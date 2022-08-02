AspenRidge Recovery Relocates to New Lakewood Treatment Center

The Move Comes One Year After a Drunk Driver Struck and Damaged the Addiction Treatment Center

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AspenRidge Recovery, a substance abuse treatment center specializing in mental health, trauma, and addiction, today announced the opening of its new center in Lakewood, Colorado. The new opening comes one year after a drunk driver hit the previous location and forced the center to relocate temporarily.

The early morning accident in July 2021 destroyed part of the building and required people undergoing treatment, and staff, to move into the company's administrative offices for an entire year. The new center, located at 7500 Mississippi Ave., allows AspenRidge Recovery to treat more people suffering from addiction and mental health disorders as the dangers of overdose deaths continue to rise.

"We're grateful no one was injured in the incident," said Shannon Van Deman, CEO of AspenRidge Recovery. "Our team improvised, and the people in our care moved into our administrative offices within hours. It took a year to build out the new space, and we are thrilled to open our new center. It allows us to better provide the high-quality care we're known for at a time when people desperately need treatment."

Colorado topped 1,945 overdose deaths in the most recent 12-month period, a 22.8 percent increase over the previous year. The first five months of 2022 saw more fentanyl seizures than in all of 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado, and authorities in Mesa County issued an alert in July related to a powerful new synthetic opioid that is 100 to 150 times stronger than fentanyl.

"Everyone who recreationally uses any illicit substance is at risk," said Van Deman. "Fentanyl is in everything, and the risk of accidental overdose is no longer relegated to people suffering from opioid addiction. The fact that the driver who hit our building was under the influence of alcohol highlights the fact that this isn't just an opioid epidemic. This is a pandemic of addiction."

AspenRidge plans to hold an open house in the coming weeks. Those interested in attending should email outreach@aspenridgerecovery for sign-up details.

AspenRidge Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited, dual-diagnosis treatment center specializing in treating addiction, mental health disorders and complex trauma in adults. AspenRidge creates personalized treatment plans that address each person's specific needs using a combination of holistic and evidence-based mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment modalities. AspenRidge Recovery has physical locations in Lakewood, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, Colorado. AspenRidge also has a sister organization Alpine Recovery Center, a treatment program for Medicaid recipients.

