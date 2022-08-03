Electrify Expo: EV Interest Soars as North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival Comes To NY

Data Shows EV Test Drives Increase Purchase Interest

All New Car Sales in NY to be Zero emissions (EV) by 2035

Outdoor EV Festival Offers Ability to Ride, Drive, Demo, and Feel the Exhilarating Thrill of All Things "EV"

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, charges into New York Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, at the Nassau Coliseum. The outdoor festival offers attendees the chance to test-drive and try-before-they-buy hundreds of the world's leading EV mobility brands, including electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, e-scooters, and more.

Last month EVs passed the critical tipping point of 5% of new car sales in the U.S., according to a recent Bloomberg analysis, signaling the start of mass adoption. The United States still has a long way to go to achieve its 40% carbon reduction goals. Most states, including New York, are mandating that all new car sales be zero carbon by 2035.

" Consumer Reports ' most recent survey documents that the best way to spike interest and adoption of electric vehicles is to put consumers behind the wheel or on the seat of one; and that's exactly what we're doing at Electrify Expo," said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. "Additionally, tax credits for both new and used EVs are going to be critical in spurring EV adoption. If the proposed $4,000 for a used EV and $7,500 new EV tax credits pass in this week's legislative package, it makes Electrify Expo the place to be where attendees can test out everything all in one place."

Attendees of Electrify Expo will experience nearly 1 million square feet of exhibits and test rides and learn about EV technology and charging. Brands like BMW, Toyota, Kia, Lexus, Polestar, Volvo, Volkswagen, Chrysler, and Harley-Davidson's Livewire will be on-site. E-Bike brands like Specialized, SUPER 73, and many others are also on display and doing demos. Multiple demo courses for one-wheel, two-wheel, three-wheel, and the latest in electric vehicles offer the thrill and excitement of what it means to go electric. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with test rides for New York's younger thrill seekers.





WHAT: Electrify Expo : North America's largest electric vehicle festival



WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, August 27 and 28:



TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day



WHERE: Nassau Coliseum (Outdoors)

1255 Hempstead Turnpike,

Uniondale, NY 11553



TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/newyork

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

