, especially during a heat wave." According to a report by The NPD Group , Generation Z consumers are interested in food quality and an experience they would not be able to reproduce themselves at home. The report found 18 percent of Gen Z consumers care about organic products, compared to 12 percent of those over 25. And when it comes to sustainable sourced foods and beverages in restaurants, 16 percent care about it, compared to 11 percent of older generations.

Joining the company's deliciously original Agua Fresca line of lightly sweetened, all-natural, non-GMO, Certified Organic non-carbonated drinks are a virtual orchard of new nature-blessed flavors: Peach, Mango, Strawberry Dragonfruit, Farmers Punch, Clementine, and the popular Lemonade, now with pulp.

Formulated by Travis Potter, beverage chef and co-founder of Tractor Beverage, each of these new refreshers squeeze the unbounded joys of real whole-fruit and perfect organic juice combos into every sip to create a uniquely differentiating choice for discriminating restauranteurs and discerning consumers alike. In addition to deep flavor and the pure refreshment it delivers, each serving of Tractor's clean new tastes includes organic inulin for a helpful boost of beneficial all-natural prebiotic fiber that supports a thriving microbiome.

Tractor's new flavors include:

Peach features vanilla, a hint of cinnamon, nutmeg for that grandma's peach pie aroma, with a combination of peaches and apricot to add extra peak season midsummer harvest taste. "Most peach drinks have an artificial or canned peach taste," said Travis. "I was intent on delivering a natural peak harvest drink that would mix well with sweet or white tea and pair well with a fried chicken sandwich or super greens salad." For a special summer treat, add vanilla ice cream for a peach float. features vanilla, a hint of cinnamon, nutmeg for that grandma's peach pie aroma, with a combination of peaches and apricot to add extra peak season midsummer harvest taste. "Most peach drinks have an artificial or canned peach taste," said Travis. "I was intent on delivering a natural peak harvest drink that would mix well with sweet or white tea and pair well with a fried chicken sandwich or super greens salad." For a special summer treat, add vanilla ice cream for a peach float.

Mango delivers a big taste from fresh mangoes, a touch of apricot for texture and mouthfeel, a touch of ginger, a hint of cardamom, black pepper, and fresh pine aroma from the fruit's skin. "Mango can go to an off or overly cooked sweet potato taste," said Travis, whose recipe delivers a refreshing mango flavor that pairs with Indian or Thai food, as a breakfast beverage or added to a smoothie. delivers a big taste from fresh mangoes, a touch of apricot for texture and mouthfeel, a touch of ginger, a hint of cardamom, black pepper, and fresh pine aroma from the fruit's skin. "Mango can go to an off or overly cooked sweet potato taste," said Travis, whose recipe delivers a refreshing mango flavor that pairs with Indian or Thai food, as a breakfast beverage or added to a smoothie.

Strawberry Dragonfruit "Dragonfruit is a mysterious tropical succulent plant that looks like a dinosaur or a dragon," observed Travis. "The Dragonfruit we use for our Tractor beverage is pink skinned, and when you cut through it you see this pink fleshed, heavily seeded fruit that is a beautiful mix of strawberry, pear, and kiwi flavors." As much fun to look at as it is to drink, the beautifully-hued Strawberry Dragonfruit is an all-day refresher, and makes a delicious frozen drink. "Dragonfruit is a mysterious tropical succulent plant that looks like a dinosaur or a dragon," observed Travis. "The Dragonfruit we use for our Tractor beverage is pink skinned, and when you cut through it you see this pink fleshed, heavily seeded fruit that is a beautiful mix of strawberry, pear, and kiwi flavors." As much fun to look at as it is to drink, the beautifully-hued Strawberry Dragonfruit is an all-day refresher, and makes a delicious frozen drink.

Farmer's Punch Tractor's farmstand-fresh, vitamin-packed fruit punch is packed with berries, apples, pomegranates and cherries. In developing this flavor, Travis was intent on creating an alternative to the chemical-laden artificial sodas. "Our Farmer's Punch is the solution for those family events where the whole family doesn't have to detox afterwards but instead get a tasty fun drink full of antioxidants, vitamins that makes everyone happy." Tractor's farmstand-fresh, vitamin-packed fruit punch is packed with berries, apples, pomegranates and cherries. In developing this flavor, Travis was intent on creating an alternative to the chemical-laden artificial sodas. "Our Farmer's Punch is the solution for those family events where the whole family doesn't have to detox afterwards but instead get a tasty fun drink full of antioxidants, vitamins that makes everyone happy."

Clementine "I was looking for a citrus that adds a more citrusy, slightly sweet bite, and works as a great palette cleanser," offered Travis. His solution? The refreshing clementine, cousin to the easy-peeling mandarin. "Clementine is just fun to say!," he added. The flavor conjures up the feeling of stopping off at a farm stand on a road trip, and pairs well with everything from breakfast to Italian food, as a frozen drink, or added to vanilla ice cream for a summertime Clementine Creamsicle. "I was looking for a citrus that adds a more citrusy, slightly sweet bite, and works as a great palette cleanser," offered Travis. His solution? The refreshing clementine, cousin to the easy-peeling mandarin. "Clementine is just fun to say!," he added. The flavor conjures up the feeling of stopping off at a farm stand on a road trip, and pairs well with everything from breakfast to Italian food, as a frozen drink, or added to vanilla ice cream for a summertime Clementine Creamsicle.

Lemonade Tractor's all new lemonade adds just the right amount of pulp for texture, with the added benefit of utilizing more of the fruit for less waste. "We use lemon juice, the zest from the rind, the pulp, as well as orange blossom which adds the fresh aroma of a citrus grove," said Travis. Another added benefit of citrus pulp? It helps digestion, is beneficial for our circulatory system and when combined with Jerusalem artichoke, it delivers an immune-boosting prebiotic effect. Tractor's all new lemonade adds just the right amount of pulp for texture, with the added benefit of utilizing more of the fruit for less waste. "We use lemon juice, the zest from the rind, the pulp, as well as orange blossom which adds the fresh aroma of a citrus grove," said Travis. Another added benefit of citrus pulp? It helps digestion, is beneficial for our circulatory system and when combined withartichoke, it delivers an immune-boosting prebiotic effect.

Now a parched public can locate their closest organic beverage source in less time than it takes to gently turn an organic peach into something even better. To find the nirvana nearest you and for more information about Tractor's fresh new options for restaurants and other foodservice providers, head to drinktractor.com .

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Founded with a mission to create better beverages for all, Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution for foodservice. Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality and an innovative consumer experience. Tractor's vision is to use its beverage platform to expand organic farm practices—and, in turn, lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor .

