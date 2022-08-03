Accelalpha and Frontera Consulting merge forces to create powerful global Oracle Cloud applications consulting company

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelalpha announced today that it has completed its strategic merger with Frontera Consulting. The merger expands the reach of both firms' complementary Oracle Cloud consulting offerings, while broadening their solution delivery capability and industry expertise to provide more extensive solutions to our customers.

Both companies enjoy an impressive reputation for successfully completing some of the most complicated Oracle Cloud application deployments. Together, Accelalpha and Frontera will deliver integrated multi-pillar solutions including Oracle ERP, EPM, PPM, HCM, CX, SCM, WMS, OTM, and GTM to implement Oracle's full range of cloud applications for our customers. This strategic merger brings together a significant customer base with over 400 clients and more than 500 Oracle Cloud implementations.

Frontera brings deep industry-focused offerings in Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Sector, Telecommunications, and Media & Entertainment, as well as decades of experience and a great reputation for client-focus. Frontera was one of the early adopters of Oracle Cloud applications, implementing the first ever Fusion Financials client in North America, and more than 200 successful Oracle Cloud projects since 2014. Their people are certified for Oracle ERP, EPM, PPM, HCM, and SCM, as well as Oracle Integration Cloud. Frontera has offices in New York and London, expanding the geographic reach of the combined company.

Nat Ganesh, Accelalpha CEO, said, "Accelalpha's merger with Frontera bolsters our market leadership as an organization that can implement, integrate, and manage all of the Oracle Cloud applications end-to-end to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions for our clients while expanding our global reach."

Kevin Beyer, Frontera Consulting Managing Partner, will continue to lead the Frontera operating unit within the Accelalpha family. Beyer said, "The combined organization of Frontera and Accelalpha creates a leading global consulting service provider with the ability to deliver a broader set of Oracle Cloud solutions and a depth of targeted industry knowledge. The two companies are a solid fit, geographically, technically, and culturally."

Together, the combined company will enjoy unrivaled depth and breadth of capability to deliver high-value, industry-specific integrated solutions to its clients worldwide.

About Accelalpha:

Accelalpha is a leader in solving critical business challenges through a unique combination of industry insight, technology depth, and a world-class team with an unmatched level of experience and domain expertise. Accelalpha leverages its expertise in end-to-end enterprise solution implementations to help companies build integrated logistic capabilities, optimize sales processes, modernize the supply chain, and realize benefits of the cloud. Our rigorous, result-oriented approach to developing solutions allows us to deliver tangible results in a shorter time frame. Accelalpha is recognized by Fortune as a best small and medium workplace and certified as a great place to work. For more information on Accelalpha, please visit www.accelalpha.com.

About Frontera:

Frontera Consulting is a leading provider of business and technology consulting services to global organizations. Collaborating closely with our clients, we create transformational solutions to meet business needs and drive performance. Our mission is to create long-lasting value for our clients through the innovative use of technology and process expertise, earning the role of trusted advisor. Frontera is headquartered in New York, with operations in London and Hong Kong, and a development center in India.

