The 113-Year-Old Dairy Co-op Received Gold, Silver and Bronze Honors at the Country's Premiere Cheese Contest

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon-based farmer-owned co-operative and Certified B Corporation® Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) won two Gold, two Silver and three Bronze awards at the 39th American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging and Competition. The ACS Competition is the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses.

American Cheese Society Awards Seven Medals to Tillamook County Creamery Association at Annual Competition (PRNewswire)

Fifteen hundred entries were evaluated across 120 categories for both excellence in cheesemaking and commitment to food safety. The three highest-scoring entries in each class were awarded a Gold medal, Silver medal or Bronze medal within their category.

Tillamook® Cheese products were awarded in the following categories:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

"TCCA has been committed to making the best tasting, highest quality and naturally aged cheddar cheeses for over 113 years," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence for TCCA and an ACS Certified Cheese Professional. "To have this many of our Cheddars – from some of our youngest to some of our oldest – recognized by ACS is a testament to the TCCA way."

The ACS Judging and Competition took place May 19-20, 2022, at the Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis campus. Winners were announced July 20 at the ACS Annual Conference in Portland, Ore., where TCCA was the Marquee Sponsor.

The ACS Conference wins come after a particularly successful award season for the co-op's specialty cheddars. The Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar won Gold and a third Maker's Reserve vintage (2015) took home Silver and Bronze medals at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards in July 2022. The Hickory Smoked Cheddar also received a Bronze medal at the World Championship Cheese Contest in March.

Tillamook products are available at major retailers nationwide. Find products at a store near you at Tillamook.com or purchase the award-winning specialty cheddars at Shop.Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook® products, visit Tillamook.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Faller

Jenna.Faller@fleishman.com

Bridget Ryan, Tillamook

BRyan@tillamook.com

