NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD NET INCOME AND STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH DURING SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

SECOND QUARTER 2022 DILUTED EPS UP 13% TO $0.34 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS UP 6% TO $0.35
SECOND QUARTER RESULTS DRIVEN BY ACCELERATED LOAN GROWTH, CONTINUED SIGNIFICANT DEPOSIT GROWTH, AND A HIGHER NIM
BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES A $0.17 DIVIDEND PER COMMON SHARE
Second Quarter 2022 Summary
- Earnings/Net Income:
- Profitability:
- Balance Sheet:
- Net Interest Margin/Income:
- Asset Quality:
HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $171 million, up 13% compared to the $152 million the Company reported for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $163 million, also up 13% compared to the $144 million the Company reported for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Diluted EPS were $0.34 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, up 13% compared to the $0.30 the Company reported for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Excluding merger-related expenses and other one-time items, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $174 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, up 6% compared to non-GAAP net income of $164 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net income available to common stockholders on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was up $166 million on a non-GAAP basis, up 6% compared to the $156 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $0.35, up 6% compared to non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.33 reported for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $326 million compared to $297 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 10%. Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $310 million, up 10% compared to $281 million the Company reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $0.66, up 10% compared to diluted EPS of $0.60 the Company reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Excluding merger-related expenses and other one-time items, net income on a non-GAAP basis was $334 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, up 8% compared to the $309 million the Company reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $318 million, up 9% compared to the $293 million the Company reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $0.67, up 8% compared to diluted EPS of $0.62 the Company reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
CEO COMMENTARY
Commenting on the Company's second quarter performance, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas R. Cangemi said: "We are extremely pleased with the Company's operating performance during the current second quarter. By almost any measure, results exceeded expectations, despite market volatility and higher interest rates. We reported record net income available to common stockholders, another quarter of record deposit growth, near-record loan growth, record originations, a higher net interest margin, and stable operating expenses, while asset quality remained stellar. This resulted in strong year-over-year diluted earnings per share growth.
"Diluted EPS were $0.34, up 13% on a year-over-year basis, while non-GAAP diluted EPS, excluding merger-related expenses of approximately $4 million, rose 6% to $0.35 compared to $0.33 in the second-quarter of last year.
"One of the main highlights during the quarter was our deposit growth. Total deposits increased $3.3 billion during the second quarter, up 35% on an annualized basis compared to $2.9 billion of deposit growth during the first quarter and now total more than $41 billion. The significant increase continues to be the result of our BaaS initiative and continued success in garnering deposits from our borrowers. Overall, BaaS deposits increased $2.3 billion from the first quarter to $7.8 billion, while loan-related deposits grew nearly $500 million compared to the first quarter and now total $4.9 billion.
"So far during the first half of 2022, loan-related deposits have risen $921 million compared to $475 million during all of 2021, evidencing the Company's strategy to emphasize deposits at the expense of wholesale borrowings. All told, since re-focusing on this source of funding in January of last year, loan-related deposits have increased $1.4 billion, up about 40%.
"Meanwhile, wholesale borrowings continue to decrease, dropping $2.3 billion during the first six months of the year.
"We also saw continued growth in our loan portfolio, as total loans rose $1.8 billion or 15% on an annualized basis compared to the first quarter of the year. This marks the third consecutive quarter of double-digit loan growth and our growth in the second quarter was the second best quarter on record compared only to the fourth quarter of last year when we reported $2.2 billion of growth. Second quarter loan growth was driven by continued solid growth in the multi-family portfolio and a strong rebound in the specialty finance portfolio compared to last quarter.
"Loan originations of $5.3 billion also set a new record for the Company during the current second quarter. This was up almost 50% compared to the first quarter of the year and over 70% higher than what was originated during the second quarter of last year.
"While the loan portfolio has grown significantly, we have not compromised our standards, continuing to underwrite all of our loans based on our conservative criteria. This is reflected in our strong asset quality metrics, as non-performing assets declined 20% to $56 million, representing only nine basis points of total assets, and remain among the best in the industry.
"Our net interest margin improved during the second quarter, despite the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates several times so far this year. At 2.52%, the margin was up nine basis points linked-quarter. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, which nearly doubled during the second quarter, the margin was still up three basis points from the previous quarter to 2.38%.
"Our non-interest expenses remain in-check despite the Company continuing to invest in our businesses and hiring more people. Non-interest expenses totaled $138 million for the second quarter, which include $4 million of merger-related expenses. Excluding this, operating expenses were $134 million, unchanged from the previous quarter and up modestly on a year-over-year basis. Our efficiency ratio was 35.57%, down compared to both the prior and year-ago quarters.
"As you can see, we had broad-based strength during the second quarter. None of which would have been possible without the hard work, patience, and long hours on the part of all of our employees.
"Finally, on the Flagstar merger front, we feel very good where we stand right now. Over the past 15 months, both sides have diligently worked together to get us into a strong position to close the deal quickly once all regulatory approvals are received in order to hit the ground running."
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock. Based on a closing price of $9.39 as of July 26, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 7.2%. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of August 8, 2022.
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
At June 30, 2022, total assets were $63.1 billion, up $3.6 billion or 12% annualized compared to December 31, 2021 and up $2.1 billion or 14% annualized compared to March 31, 2022. Both the year-to-date and linked-quarter growth was driven by significant loan and deposit growth, an increase in our cash balances, offset by a decline in wholesale borrowings, while total securities remained relatively unchanged.
Total loans held for investment increased $2.8 billion or 12% annualized compared to December 31, 2021 and were up $1.8 billion or 15% annualized on a linked-quarter basis. This was driven by continued strong growth in the Company's core multi-family portfolio and a significant rebound in growth in our specialty finance portfolio.
On the liability side, total deposits rose $6.2 billion or 35% annualized compared to December 31, 2021 and increased $3.3 billion during the second quarter, to $41.2 billion, also up 35% annualized on a linked-quarter basis. Once again, the deposit growth was driven by our BaaS business and loan-related deposits.
Given the strong deposit growth again during the second quarter, wholesale borrowings declined to $13.7 billion at June 30, 2022, down $2.3 billion or 28% annualized compared to December 31, 2021 and down $1.0 billion on a linked-quarter basis, also down 28% annualized.
Loans
At June 30, 2022, the multi-family portfolio totaled $36.8 billion. This represents $2.2 billion in growth compared to December 31, 2021, up 13% annualized and $1.0 billion in growth or 11% annualized on a linked-quarter basis. Our growth in this segment continues to be driven by market share gains as competition abates, and heightened refinancing activity as market interest rates moved higher during the second quarter.
The specialty finance portfolio grew significantly compared to the previous quarter. At June 30, 2022, the specialty finance portfolio totaled $4.1 billion, up $806 million on a linked-quarter basis or 97% annualized and up $638 million or 36% annualized compared to December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, total commitments in the specialty finance segment were $6.6 billion, up 16% compared to $5.7 billion at March 31, 2022. Of the June 30th amount, 75% or $5 billion are structured as floating rate obligations, which have and will continue to benefit us in a rising rate environment. The strong improvement this quarter was driven largely by higher utilization rates.
The CRE portfolio totaled $6.7 billion, at June 30, 2022, unchanged compared to the levels at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
Originations
Loan originations set a new record for the Company during the second quarter of the year. Loan originations for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $5.3 billion. This was up $1.7 billion or 49% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and up $2.2 billion or 72% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.
During the current second quarter, multi-family originations totaled $2.9 billion, up $529 million or 22% on a linked-quarter basis and $861 million or 41% on a year-over-year basis. Specialty finance originations totaled $1.9 billion, up $1.2 billion or 194% on a linked-quarter basis and up $1.3 billion or 210% on a year-over-year basis.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, loan originations increased 57% to $8.8 billion compared to $5.6 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Multi-family originations increased 51% or $1.8 billion to $5.3 billion, while specialty finance originations more than doubled to $2.5 billion compared to $1.1 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Second quarter originations exceeded the prior quarter's pipeline of $2.5 billion by $2.8 billion or more than double. Approximately 80% of our second quarter originations represented new money to the Bank. In addition, 37% of originations were refinanced from our portfolio; 39% were refinanced from other bank portfolios; and 24% were related to property transactions.
Pipeline
The current pipeline heading into the third quarter of 2022 stands at $2.5 billion. Approximately 72% of the pipeline represents new money to the Bank. The current pipeline includes $1.9 billion of multi-family loans, $269 million of CRE loans, and $355 million of specialty finance loans.
Asset Quality
Non-Performing Assets
Asset quality during the second quarter remained strong. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 declined $14 million or 20% to $56 million compared to the previous quarter. This represents 0.09% of total assets compared to 0.11% at March 31, 2022. Total non-performing loans were $50 million, down $13 million or 21% compared to the previous quarter. This represents 0.10% of total loans compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2022. Repossessed assets, consisting primarily of repossessed taxi medallion loans, were $6 million at June 30, 2022, down $1 million from the previous quarter.
Total loans past due 30 to 89 days declined $4 million or 12% to $30 million compared to the previous quarter.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At June 30, 2022, the ACL totaled $216 million, up $19 million compared to the previous quarter, and up $17 million compared to the balance at year-end 2021. At June 30, 2022, the ACL represented 434.11% of NPLs and 0.45% of total loans compared to 313.18% and 0.42%, respectively, at March 31, 2022 and 611.79% and 0.44%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
Loan Deferral Program Update
At June 30, 2022, deferred loans paying only interest and escrow totaled $139 million, down $143 million or 51% compared to the $282 million the Company reported at March 31, 2022. At both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company did not have any borrowers on full-payment deferral.
Deposits
At June 30, 2022, total deposits were $41.2 billion, up $6.2 billion or 35% on an annualized basis compared to the balance at December 31, 2021 and up $3.3 billion or 35% annualized compared to March 31, 2022. The significant increase in deposits continues to be driven by ongoing growth in our BaaS business and in loan-related deposits.
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts increased $6.0 billion to $19.2 billion compared to December 31, 2021 and $2.8 billion or 69% annualized compared to March 31, 2022. In addition to growth in BaaS-related deposits, this category includes $4.9 billion of loan-related deposits, primarily from our multi-family and CRE borrowers. This represents growth of $921 million compared to December 31, 2021 or 46% annualized and growth of $494 million compared to March 31, 2022, or 44% annualized. Of the second quarter total amount, $1.6 billion or 33% were business operating accounts compared to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022.
Our BaaS-related deposits fall primarily under three categories: the traditional BaaS business, consisting largely of fintech company deposits; government banking as a service, serving various municipalities and the U.S. Treasury's prepaid debit card program; and mortgage as a service, which caters to mortgage companies and consists of escrow deposits for principal, interest payments and tax payments.
At June 30, 2022, traditional BaaS deposits totaled $5.5 billion; government BaaS deposits totaled $652 million; and mortgage as a service had $1.6 billion of deposits.
CAPITAL POSITION
The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums to be classified as "Well Capitalized," the highest regulatory classification. The table below depicts the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at those respective periods.
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Common equity tier 1 ratio
9.16
%
9.45
%
9.84
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.22
10.55
11.05
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.00
12.39
13.05
Leverage capital ratio
8.13
8.33
8.25
New York Community Bank
Common equity tier 1 ratio
11.26
%
11.65
%
12.26
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.26
11.65
12.26
Total risk-based capital ratio
11.69
12.07
12.71
Leverage capital ratio
8.96
9.20
9.15
(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio
of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.
EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Net Interest Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $28 million on a year-over-year basis to $359 million, up 8%. This was driven by a $42 million or 10% increase in interest income to $473 million, offset slightly by a $14 million or 14% increase in interest expense. This was due to a $4.0 billion or 8% increase in average-interest earnings assets to $57.0 billion (driven primarily by a 10% increase in average loan balances), along with a seven basis point improvement in the average yield to 3.32%. This was combined with a $4.7 billion or 11% increase in average interest-bearing liabilities to $49.8 billion (largely due to a 19% increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances), as well as a four basis point increase in the average cost to 0.92% on a year-over-year basis.
Included in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is $20 million of prepayment income compared to $27 million of prepayment income for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the contribution from prepayment income, net interest income on a non-GAAP basis was $339 million, up $35 million or 12% compared to $304 million in the second quarter of last year.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $691 million compared to $649 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up $42 million or 6%. The six-month results were driven by a $3.7 billion or 7% increase in average interest-earnings assets to $55.8 billion coupled with a four basis point decline in the average yield to 3.24%. This was partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities to $48.7 billion, up $3.5 billion or 8% and a four basis point decline in the average cost of funds to 0.87%.
Included in net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $31 million of prepayment income compared to $47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the contribution from prepayment income, net interest income for the six months June 30, 2022 on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $660 million, up 10% compared to $602 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
June 30. 2022
For the Three Months Ended
compared to
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions)
Total interest income
$
473
$
429
$
431
10 %
10 %
Total interest expense
114
97
100
18 %
14 %
Net interest income
359
332
331
8 %
8 %
Less:
Total prepayment income
20
11
27
82 %
-26 %
Net interest income excluding prepayment income
$
339
$
321
$
304
6 %
12 %
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in millions)
Total interest income
$
902
$
854
6 %
Total interest expense
211
205
3 %
Net interest income
691
649
6 %
Less:
Total prepayment income
31
47
-34 %
Net interest income excluding prepayment income
$
660
$
602
10 %
Net Interest Margin
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the NIM increased nine basis points to 2.52% compared to the prior quarter and two basis points compared to the year-ago quarter. Prepayment income contributed 14 basis points to the second quarter NIM, compared to eight basis points in the prior quarter and 12 basis points in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the second quarter NIM on a non-GAAP basis was 2.38%, up three basis points compared to the prior quarter and unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the NIM was 2.48%, down one basis point compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Prepayment income contributed 12 basis points to this period's NIM compared to 14 basis points in the prior year's six-month period. Excluding the impact from prepayment income, the NIM, on a non-GAAP basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 2.36%, up one basis point compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021.
(Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported a provision for credit losses of $9 million compared to a recovery of credit losses of $2 million in the prior quarter and $4 million in the year-ago quarter. For the current second quarter, the Company recorded a net recovery of $7 million compared to a net charge-off of $2 million in the prior quarter and a net recovery of $6 million during the year-ago quarter.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported a provision for credit losses of $7 million compared to zero for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net recoveries of $5 million compared to net recoveries of $7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
The tables below detail the Company's PPNR and related measures, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods noted.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, PPNR increased $31 million or 15% to $239 million on a year-over-year basis and $34 million or 17% on a linked-quarter basis. The current second quarter includes $4 million of merger-related expenses compared to $10 million in the year-ago quarter and $7 million in the previous quarter. Excluding this expense, PPNR for the three months ended June 30, 2022 grew $25 million or 11% on a year-over-year basis and $31 million or 15% on a linked-quarter basis to $243 million.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, PPNR rose 9% to $444 million compared to $408 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The first six months of 2022 includes $11 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $10 million during the first six months of 2021. Excluding this expense, PPNR for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $455 million, up $37 million or 9% compared to the first six months of 2021.
March 31, 2022
For the Three Months Ended
compared to
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions)
Net interest income
$
359
$
332
$
331
8 %
8 %
Non-interest income
18
14
16
29 %
13 %
Total revenues
377
346
347
9 %
9 %
Total non-interest expense
138
141
139
-2 %
-1 %
Pre - provision (recovery of) for net revenue (PPNR)
239
205
208
17 %
15 %
Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses
9
(2)
(4)
-550 %
-325 %
Income before taxes
230
207
212
11 %
8 %
Income tax expense
59
52
60
13 %
-2 %
Net Income
171
155
152
10 %
13 %
Preferred stock dividends
8
8
8
0 %
0 %
Net income available to common stockholders
$
163
$
147
$
144
11 %
13 %
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in millions)
Net interest income
$
691
$
649
6 %
Non-interest income
32
30
7 %
Total revenues
723
679
6 %
Total non-interest expense
279
271
3 %
Pre-provision for net revenue (PPNR)
444
408
9 %
Provision for credit losses
7
-
NM
Income before taxes
437
408
7 %
Income tax expense
111
111
0 %
Net Income
326
297
10 %
Preferred stock dividends
16
16
0 %
Net income available to common stockholders
$
310
$
281
10 %
Non-Interest Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $18 million, up 13% on a year-over-year basis and 29% on a linked-quarter basis. The current second quarter also includes a $1.7 million gain on the sale of our former headquarters building in Westbury, N.Y.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $32 million, up 7% compared to $30 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Included in the current six month period is a $1 million net loss on securities compared to no such gain or loss in the year-ago six month period. The current six month period also includes the aforementioned gain on the sale of our former headquarters.
Non-Interest Expense
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expenses totaled $138 million, down 1% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 and down 2% on a linked-quarter basis. The current second quarter includes $4 million in merger-related expenses compared to $10 million in the year-ago second quarter and $7 million in the prior quarter. Excluding this item, total operating expenses were $134 million, unchanged from the previous quarter and up $5 million or 4% on a year-over-year basis. The second quarter efficiency ratio was 35.57%, down compared to 38.65% reported for the first quarter of 2022 and 37.11% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expenses totaled $279 million, up $8 million or 3% compared to $271 million for the first six months of 2021. Merger-related expenses for the first six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $11 million, up $1 million or 10% compared to $10 million during the first six months ended June 30, 2022. The efficiency ratio for the first six months of 2022 declined to 37.04% compared to 38.46%.
Income Taxes
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, income tax expense totaled $59 million reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.60%, compared to income tax expense of $60 million in the year-ago second quarter, reflecting an effective tax rate of 28.38% and $52 million in the prior quarter, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.16%. The linked-quarter increase was driven by a higher level of pre-tax income.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, income tax expense totaled $111 million, unchanged compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 25.39% compared to 27.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Both the three- and six-month 2021 periods included $2 million of income tax expense due to the revaluation of deferred taxes related to a change in the New York State tax rate.
About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Based in Hicksville, N.Y., New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At June 30, 2022, the Company reported assets of $63.1 billion, loans of $48.5 billion, deposits of $41.2 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion. Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.
In January 2022, the Company announced a Community Benefits Agreement in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition ("NCRC") and its members. Under the NCRC agreement, NYCB has committed to provide $28 billion in loans, investments, and other financial support to communities and people of color, low- and moderate-income families and communities, and small businesses. The five-year agreement is subject to the closing of NYCB's pending merger with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. On April 27, 2022, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. mutually agreed to extend the termination date of the merger agreement to October 31, 2022.
- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow -
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except share data)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,277
$
2,211
Securities:
Available-for-sale
5,664
5,780
Equity investments with readily
determinable fair values, at fair value
14
16
Total securities
5,678
5,796
Mortgage loans held for investment:
Multi-family
36,797
34,628
Commercial real estate
6,715
6,701
One-to-four family
129
160
Acquisition, development, and construction
195
209
Total mortgage loans held for investment
43,836
41,698
Other loans and leases held for investment:
Specialty Finance
4,146
3,508
Commercial and industrial
549
526
Other loans
6
6
Total other loans and leases held for investment
4,701
4,040
Total loans and leases held for investment
48,537
45,738
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(216)
(199)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net
48,321
45,539
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
635
734
Premises and equipment, net
252
270
Operating lease right-of-use assets
232
249
Goodwill
2,426
2,426
Other assets
2,272
2,302
Total assets
$
63,093
$
59,527
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
$
19,189
$
13,209
Savings accounts
9,580
8,892
Certificates of deposit
8,090
8,424
Non-interest-bearing accounts
4,385
4,534
Total deposits
41,244
35,059
Borrowed funds:
Wholesale borrowings
13,650
15,905
Junior subordinated debentures
361
361
Subordinated notes
296
296
Total borrowed funds
14,307
16,562
Operating lease liabilities
232
249
Other liabilities
486
613
Total liabilities
56,269
52,483
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized):
Series A (515,000 shares issued and outstanding)
503
503
Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized; 490,439,070 and
490,439,070 shares issued; and 466,243,078 and 465,015,643 shares outstanding, respectively)
5
5
Paid-in capital in excess of par
6,114
6,126
Retained earnings
893
741
Treasury stock, at cost (24,195,992 and 25,423,427 shares, respectively)
(238)
(246)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Net unrealized loss on securities available for sale, net of tax
(436)
(45)
Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax
(31)
(31)
Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges, net of tax
14
(9)
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(453)
(85)
Total stockholders' equity
6,824
7,044
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
63,093
$
59,527
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Loans and leases
$
424
$
393
$
386
$
817
$
769
Securities and money market investments
49
36
45
85
85
Total interest income
473
429
431
902
854
Interest Expense:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
24
8
7
32
16
Savings accounts
10
8
7
18
13
Certificates of deposit
12
11
14
23
32
Borrowed funds
68
70
72
138
144
Total interest expense
114
97
100
211
205
Net interest income
359
332
331
691
649
Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses
9
(2)
(4)
7
-
Net interest income after provision (recovery of) for credit losses
350
334
335
684
649
Non-Interest Income:
Fee income
6
6
6
12
11
Bank-owned life insurance
7
7
8
14
15
Net losses on securities
-
(1)
-
(1)
-
Other income
5
2
2
7
4
Total non-interest income
18
14
16
32
30
Non-Interest Expense:
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
79
80
74
159
152
Occupancy and equipment
22
23
22
45
43
General and administrative
33
31
33
64
66
Total operating expenses
134
134
129
268
261
Merger-related expenses
4
7
10
11
10
Total non-interest expense
138
141
139
279
271
Income before income taxes
230
207
212
437
408
Income tax expense
59
52
60
111
111
Net Income
171
155
152
326
297
Preferred stock dividends
8
8
8
16
16
Net income available to common stockholders
$
163
$
147
$
144
$
310
$
281
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.66
$
0.60
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.66
$
0.60
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:
- Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies.
- Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers.
- Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.
Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.
The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:
At or for the
At or for the
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
6,824
$
6,909
$
6,916
$
6,824
$
6,916
Less: Goodwill
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
Preferred stock
(503)
(503)
(503)
(503)
(503)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
3,895
$
3,980
$
3,987
$
3,895
$
3,987
Total Assets
$
63,093
$
61,005
$
57,469
$
63,093
$
57,469
Less: Goodwill
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
Tangible Assets
$
60,667
$
58,579
$
55,043
$
60,667
$
55,043
Average common stockholders' equity
$
6,398
$
6,543
$
6,368
$
6,470
$
6,369
Less: Average goodwill
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
3,972
$
4,117
$
3,942
$
4,044
$
3,943
Average Assets
$
61,988
$
59,894
$
58,114
$
60,946
$
57,215
Less: Average goodwill
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
(2,426)
Average tangible assets
$
59,562
$
57,468
$
55,688
$
58,520
$
54,789
GAAP MEASURES:
Return on average assets (1)
1.10
%
1.04
%
1.04
%
1.07
%
1.04
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (2)
10.18
8.98
9.00
9.58
8.81
Book value per common share
$
13.56
$
13.72
$
13.79
$
13.56
$
13.79
Common stockholders' equity to total assets
10.02
10.50
11.16
10.02
11.16
NON-GAAP MEASURES:
Return on average tangible assets (1)
1.17
%
1.11
%
1.09
%
1.14
%
1.08
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2)
16.73
14.76
14.54
15.73
14.23
Tangible book value per common share
$
8.35
$
8.52
$
8.57
$
8.35
$
8.57
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets
6.42
6.79
7.24
6.42
7.24
(1)
To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period.
(2)
To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common stockholders generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common stockholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.
While diluted earnings per common share, net income, net income available to common stockholders, and total non-interest income are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with GAAP, financial measures that adjust these GAAP measures to exclude expenses related to our pending merger with Flagstar, the CARES Act-related tax benefit, and the revaluation of deferred taxes related to New York State tax rate changes are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings release and other investor communications because they are not considered part of recurring operations and are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income - GAAP
$
171
$
152
$
326
$
297
Merger-related expenses, net of tax(1)
3
10
8
10
Revaluation of deferred taxes related to New York State tax rate change
—
2
—
2
Net income - non-GAAP
174
164
334
309
Preferred stock dividends
8
8
16
16
Net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP
$
166
$
156
$
318
$
293
Diluted earnings per common share - GAAP
$
0.34
$
0.30
$
0.66
$
0.60
Diluted earnings per common share - non-GAAP
$
0.35
$
0.33
$
0.67
$
0.62
(1) Certain merger-related expenses are non-deductible.
While net income is a financial measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, PPNR and PPNR excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications because management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the performance of the Company attributable to elements other than the provision for credit losses and the ability of the Company to generate earnings sufficient to cover estimated credit losses. These measures also provide a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions since it is commonly employed and is a measure frequently cited by investors and analysts. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of PPNR and PPNR excluding merger-related expenses to the comparable GAAP financial measures of net income for the stated periods:
June 30, 2022
For the Three Months Ended
compared to
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions)
Net interest income
$
359
$
332
$
331
8 %
8 %
Non-interest income
18
14
16
29 %
13 %
Total revenues
377
346
347
9 %
9 %
Total non-interest expense
138
141
139
-2 %
-1 %
Pre - provision (recovery of) for net revenue (non-GAAP)
239
205
208
17 %
15 %
Merger-related expenses
4
7
10
-43 %
-60 %
Pre - provision (recovery of) for net revenue excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)
243
212
218
15 %
11 %
Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses
9
(2)
(4)
NM
NM
Merger-related expenses
4
7
10
-43 %
-60 %
Income before taxes
230
207
212
11 %
8 %
Income tax expense
59
52
60
13 %
-2 %
Net Income (GAAP)
$
171
$
155
$
152
10 %
13 %
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in millions)
Net interest income
$
691
$
649
6 %
Non-interest income
32
30
7 %
Total revenues
723
679
6 %
Total non-interest expense
279
271
3 %
Pre-provision for net revenue (non-GAAP)
444
408
9 %
Merger-related expenses
11
10
10 %
Pre-provision net revenue excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)
455
418
9 %
Provision for credit losses
7
-
NM
Merger-related expenses
11
10
10 %
Income before taxes
437
408
7 %
Income tax expense
111
111
0 %
Net Income (GAAP)
$
326
$
297
10 %
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Mortgage and other loans, net
$
47,144
$
424
3.61
%
$
45,807
$
393
3.43
%
$
42,817
$
386
3.60
%
Securities
6,676
40
2.40
6,538
34
2.12
6,790
43
2.55
Interest-earning cash and cash
3,209
9
1.04
2,216
2
0.33
3,415
2
0.27
Total interest-earning assets
57,029
$
473
3.32
%
54,561
$
429
3.15
%
53,022
$
431
3.25
%
Non-interest-earning assets
4,959
5,333
5,092
Total assets
$
61,988
$
59,894
$
58,114
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and
$
17,456
$
24
0.55
%
$
13,784
$
8
0.24
%
$
12,699
$
7
0.24
%
Savings accounts
9,228
10
0.41
9,208
8
0.35
7,487
7
0.36
Certificates of deposit
8,102
12
0.62
8,070
11
0.53
9,154
14
0.58
Total interest-bearing deposits
34,786
46
0.53
31,062
27
0.35
29,340
28
0.38
Borrowed funds
15,009
68
1.81
16,563
70
1.72
15,724
72
1.82
Total interest-bearing liabilities
49,795
$
114
0.92
%
47,625
$
97
0.82
%
45,064
$
100
0.88
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
4,568
4,397
5,488
Other liabilities
724
826
691
Total liabilities
55,087
52,848
51,243
Stockholders' equity
6,901
7,046
6,871
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$
61,988
$
59,894
$
58,114
Net interest income/interest rate
$
359
2.40
%
$
332
2.33
%
$
331
2.37
%
Net interest margin
2.52
%
2.43
%
2.50
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
1.15x
1.15x
1.18x
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS
(unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Mortgage and other loans, net
$
46,479
$
817
3.52
%
$
42,777
$
769
3.60
%
Securities
6,607
75
2.26
6,654
82
2.46
Interest-earning cash and cash
2,715
10
0.75
2,630
3
0.27
Total interest-earning assets
55,801
$
902
3.24
%
52,061
$
854
3.28
%
Non-interest-earning assets
5,145
5,154
Total assets
$
60,946
$
57,215
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
$
15,629
$
32
0.42
%
$
12,663
$
16
0.26
%
Savings accounts
9,218
18
0.38
7,102
13
0.37
Certificates of deposit
8,086
23
0.58
9,566
32
0.67
Total interest-bearing deposits
32,933
73
0.45
29,331
61
0.42
Borrowed funds
15,782
138
1.76
15,859
144
1.82
Total interest-bearing liabilities
48,715
$
211
0.87
%
45,190
$
205
0.91
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
4,483
4,372
Other liabilities
775
781
Total liabilities
53,973
50,343
Stockholders' equity
6,973
6,872
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
60,946
$
57,215
Net interest income/interest rate spread
$
691
2.37
%
$
649
2.37
%
Net interest margin
2.48
%
2.49
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
1.15x
1.15x
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in millions except share and per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
PROFITABILITY MEASURES:
Net income
$
171
$
155
$
152
$
326
$
297
Net income available to common stockholders
163
147
144
310
281
Basic earnings per common share
0.34
0.31
0.30
0.66
0.60
Diluted earnings per common share
0.34
0.31
0.30
0.66
0.60
Return on average assets
1.10
%
1.04
%
1.04
%
1.07
%
1.04
%
Return on average tangible assets (1)
1.17
1.11
1.09
1.14
1.08
Return on average common stockholders' equity
10.18
8.98
9.00
9.58
8.81
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)
16.73
14.76
14.54
15.73
14.23
Efficiency ratio (2)
35.57
38.65
37.11
37.04
38.46
Operating expenses to average assets
0.86
0.89
0.89
0.44
0.47
Interest rate spread
2.40
2.33
2.37
2.37
2.37
Net interest margin
2.52
2.43
2.50
2.48
2.49
Effective tax rate
25.60
25.16
28.38
25.39
27.11
Shares used for basic common EPS computation
465,811,096
465,138,238
464,092,947
465,476,526
463,695,136
Shares used for diluted common EPS computation
466,800,072
465,946,763
464,894,538
466,375,775
464,393,521
Common shares outstanding at the respective
period-ends
466,243,078
467,024,144
465,056,962
466,243,078
465,056,962
(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 10 of this release.
(2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income.
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
CAPITAL MEASURES:
Book value per common share
$
13.56
$
13.72
$
13.79
Tangible book value per common share (1)
8.35
8.52
8.57
Common stockholders' equity to total assets
10.02
%
10.50
%
11.16
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
6.42
6.79
7.24
(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 10 of this release.
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
June 30, 2022
compared to
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions, except share data)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,277
$
2,900
$
2,086
13 %
57 %
Securities:
Available-for-sale
5,664
5,612
6,077
1 %
-7 %
Equity investments with readily
determinable fair values, at fair value
14
15
16
-7 %
-13 %
Total securities
5,678
5,627
6,093
1 %
-7 %
Mortgage loans held for investment:
Multi-family
36,797
35,777
32,565
3 %
13 %
Commercial real estate
6,715
6,704
6,816
0 %
-1 %
One-to-four family
129
145
190
-11 %
-32 %
Acquisition, development, and construction
195
237
187
-18 %
4 %
Total mortgage loans held for investment
43,836
42,863
39,758
2 %
10 %
Other loans and leases held for investment:
Specialty Finance
4,146
3,340
3,252
24 %
27 %
Commercial and industrial
549
549
553
0 %
-1 %
Other loans
6
6
12
0 %
-50 %
Total other loans and leases held for investment
4,701
3,895
3,817
21 %
23 %
Total loans and leases held for investment
48,537
46,758
43,575
4 %
11 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(216)
(197)
(202)
10 %
7 %
Total loans and leases held for investment and held for sale, net
48,321
46,561
43,373
4 %
11 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
635
679
686
-6 %
-7 %
Premises and equipment, net
252
266
278
-5 %
-9 %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
232
243
256
-5 %
-9 %
Goodwill
2,426
2,426
2,426
0 %
0 %
Other assets
2,272
2,303
2,271
-1 %
0 %
Total assets
$
63,093
$
61,005
$
57,469
3 %
10 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
$
19,189
$
16,360
$
12,803
17 %
50 %
Savings accounts
9,580
9,272
7,890
3 %
21 %
Certificates of deposit
8,090
7,889
8,949
3 %
-10 %
Non-interest-bearing accounts
4,385
4,433
4,535
-1 %
-3 %
Total deposits
41,244
37,954
34,177
9 %
21 %
Borrowed funds:
Wholesale borrowings
13,650
14,680
14,803
-7 %
-8 %
Junior subordinated debentures
361
361
360
0 %
0 %
Subordinated notes
296
296
296
0 %
0 %
Total borrowed funds
14,307
15,337
15,459
-7 %
-7 %
Operating lease liabilities
232
243
256
-5 %
-9 %
Other liabilities
486
562
661
-14 %
-26 %
Total liabilities
56,269
54,096
50,553
4 %
11 %
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock at par $0.01 (5,000,000 shares authorized; Series A)
503
503
503
0 %
0 %
Common stock at par $0.01 (900,000,000 shares authorized)
5
5
5
0 %
0 %
Paid-in capital in excess of par
6,114
6,107
6,111
0 %
0 %
Retained earnings
893
809
617
10 %
45 %
Treasury stock, at cost
(238)
(231)
(245)
3 %
-3 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Net unrealized loss on securities available for sale, net of tax
(436)
(260)
1
68 %
NM
Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax
(31)
(31)
(54)
0 %
-43 %
Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges, net of tax
14
7
(22)
100 %
-164 %
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(453)
(284)
(75)
60 %
504 %
Total stockholders' equity
6,824
6,909
6,916
-1 %
-1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
63,093
$
61,005
$
57,469
3 %
10 %
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
June 30. 2022
For the Three Months Ended
compared to
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Loans and leases
$
424
$
393
$
386
8 %
10 %
Securities and money market investments
49
36
45
36 %
9 %
Total interest income
473
429
431
10 %
10 %
Interest Expense:
Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts
24
8
7
200 %
243 %
Savings accounts
10
8
7
25 %
43 %
Certificates of deposit
12
11
14
9 %
-14 %
Borrowed funds
68
70
72
-3 %
-6 %
Total interest expense
114
97
100
18 %
14 %
Net interest income
359
332
331
8 %
8 %
Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses
9
(2)
(4)
-550 %
-325 %
Net interest income after provision (recovery of) for credit losses
350
334
335
5 %
4 %
Non-Interest Income:
Fee income
6
6
6
0 %
0 %
Bank-owned life insurance
7
7
8
0 %
-13 %
Net losses on securities
-
(1)
-
-100 %
NM
Other income
5
2
2
150 %
150 %
Total non-interest income
18
14
16
29 %
13 %
Non-Interest Expense:
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
79
80
74
-1 %
7 %
Occupancy and equipment
22
23
22
-4 %
0 %
General and administrative
33
31
33
6 %
0 %
Total operating expenses
134
134
129
0 %
4 %
Merger-related expenses
4
7
10
-43 %
-60 %
Total non-interest expense
138
141
139
-2 %
-1 %
Income before income taxes
230
207
212
11 %
8 %
Income tax expense
59
52
60
13 %
-2 %
Net Income
171
155
152
10 %
13 %
Preferred stock dividends
8
8
8
0 %
0 %
Net income available to common stockholders
$
163
$
147
$
144
11 %
13 %
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
0.30
10 %
13 %
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
0.30
10 %
13 %
Dividends per common share
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.17
0 %
0 %
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
The following tables summarize the contribution of loan and securities prepayment income on the Company's interest income and net interest margin for the periods indicated.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions)
Total Interest Income
$
473
$
429
$
431
10
%
10
%
Prepayment Income:
Loans
$
19
$
11
$
22
73
%
-14
%
Securities
1
—
5
NM
-80
%
Total prepayment income
$
20
$
11
$
27
82
%
-26
%
GAAP Net Interest Margin
2.52
%
2.43
%
2.50
%
9
bp
2
bp
Adjustments:
Less prepayment income from loans
-13
bp
-8
bp
-17
bp
-5
bp
4
bp
Less prepayment income from securities
-1
—
-3
-1
bp
2
bp
Add excess liquidity
—
—
8
0
bp
8
bp
Total prepayment income contribution to net interest margin
-14
bp
-8
bp
-12
bp
-6
bp
-2
bp
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) (1)
2.38
%
2.35
%
2.38
%
3
bp
0
bp
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in millions)
Total Interest Income
$
902
$
854
6
%
Prepayment Income:
Loans
$
30
$
41
-27
%
Securities
1
6
-83
%
Total prepayment income
$
31
$
47
-34
%
GAAP Net Interest Margin
2.48
%
2.49
%
1
bp
Adjustments:
.
Less prepayment income from loans
-11
bp
-16
bp
5
bp
Less prepayment income from securities
-1
-2
1
bp
Add excess liquidity
-
4
(4)
bp
Total prepayment income contribution to net interest margin
-12
bp
-14
bp
2
bp
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (non-GAAP) (1)
2.36
%
2.35
%
1
bp
While our net interest margin, including the contribution of prepayment income is recorded in accordance with GAAP, adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the contribution of prepayment income, is not. Nevertheless, management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance, and believes that this non-GAAP measure should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:
- Adjusted net interest margin gives investors a better understanding of the effect of prepayment income and other items on our net interest margin. Prepayment income in any given period depends on the volume of loans that refinance or prepay, or securities that prepay, during that period. Such activity is largely dependent on external factors such as current market conditions, including real estate values, and the perceived or actual direction of market interest rates.
- Adjusted net interest margin is among the measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison to, our peers.
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT
June 30, 2022
For the Three Months Ended
compared to
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions)
Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:
Multi-family
$
2,939
$
2,410
$
2,078
22 %
41 %
Commercial real estate
213
281
70
-24 %
204 %
One-to-four family residential
82
62
46
32 %
78 %
Acquisition, development, and construction
32
40
70
-20 %
-54 %
Total mortgage loans originated for investment
3,266
2,793
2,264
17 %
44 %
Other Loans Originated for Investment:
Specialty Finance
1,877
638
606
194 %
210 %
Other commercial and industrial
116
102
193
14 %
-40 %
Other
1
2
2
-50 %
-50 %
Total other loans originated for investment
1,994
742
801
169 %
149 %
Total Loans Originated for Investment
$
5,260
$
3,535
$
3,065
49 %
72 %
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
(dollars in millions)
Mortgage Loans Originated for Investment:
Multi-family
$
5,349
$
3,544
51 %
Commercial real estate
494
513
-4 %
One-to-four family residential
144
68
112 %
Acquisition, development, and construction
72
76
-5 %
Total mortgage loans originated for investment
6,059
4,201
44 %
Other Loans Originated for Investment:
Specialty Finance
2,515
1,147
119 %
Other commercial and industrial
218
256
-15 %
Other
3
3
0 %
Total other loans originated for investment
2,736
1,406
95 %
Total Loans Originated for Investment
$
8,795
$
5,607
57 %
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY
The following table presents the Company's non-performing loans and assets at the respective dates:
June 30, 2022
compared to
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Non-Performing Assets:
Non-accrual mortgage loans:
Multi-family
$
18
$
22
$
9
-18 %
100 %
Commercial real estate
27
35
12
-23 %
125 %
One-to-four family residential
—
—
2
NM
NM
Acquisition, development, and construction
—
—
—
NM
NM
Total non-accrual mortgage loans
45
57
23
-21 %
96 %
Other non-accrual loans (1)
5
6
9
-17 %
-44 %
Total non-performing loans
50
63
32
-21 %
56 %
Repossessed assets (2)
6
7
8
-14 %
-25 %
Total non-performing assets
$
56
$
70
$
40
-20 %
40 %
(1) Includes $4 million, $5 million and $9 million of non-accrual taxi medallion-related loans
at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(2) Includes $4 million, $4 million and $5 million of repossessed taxi medallions at June 30, 2022,
March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.10
%
0.13
%
0.07
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.09
0.11
0.07
Allowance for losses on loans to non-performing loans
434.11
313.18
641.41
Allowance for losses on loans to total loans
0.45
0.42
0.46
The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:
June 30, 2022
compared to
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions)
Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:
Multi-family
$
20
$
23
$
9
-13 %
122 %
Commercial real estate
1
4
15
-75 %
-93 %
One-to-four family residential
7
7
—
0 %
NM
Acquisition, development, and construction
—
—
—
NM
NM
Other
2
—
11
NM
-82 %
Total loans 30 to 89 days past due
$
30
$
34
$
35
-12 %
-14 %
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions)
Charge-offs:
Multi-family
$
—
$
—
$
1
$
—
$
2
Commercial real estate
—
4
—
4
—
One-to-four family residential
—
—
—
—
—
Acquisition, development and construction
—
—
—
—
—
Other (1)
—
—
—
—
3
Total charge-offs
$
—
$
4
$
1
$
4
$
5
Recoveries:
Multi-family
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
-
Commercial real estate
(4)
—
(2)
(4)
(2)
One-to-four family residential
—
—
—
—
—
Acquisition, development and construction
—
—
—
—
—
Other (1)
(3)
(2)
(5)
(5)
(10)
Total recoveries
(7)
(2)
(7)
(9)
(12)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(7)
$
2
$
(6)
$
(5)
$
(7)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2)
(0.01)
%
0.00
%
(0.01)
%
(0.01)
%
(0.02)
%
(1) Includes taxi medallion loans of $(3) million, $(2) million and $(1) million respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2022,
March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, and $(5) million and $1 million, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
(2) Three and six months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.
