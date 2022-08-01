NASA Television Transponder Change Monday, Aug. 29

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --NASA Television programming on the Galaxy 13 domestic satellite is moving from transponder 11 to transponder 15 this month.

The move is in line with the Federal Communications Commission's initiative to free up C-band bandwidth on domestic satellites in support of future 5G terrestrial communications efforts. Currently, both transponders are active. Distribution of NASA TV programming on transponder 11 will end on Monday, Aug. 29. As part of that transition, the modulation format will be changed from DVB-S/QPSK to DVB-S2/8PSK, which reduces the transponder's required bandwidth.

All NASA TV channels are available on the Galaxy 13 domestic satellite. It is important all affiliates and end-users begin to transition to the new transponder to prevent the loss of NASA TV programming.

NASA Television's channels NTV-1 – the Public/Education Channel – and NTV-3 – formerly the Media Channel – are in high definition. NTV-1 provides expanded programming of events of interest to the public and to educational audiences.

NTV-3 provides mission coverage, news conferences and video/audio material relevant to local, national, and international news-gathering organizations. News networks, their reporters, and other broadcast media organizations must tune their satellite receivers to the NTV-3 to ensure reception of clean feeds for all mission coverage, news conferences, and other agency distributed news and information.

NASA's Ultra High Definition (UHD) NTV-4 channel provides select live and recorded programing in a 2160p video format.

Specific parameters for each NASA TV channel are available at:

https://www.nasa.gov/content/nasa-tv-on-satellite-galaxy-13

