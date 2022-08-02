Smart Meter's New Patient Engagement Program has been 94% Effective in Helping to Improve Patient Testing Adherence for Remote Monitoring Programs

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , continues to lead the way in remote patient monitoring (RPM) because of its superior cellular-enabled solutions, robust data, and ease of use that facilitates better care management. Now Smart Meter is launching a unique, omnichannel approach to help patients in our partners' RPM programs adhere to the physiologic testing directed by their provider.

With the SmartTouch patient engagement program, Smart Meter guarantees improvement in testing adherence for participants in a remote patient monitoring program. (PRNewswire)

While most people with Type 2 diabetes are required to test their blood glucose levels on a regular basis, many don't follow those guidelines. Many of these patients are enrolled in RPM programs so results are sent to their providers, but lack of testing leads to a lack of sufficient data to make care decisions. One study showed that for other chronic conditions, up to 60 percent of patients were non-adherent to testing protocols.1

Smart Meter now has a program to help our partners improve patient engagement, especially during the critical first 30 days of enrollment in an RPM program. The SmartTouch Patient Engagement Program provides an omnichannel outreach to patients enrolled in an RPM program, helping patients learn to use their new cellular-enabled monitors and successfully complete their testing.

"I have been in the connected health industry for more than 20 years and SmartTouch could be the most impactful service offering ever to guarantee patient engagement with prescribed clinical monitoring," said Smart Meter CEO Casey Pittock. "The biggest pain point in the healthcare industry – engaging patients to adhere to their care plan—is solved with SmartTouch. We have proven 94% adherence with this simple, effective, and affordable program to help patients develop habits of managing their health."

For Smart Meter partners who enroll their patients in the SmartTouch program, there will be an increase in the testing adherence of those patients. In fact, we guarantee the requirements for RPM CPT codes 99453 and 99454 will be completed or the partner won't be billed for the program.

Now serving more than 100,000 patients, Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies that include the iGlucose®, iBloodPressure®, iPulseOx®, iScale®, and SmartRPM™ cloud platform, as well as data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

