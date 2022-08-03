Evio Beauty Announces Maggie Ciafardini to Board of Advisory

Evio Beauty strengthens its advisory board with the appointment of global beauty executive Maggie Ciafardini

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evio Beauty, an impact-led clean beauty brand on a mission to break stigmas with inclusive, good-for-you beauty products, has announced the appointment of global beauty executive Maggie Ciafardini to their board of advisory. Ciafardini, who has worked for the world's largest global beauty brands, brings extensive expertise and experience in sales growth and distribution strategy to Evio Beauty.

Evio Beauty Logo (PRNewswire)

"Maggie's compassionate leadership style and passion for beauty innovation has led her to be an instrumental part of shaping the beauty industry for over three decades. She's quickly become a role model that encourages and inspires me to grow as a founder and an individual. In a short period of time, she's made a large impact on Evio's promising future. Evio is honoured to have Maggie join our journey to scale impact-led beauty and the expansion of Evio," shares Brandi Leifso, Founder & CEO of Evio Beauty.

To scale and elevate Evio Beauty, the brand has officially welcomed Maggie as a prominent advisory member for a 2-year term who comes with an impressive background as former Chief Executive Officer of YSL Beauté, General Manager of Beauté Prestige Int'l USA, a division of Shiseido, Managing Director of St. Tropez North America, and Executive Director of Bobbi Brown International.

Using her unique background, knowledge, and expertise within the makeup/skincare and fragrance industries, Ciafardini will heighten Evio Beauty's brand vision, mission, and company-wide goals through her vast beauty industry knowledge within marketing, sales, brand development, and executive coaching.

"In my over 30 years in the beauty industry, I have never met a founder quite like Brandi Leifso. Her unique lived experience and her love of beauty and cosmetics have continually motivated her to overcome daunting obstacles and offer her customers the most innovative, highest quality, and socially responsible products. The future for the Evio brand is very bright indeed, and I am thrilled to join her Advisory Board and help her achieve her vision for the brand," states Maggie Ciafardini, new member of Evio Beauty's Board of Advisory.

About Evio Beauty:

Evio Beauty Group is a multi-award winning impact-led, clean beauty brand. Through cause based collections co-created by the community, Evio breaks stigmas while bringing awareness to important social issues with inclusive, good-for-you beauty products. Evio was founded by Leifso when she was living in a domestic violence shelter and has since donated more than $510,000 worth of products and funding to 27+ shelters across North America to help survivors of domestic violence thrive.

@Eviobeauty / www.eviobeauty.com

Press Contact:

Push The Envelope PR

Christie Corso

732.534.5132

christie@pushtheenvelopepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evio Beauty