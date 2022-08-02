Nulogy named a 2022 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced it has been selected as a 2022 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. For 20 years, SupplyChainBrain's awards program has recognized exemplary vendors and service providers that help companies gain new business, increase financial savings, and improve operational efficiencies.

Nulogy was selected for the value its Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform delivers to consumer brands and their upstream supply ecosystem partners, such as co-packers, contract manufacturers, raw material and packaging suppliers, and value-added logistics providers.

"It is an honor for Nulogy to be recognized by our customers, SupplyChainBrain, and the greater supply chain community," says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Our mission is to drive sustainable innovation in the supply ecosystems of brands and their external partners. To that end, we will continue providing our customers with the digital enablement and multi-enterprise collaboration capabilities needed to respond with agility and thrive in today's volatile consumer environment."

"For 20 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," says Brad Berger, Publisher, Supply Chain Brain. "This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management."

Supply Chain Brain determines award recipients every year through a submission process that invites supply chain professionals to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a positive impact on their company's operations and bottom line. Nulogy will appear in the August 2022 issue of SupplyChainBrain Magazine, and on SupplyChainBrain.com as a 2022 Great Supply Chain Partner.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes the upstream supply ecosystems of brand manufacturers, composed of contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers, to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain is the world's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource. In addition to providing complete coverage of all fundamental supply chain principles, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, strategies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, cutting-edge solutions and the latest innovations—and continues to write and report on these as they evolve and mature.

