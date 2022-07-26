USmax Awarded $79 Million Task Order by USAID Bureau for Democracy, Development, and Innovation for General Support Services

FAIRFAX, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USmax Corporation ("USmax"), a leading provider of Global Mission Support, Cyber Security, IT Modernization, and Professional services, has been awarded a five-year task order on its GSA OASIS contract for General Support Services (GSS) to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Bureau for Democracy, Development, and Innovation (DDI or "the Bureau").

USmax will provide Administrative and Institutional Support Services to include Program Management, Development, Monitoring Evaluation and Learning, Financial Analysis, Training and Professional Development, and Acquisition and Assistance, among other services to DDI. These services are considered essential to ensure USAID employees who serve at USAID Missions worldwide are enabled with world-class technical assistance.

Said Erin Pak - CEO USmax, "It is our distinct privilege to have been selected along with our teaming partners, Highlight Technologies, Inc. and The Kenjya-Trusant Group, LLC to support this important program for the Bureau for Democracy, Development, and Innovation, and USAID missions overseas."

USAID DDI is USAID's central resource for providing world-class technical assistance to its Missions. DDI's cross-cutting, global perspective enables the Agency to anticipate and respond to evolving trends and issues, catalyze innovation and financing, and broaden its partnership base, all with the goal of sustainably meeting USAID's development and humanitarian goals.

About USmax Corporation

USmax Corporation is an SBA Certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Enterprise IT and Professional Services firm. We specialize in Global Mission Support, IT Modernization, Cyber, and Safety and Security Services. Our commitment to quality and continuous process improvement is demonstrated by our CMMI-SVC ML 3 appraisal, as well as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001-2013 registrations. Our services are based on trust, quality, efficiency, and innovation to drive the mission of our federal and commercial customers.

