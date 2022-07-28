GOAT and Paris Saint-Germain Announce 'People of Paris' Visual Campaign and New Digital Experience

PARIS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

GOAT, the global platform for the past, present and future, and Paris Saint-Germain, the fastest growing world sports franchise, today announce the launch of People of Paris, a joint visual campaign that captures the style and history of PSG with unique contributions from the Paris community. The campaign is also a celebration of the new Paris Saint-Germain experience that will go live on the GOAT platform in early August.

People of Paris celebrates people of all walks of life — from decades-long PSG fans, to legends and the players themselves. Styled in iconic PSG jerseys from the past and present, as well as archival PSG apparel and accessories and fashion from GOAT's wider offering, the campaign highlights the unique identities and styles that make up the greater Parisian community.

"As we continue to invest in our global community, we're pleased to introduce our People of Paris campaign," said Sen Sugano, Chief Brand Officer of GOAT Group. "We'll showcase the Parisian community by bringing together cultural figures, players, fans and everyday people. Through this campaign, we aim to highlight the common bond that brings this diverse group together: their love for the city and PSG."

"This first GOAT x PSG campaign, featuring players and fans marks the arrival of GOAT into the PSG family," said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. "GOAT is an iconic next generation brand and we are proud to show our fusion of style on the streets of Paris and all over the world. Together we celebrate the uniqueness of all those who represent Paris and PSG."

The first official billboard for 'People of Paris' will be revealed at the Louvre Rivoli on August 1. To coincide with the campaign, a curated collection of new and vintage apparel will be available on GOAT's dedicated Paris Saint-Germain in-app and web experience on GOAT.com/PSG from early August. Throughout the season, new experiences and limited edition products will be released through the platform and provide a destination for customers to be inspired through content and unique products.

Malick, 53, Lifelong PSG fan and his son Lamine: “To me it's the feeling of belonging in a group, it's a family spirit because football is something that gathers people together and erases inequalities. When players go together on the pitch, they forget about belonging to a political party, they forget about race or religion. And that, only sport, can do that.” (PRNewswire)

Karthoum, 20, student and footballer: “For me the community is a group of people who share something. It can be a passion, a common history or even a common state of mind. In the notion of community there is really the idea of sharing a few things and having common goals.” (PRNewswire)

Ibrahim, 22: “The spirit of PSG is defined by solidarity. Our fans come from all walks of life and social backgrounds. Being the club that represents the Paris region allows a strong sense of belonging.” (PRNewswire)

About GOAT

GOAT is the global platform for the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 40 million members across 170 countries.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain was founded in 1970 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. Since its takeover by QSI in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain has gone on to become one of the world's top football clubs and sports brands. The club has won 28 trophies in the last 11 years and 46 since its foundation, making it the most successful in France, and has attracted many great players over the years, including Ronaldinho, David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and latterly Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, three of the best players in the world today. The club's

international popularity knows no bounds. In the last ten years, its community of social media followers has grown from zero to nearly 170 million and is now one of the largest in football. A forward-thinking club, Paris Saint-Germain added an eSports team to its men's football, women's football, handball, and judo teams in 2016. Committed to giving something back to the community, the club has significantly increased funding for its Foundation with the aim of developing far-reaching programs for disadvantaged young people.

