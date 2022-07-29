Exclusive Networks Appointed Fortinet Authorized Training Center (ATC) for North America

Exclusive Networks USA becomes first Fortinet distribution partner to achieve ATC status in the region

SAN JOSE, Calif.,, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced it has been accredited as a Fortinet 'Authorized Training Centre' (ATC), becoming the first Fortinet distribution partner to achieve this status in the North America market. This further enhances Exclusive's portfolio of value-creating services available to channel partners and their customers across the region.

The agreement further builds on Exclusive's position as a global Fortinet training partner, which now covers 34 countries worldwide. Exclusive Networks USA will initially offer Fortinet's Network Security Expert (NSE) level 4 training, with a view to adding more certification training to its offering in the future.

These courses will not only enable partners to gain knowledge about the cyber threat landscape and how Fortinet solutions can protect against these growing threats, but also equip them with the technical capabilities to configure, install and manage specific Fortinet products. By offering Fortinet training to our partners, Exclusive Networks empowers its MSSP partners (Managed Security Service Providers) to facilitate their customers' digital transformation journey, while also providing additional training and certifications that enable MSSPs to broaden their service portfolios and ultimately grow their business.

Partners looking for differentiators for their business are stuck trying to balance customer retention and growth of new opportunities and customers. Fortinet's security products and services can differentiate MSSPs in the changing market, but training opens new opportunities never considered before.

"Our vision for a totally trusted digital world relies heavily upon the need for greater cybersecurity awareness and increased skills across the industry to meet increased demand", explained Mark Leff, Services Director, Exclusive Networks USA. "As a specialist at the center of the cybersecurity ecosystem, we are ideally positioned to leverage our expertise to skill-up the cyber workforce. As a Fortinet ATC, we can guide our partners through the NSE training programme and deliver the certifications they require to access and enhance their partner benefits within the Fortinet Engage Partner Program."

Available immediately, Fortinet NSE level 4 training is available to book via the Exclusive Training Centre (ETC) – an online platform dedicated to Exclusive's training services: https://training.exclusive-networks.com/

