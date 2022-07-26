Fortress Information Security Annouces Strategic Partnership with NetRise to Extend XIoT Offering

AUSTIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRise , the company providing visibility into the world's XIoT security problem, and Fortress Information Security , the nation's leading cybersecurity provider for critical infrastructure organizations with digitized assets, announced today a strategic partnership.

This partnership gives Fortress Information Security's global customers access to the most advanced firmware binary analysis platform on the planet. The NetRise team's experience in data science, machine learning; and software reverse engineering dramatically expands Fortress customers' ability to identify and catalog risk rapidly across a much larger set of devices and images. NetRise gains access to a robust route to market for power, oil and gas and manufacturing clients that Fortress serves, a market that historically has proven difficult to tap into.

NetRise has developed an automated, cloud-based platform that provides comprehensive insight into the many risks present in a XIoT device. These risks and associated artifacts are presented in a clear and concise manner allowing consultants, product security personnel and SOC analysts to take appropriate action and begin to address the risks presented by these devices in their environment.

Tony Turner, Vice President of Fortress had this to say, "We are excited to be working with the NetRise team and have been very impressed with the capabilities of their platform overall. Most impressive is the velocity at which new features and any fixes have been delivered, and the flexibility of the team in working to integrate our ideas into the solution so quickly. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the NetRise team."

Thomas Pace, CEO of NetRise also commented: "This partnership represents an important milestone for our business. The team of world-class consultants and operational technology experts at Fortress have already brought great ideas to the table that are continually being integrated into our roadmaps. This partnership is a perfect example of why it is so important that technology startups find the right early design partners and customers to ensure they are building a great solution."





About Fortress Information Security

Fortress Information Security secures critical industries from cybersecurity and operational threats stemming from vendors, assets, and software in their supply chains. Fortress is the only end-to-end platform that connects intelligence surrounding vendors, information technology and operational technology assets, and software through a holistic, fit-for-purpose approach. Fortress has also partnered with its customers and suppliers to form the Asset-to-Vendor (A2V) Network, which facilitates the secure and seamless exchange of asset information and security intelligence, enabling collaborative workflows to better understand and remediate potential issues. Fortress serves critical industries such as energy, government, aerospace & defense, critical manufacturing, industrial automation, automotive, and healthcare.

About NetRise

Based in Austin, Texas, NetRise was built by defensive cyber experts bred across the private sector, intelligence community and U.S. federal government to solve the firmware security problem. The company is currently partnering with companies across manufacturing, automotive, medical devices, industrial control systems, satellites and many more.

