Bitcoin of America Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bitcoin of America. This year, 91% of employees said it's a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical average U.S. company. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Bitcoin of America is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Bitcoin of America is one of the leading operators in the cryptocurrency industry. The company currently operates 2500 plus Bitcoin ATM locations across the United States. They offer Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Bitcoin Cash options to purchase in major cities.

