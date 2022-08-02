Artemis Learning Lunchbox Initiative to Host Distribution in Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to learn more about the Artemis Learning Lunchbox national initiative as leaders from NASA's Johnson Space Center distribute approximately 1,500 kits filled with food and hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities starting at 7:45 a.m. CDT Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Houston, Texas.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

Johnson Deputy Director Steve Koerner will participate in the distribution to highlight the importance of STEM education in the Houston area and to inspire and educate young people and their families about NASA's upcoming Artemis missions, which will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon while helping prepare for human exploration of Mars.

Immediately before kit distribution begins at Traders Village, 7979 N. Eldridge Parkway in Houston, NASA and community leaders will offer brief remarks at 7:20 a.m. Media interested in covering the event should contact Anna Lassmann at: anna.c.lassmann@nasa.gov or the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111.

The NASA Artemis Learning Lunchbox is made possible through NASA's Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) activity. NASA Learning Lunchboxes provide five space-focused learning activities that showcase the diversity of STEM at NASA. The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) will distribute 30,000 NASA Learning Lunchboxes at local food banks across the country to help feed hungry lives and feed hungry minds. This innovative, community-based model will bring together other science centers and museums, afterschool providers, and community leaders to highlight the importance of STEM. This project also includes digital extension resources.

Learn more about how NASA's Office of STEM Engagement is inspiring the next generation of explorers at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stem

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA