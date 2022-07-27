Number of Texas home sales decreased while prices kept rising in the second quarter of 2022

Number of Texas home sales decreased while prices kept rising in the second quarter of 2022

Texas Realtors releases 2022-Q2 edition of the Texas Quarterly Housing Report

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of single family homes sold across the state declined 5.6% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time frame in 2021, while the median price kept climbing, according to the 2022-Q2 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released today by Texas Realtors.

2022-Q2 Texas Quarterly Housing Report by the Numbers (PRNewswire)

"Although home sales slightly declined, the demand for buying a Texas home was still impressive with more than 100,000 homes sold during the second quarter of 2022," said Russell Berry, chairman of Texas Realtors. "Housing inventory levels are finally on the rise in many areas of the state — something we haven't seen for several years — but home prices continue to rise."

During the second quarter this year, the statewide median price of $357,388 represents a 19.1% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Nearly half of the 108,390 homes sold in the state were in the $200,000-$399,000 price range.

Jim Gaines, Ph.D., research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, commented, "The rapidly rising interest rates, increases in home price, and tight housing inventory had a slowing effect on home sales in the second quarter of the year, but the Texas housing market is still strong. The data could indicate signs of a transition period for the Texas real estate market. If inventory continues to steadily increase and home sales price appreciation begins to slow, we could be moving towards a pre-pandemic environment."

Housing supply in Texas increased 0.8 months in the second quarter of 2022 to 2.1 months of inventory. This is the first time inventory has increased year-over-year since the third quarter of 2019 and the first time it has been above two months of inventory since the third quarter of 2020. Homes spent an average of 27 days on the market before going under contract, five days less than the second quarter of 2021.

Chairman Berry concluded, "Right now, it's crucial for homebuyers and sellers to equip themselves with accurate information and reliable resources. Working with a Texas Realtor is the optimal way to make an informed and timely decision in what is still a very active real estate market in every area of the state."

About the Texas Quarterly Housing Report

Data for the Texas Quarterly Housing Report is provided by the Data Relevance Project, a partnership among local REALTOR® associations and their MLSs, and Texas REALTORS®, with analysis by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. The report provides quarterly real estate sales data for Texas and 25 metropolitan statistical areas in Texas. To view the report in its entirety, visit texasrealestate.com

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocates for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

Contact:

Hunter Dodson

hdodson@piercom.com

Texas Association of Realtors logo. (PRNewsfoto/Texas REALTORS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Realtors