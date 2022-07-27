Lumu Reinforces Commitment to Proficient Cybersecurity Operations with CISO Advisory Board, Appoints Chase Cunningham as Chair

"Dr. Zero Trust" and former Forrester analyst to further Lumu's mission to help organizations measure compromise in real time

MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumu , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real time, today announced the appointment of Dr. Chase Cunningham as Chair of its new Advisory Board. In this role, Cunningham will lead a strategic CISO advisory board to help enable organizations of all sizes to more optimally defend their organizations.

"Cyberthreats evolve infinitely, and our defenses should evolve as well. Chase has supported Lumu's mission since day one because he understands the change in paradigm we are bringing to the market and the value we offer to more than 3,000 customers," said Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu. "As organizations continue to adopt our Continuous Compromise Assessment model, they need expert, unbiased advice on how to evolve their defense programs. Chase joins Lumu to offer that support to our customers and prospects."

Cunningham is a former Forrester analyst, creator of the zero trust extended framework and a cybersecurity expert with decades of operational experience in NSA, US Navy, FBI Cyber and other government mission groups. Cunningham is a renowned book author of the book Cyber Warfare: Truth, Tactics and Strategies, gAbrIel, the Cynja comic series and is cited in more than 100 other publications.

"Lumu is definitely one of the top innovators in the cybersecurity operations space. Their Continuous Compromise Assessment model and the actionable visibility it provides is an essential tool in any cybersecurity program looking to survive and prepare for the current threat landscape, regardless of the size of the organization," said Chase Cunningham. "Lumu's traction in the market isn't surprising because I have seen first hand the value they are providing to their customers and I am excited to join and further their mission."

Lumu offers a cloud-based solution that collects and standardizes metadata from across the network, including DNS queries, network flows, access logs from proxies, firewalls, and spam box filters. Lumu then applies Artificial Intelligence to correlate threat intelligence from these disparate data sources to isolate confirmed points of compromise allowing a business to identify compromised infrastructure and additional adversarial activity.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blind spots at www.lumu.io .

