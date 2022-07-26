AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

Highlights of the Company's results for the second quarter of 2022 include the following:

Net income of $90.1 million , or $1.30 per diluted share

Growth in tangible book value of $1.05 per share, or 15.7% annualized, to $27.89 at June 30, 2022

Adjusted total revenue grew $14.2 million , or 5.7%, when compared to last quarter

Improvement in net interest margin of 31bps, from 3.35% last quarter to 3.66% this quarter

Adjusted return on average assets of 1.40%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 17.18%

Adjusted efficiency ratio of 53.66%, compared with 56.95% last quarter

Organic growth in loans of $1.4 billion , or 35.1% annualized

Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 41.98% of total deposits, from 40.18% at March 31, 2022 and 38.25% a year ago

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $88.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $87.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $171.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared with $213.3 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income of $156.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $203.3 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our strong second quarter financial results are attributable to our solid banking fundamentals. We grew revenue, improved our margin, expanded our earning asset base and grew tangible book value by $1.05 per share this quarter. We are well positioned for future interest rate hikes, and we continue to monitor our loan growth and credit metrics very closely. Southeastern markets where we operate continue to provide opportunities for responsible growth. We remain focused on our core fundamentals going into the third quarter."

Increase in Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) increased to $192.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $18.8 million, or 10.8%, from last quarter and an increase of $29.3 million, or 18.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased by $19.2 million, or 10.4%, in the current quarter while interest expense increased only $374,000, or 3.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The Company's net interest margin improved significantly to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2022, up from 3.35% reported for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.34% reported for the second quarter of 2021. While average earning assets remained consistent at $21.1 billion from the previous quarter, the mix of earning assets expanded the margin as the Company began to deploy excess liquidity through the investment portfolio and organic loan growth.

Yields on earning assets increased 32 basis points during the quarter to 3.88%, compared with 3.56% in the first quarter of 2022, and increased 30 basis points from 3.58% in the second quarter of 2021. Yields on loans decreased to 4.32% during the second quarter of 2022, compared with 4.37% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.33% for the second quarter of 2021. Loan yields in the second quarter of 2022 were negatively impacted approximately four basis points by declines in fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans compared with the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company incurred net accretion expense in the second quarter of $379,000, compared with accretion income of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2022 was $1.07 billion, with weighted average yields of 5.24%, compared with $805.5 million and 5.17%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022 and $911.3 million and 3.75%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.3 billion during the second quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 4.29%, compared with $4.7 billion and 3.63%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2022 and $6.4 billion and 3.36%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2021.

The Company's total cost of funds was unchanged at 0.22% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with the first quarter of 2022. Deposit costs increased just one basis point during the second quarter of 2022 to 0.10%, compared with 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 0.14% in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.17% in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $3.1 million, or 3.5%, in the second quarter of 2022 to $83.8 million, compared with $86.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $4.2 million, or 6.6%, to $58.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $62.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.36% in the second quarter of 2022 from 2.94% for the first quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $1.73 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.53 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $832.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.41 billion at March 31, 2022. Mortgage banking activity included a $10.8 million recovery of servicing right impairment recorded in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a recovery of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Other noninterest income increased $683,000, or 5.7%, in the second quarter of 2022 to $12.7 million, compared with $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of a $1.6 million impact from the recently acquired Balboa Capital. Also contributing to the increase were increases in swap income of $326,000 and BOLI income of $179,000, partially offset by a decrease in gains on sale of SBA loans of $1.2 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $1.6 million, or 1.1%, to $142.2 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared with $143.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a net gain of $39,000 related to bank premises, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $6,000 and merger and conversion charges of $977,000 during the first quarter of 2022. Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $614,000, or 0.4%, to $142.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, from $142.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted expenses resulted from cyclical payroll tax and 401(k) expenses in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase in advertising and marketing expenses.

Management continues to focus its efforts on improving the operating efficiency of the Company. The adjusted efficiency ratio decreased to 53.66% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 56.95% in the first quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 23.7%, compared with 25.3% in the first quarter of 2022. The decreased rate for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of a discrete charge to the Company's state tax liability and nondeductible merger expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $23.69 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021. While total assets have not materially changed, the Company improved the earning asset mix through a shift in reinvestment of excess liquidity to the securities portfolio and loans held for investment. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $459.6 million, or 77.6%, from $592.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $1.69 billion, or 21.4% annualized, to $17.56 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021. Organic loan growth in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 billion, or 35.1% annualized, which included managed growth in residential mortgage loans of $555 million and seasonal increases in mortgage warehouse and agricultural loans of $217 million and $40.5 million, respectively. As a result of the purposeful origination of residential mortgage loans into the portfolio, loans held for sale decreased $699.0 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $555.7 million at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.68 billion, or 97.3% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021. At June 30, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $8.26 billion, or 42.0% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $13.06 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021. These funds represented 66.3% of the Company's total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2022 totaled $3.07 billion, an increase of $106.9 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $171.8 million during the first six months of 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio. The Company repurchased 118,157 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $5.0 million during the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded dilution of $0.16 per share, or less than 0.6%, to tangible book value this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share was $27.89 at June 30, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.58% at June 30, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $14.9 million, compared with a provision of $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. This provision was primarily attributable to the $1.4 billion in organic loan growth during the quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased nine basis points to 0.56% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio was four basis points for the second quarter of 2022, compared with nine basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and seven basis points in the second quarter of 2021.

Conference Call

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 171,764

$ 213,289 Adjusted net income $ 81,473

$ 75,039

$ 81,544

$ 83,861

$ 87,548

$ 156,512

$ 203,294



























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common

shareholders

























Basic $ 1.30

$ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 1.27

$ 2.48

$ 3.07 Diluted $ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 2.47

$ 3.06 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.18

$ 1.08

$ 1.17

$ 1.20

$ 1.25

$ 2.25

$ 2.91 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.30

$ 0.30 Book value per share (period end) $ 44.31

$ 43.31

$ 42.62

$ 41.66

$ 40.66

$ 44.31

$ 40.66 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 27.89

$ 26.84

$ 26.26

$ 27.46

$ 26.45

$ 27.89

$ 26.45 Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,136,046

69,345,735

69,398,594

69,439,845

69,496,666

69,246,084

69,447,503 Diluted 69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,484,508

69,764,923 Period end number of shares 69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,360,461

69,767,209 Market data

























High intraday price $ 46.28

$ 55.62

$ 56.64

$ 53.63

$ 59.85

$ 55.62

$ 59.85 Low intraday price $ 39.37

$ 43.56

$ 46.20

$ 44.92

$ 47.44

$ 39.37

$ 36.60 Period end closing price $ 40.18

$ 43.88

$ 49.68

$ 51.88

$ 50.63

$ 40.18

$ 50.63 Average daily volume 446,121

471,858

350,119

392,533

429,233

458,990

444,733



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.64 %

1.48 %

2.03 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.94 % Return on average common equity 11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.27 %

12.66 %

11.47 %

15.66 % Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity 17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

17.65 %

19.46 %

16.79 %

23.41 % Earning asset yield (TE) 3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.58 %

3.72 %

3.71 % Total cost of funds 0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.22 %

0.28 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.34 %

3.51 %

3.45 % Noninterest income excluding securities

transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 29.09 %

32.05 %

31.31 %

30.32 %

33.78 %

30.52 %

36.92 % Efficiency ratio 51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

57.59 %

54.07 %

53.49 %

53.28 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

56.56 %

54.07 %

55.26 %

54.36 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.87 %

12.96 %

12.97 %

12.96 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.88 %

8.83 %

8.58 %

8.83 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.88 %

8.83 %

8.58 %

8.83 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.39 %

4.44 %

4.38 %

3.99 %

4.13 %

4.39 %

4.13 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.87 %

12.96 %

12.97 %

12.96 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 2,050

2,033

2,008

1,821

1,817

2,050

1,817 Retail Mortgage Division 712

714

739

749

759

712

759 Warehouse Lending Division 9

10

12

12

12

9

12 SBA Division 36

35

34

29

30

36

30 Premium Finance Division 78

77

72

67

68

78

68 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,885

2,869

2,865

2,678

2,686

2,885

2,686



























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 11,555

$ 11,589

$ 11,882

$ 12,374

$ 12,046

$ 11,555

$ 12,046 Branch locations 164

165

165

165

165

164

165 Deposits per branch location $ 120,030

$ 118,718

$ 119,185

$ 114,142

$ 110,655

$ 120,030

$ 110,655

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 190,740

$ 177,566

$ 170,813

$ 166,358

$ 167,761

$ 368,306

$ 338,918 Interest on taxable securities 7,064

4,239

5,866

5,296

5,244

11,303

11,362 Interest on nontaxable securities 269

186

156

139

139

455

280 Interest on deposits in other banks 4,463

1,373

1,521

1,244

595

5,836

1,117 Interest on federal funds sold 32

10

9

9

12

42

24 Total interest income 202,568

183,374

178,365

173,046

173,751

385,942

351,701



























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 4,908

4,092

4,678

5,106

5,775

9,000

12,573 Interest on other borrowings 6,296

6,738

6,850

6,279

6,124

13,034

12,299 Total interest expense 11,204

10,830

11,528

11,385

11,899

22,034

24,872



























Net interest income 191,364

172,544

166,837

161,661

161,852

363,908

326,829



























Provision for loan losses 13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

10,493

(17,478) Provision for unfunded commitments 1,779

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

10,788

(10,540) Provision for other credit losses (82)

(44)

(10)

(175)

(258)

(126)

(431) Provision for credit losses 14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

21,155

(28,449) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 176,440

166,313

164,078

171,336

161,710

342,753

355,278



























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 11,148

11,058

11,784

11,486

11,007

22,206

21,836 Mortgage banking activity 58,761

62,938

60,723

56,460

70,231

121,699

168,717 Other service charges, commissions and fees 998

939

962

1,154

1,056

1,937

2,072 Gain (loss) on securities 248

(27)

(4)

530

1

221

(11) Other noninterest income 12,686

12,003

8,304

6,932

6,945

24,689

14,599 Total noninterest income 83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

170,752

207,213



























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 81,545

84,281

76,615

79,671

85,505

165,826

181,490 Occupancy and equipment 12,746

12,727

13,494

11,979

10,812

25,473

22,593 Data processing and communications expenses 12,155

12,572

11,534

10,681

11,877

24,727

23,761 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 496

(965)

1,992

377

622

(469)

1,169 Advertising and marketing 3,122

1,988

2,381

2,676

1,946

5,110

3,377 Amortization of intangible assets 5,144

5,181

3,387

3,387

4,065

10,325

8,191 Merger and conversion charges —

977

4,023

183

—

977

— Other noninterest expenses 26,988

27,059

24,943

28,242

20,934

54,047

43,978 Total noninterest expense 142,196

143,820

138,369

137,196

135,761

286,016

284,559



























Income before income tax expense 118,085

109,404

107,478

110,702

115,189

227,489

277,932 Income tax expense 28,019

27,706

25,534

29,022

26,862

55,725

64,643 Net income $ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 171,764

$ 213,289



























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 2.47

$ 3.06



























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 345,627

$ 257,316

$ 307,813

$ 239,028

$ 259,729 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,961,209

3,541,144

3,756,844

3,513,412

3,044,795 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,052,268

579,204

592,621

684,504

778,167 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 111,654

91,454

79,850

64,451

29,055 Other investments 49,500

49,395

47,552

27,619

27,621 Loans held for sale 555,665

901,550

1,254,632

1,435,805

1,210,589



















Loans, net of unearned income 17,561,022

16,143,801

15,874,258

14,824,539

14,780,791 Allowance for credit losses (172,642)

(161,251)

(167,582)

(171,213)

(175,070) Loans, net 17,388,380

15,982,550

15,706,676

14,653,326

14,605,721



















Other real estate owned 835

1,910

3,810

4,594

5,775 Premises and equipment, net 224,249

224,293

225,400

226,430

229,994 Goodwill 1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

928,005 Other intangible assets, net 115,613

120,757

125,938

60,396

63,783 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 384,862

332,914

331,146

279,389

277,839 Other assets 474,552

455,460

413,419

416,182

425,858 Total assets $ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 8,262,929

$ 7,870,207

$ 7,774,823

$ 7,616,728

$ 6,983,761 Interest-bearing 11,422,053

11,718,234

11,890,730

11,216,761

11,274,236 Total deposits 19,684,982

19,588,441

19,665,553

18,833,489

18,257,997 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 953

2,065

5,845

4,502

5,544 Other borrowings 425,592

425,520

739,879

425,375

425,303 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 127,325

126,827

126,328

125,830

125,331 Other liabilities 375,242

410,280

354,265

243,175

235,752 Total liabilities 20,614,094

20,553,133

20,891,870

19,632,371

19,049,927



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,251

72,212

72,017

72,016

72,008 Capital stock 1,931,088

1,928,702

1,924,813

1,922,964

1,920,566 Retained earnings 1,157,359

1,077,725

1,006,436

934,979

863,828 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (12,635)

(1,841)

15,590

21,885

25,024 Treasury stock (74,687)

(69,639)

(52,405)

(51,074)

(44,422) Total shareholders' equity 3,073,376

3,007,159

2,966,451

2,900,770

2,837,004 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 21,291,318

$ 21,306,548

$ 21,605,757

$ 20,550,330

$ 19,871,018 Intangible assets 1,138,669

1,143,102

1,138,558

988,401

991,788 Interest-bearing liabilities 11,975,923

12,272,646

12,762,782

11,772,468

11,830,414 Average assets 23,405,201

23,275,654

23,054,847

22,087,642

21,538,894 Average common shareholders' equity 3,043,280

2,994,652

2,939,507

2,874,691

2,798,269

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 200,241

$ 200,981

$ 233,105























































Acquired allowance for purchased credit

deteriorated loans —

—

9,432

—

—

—

—



























Provision for loan losses 13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

10,493

(17,478) Provision for unfunded commitments 1,779

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

10,788

(10,540) Provision for other credit losses (82)

(44)

(10)

(175)

(258)

(126)

(431) Provision for credit losses 14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

21,155

(28,449)



























Charge-offs 6,853

8,579

3,367

3,537

7,138

15,432

14,712 Recoveries 5,017

4,982

3,923

3,664

4,537

9,999

7,838 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,836

3,597

(556)

(127)

2,601

5,433

6,874



























Ending balance $ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 216,703

$ 197,782



























Allowance for loan losses $ 172,642

$ 161,251

$ 167,582

$ 171,213

$ 175,070

$ 172,642

$ 175,070 Allowance for unfunded commitments 43,973

42,194

33,185

16,797

22,313

43,973

22,313 Allowance for other credit losses 88

170

214

224

399

88

399 Total allowance for credit losses $ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 216,703

$ 197,782



























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 4,391

$ 4,414

$ 1,003

$ 858

$ 3,529

$ 8,805

$ 5,899 Consumer installment 1,137

1,425

1,484

1,647

1,669

2,562

3,117 Indirect automobile 41

88

40

178

141

129

970 Premium Finance 1,066

1,369

526

605

1,194

2,435

2,537 Real estate - construction and development —

—

21

—

186

—

212 Real estate - commercial and farmland 81

1,283

220

210

27

1,364

1,422 Real estate - residential 137

—

73

39

392

137

555 Total charge-offs 6,853

8,579

3,367

3,537

7,138

15,432

14,712



























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 2,785

2,896

2,389

1,986

625

5,681

1,352 Consumer installment 230

158

172

199

212

388

568 Indirect automobile 265

275

329

278

372

540

1,072 Premium Finance 1,113

1,247

633

649

2,466

2,360

3,588 Real estate - construction and development 355

218

210

45

84

573

251 Real estate - commercial and farmland 44

37

81

266

185

81

226 Real estate - residential 225

151

109

241

593

376

781 Total recoveries 5,017

4,982

3,923

3,664

4,537

9,999

7,838



























Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,836

$ 3,597

$ (556)

$ (127)

$ 2,601

$ 5,433

$ 6,874



























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans $ 122,912

$ 102,597

$ 85,266

$ 58,932

$ 59,921

$ 122,912

$ 59,921 Other real estate owned 835

1,910

3,810

4,594

5,775

835

5,775 Repossessed assets 122

139

84

152

226

122

226 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 8,542

6,584

12,648

7,472

4,874

8,542

4,874 Total non-performing assets $ 132,411

$ 111,230

$ 101,808

$ 71,150

$ 70,796

$ 132,411

$ 70,796



























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.56 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.32 %

0.32 %

0.56 %

0.32 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans

(annualized) 0.04 %

0.09 %

(0.01) %

— %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.10 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,022,845

$ 1,836,663

$ 1,875,993

$ 1,217,575

$ 1,406,421 Consumer installment 167,237

173,642

191,298

207,111

229,411 Indirect automobile 172,245

214,120

265,779

325,057

397,373 Mortgage warehouse 949,191

732,375

787,837

768,577

841,347 Municipal 529,268

547,926

572,701

624,430

647,578 Premium Finance 942,357

819,163

798,409

840,737

780,328 Real estate - construction and development 1,747,284

1,577,215

1,452,339

1,454,824

1,527,883 Real estate - commercial and farmland 7,156,017

6,924,475

6,834,917

6,409,704

6,051,472 Real estate - residential 3,874,578

3,318,222

3,094,985

2,976,524

2,898,978 Total loans $ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791



















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 964

$ 868

$ 1,286

$ 1,683

$ 1,038 Consumer installment 9

13

16

22

28 Indirect automobile 759

893

1,037

1,284

1,647 Premium Finance 993

162

—

—

— Real estate - construction and development 706

725

789

887

898 Real estate - commercial and farmland 8,213

17,161

35,575

43,895

46,025 Real estate - residential 24,456

24,664

26,879

29,521

31,570 Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 36,100

$ 44,486

$ 65,582

$ 77,292

$ 81,206 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 364

$ 72

$ 83

$ 112

$ 805 Consumer installment 14

31

35

38

43 Indirect automobile 122

221

273

297

301 Real estate - construction and development —

11

13

271

301 Real estate - commercial and farmland 788

788

5,924

6,715

7,103 Real estate - residential 4,369

4,341

4,678

2,687

2,515 Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 5,657

$ 5,464

$ 11,006

$ 10,120

$ 11,068 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 41,757

$ 49,950

$ 76,588

$ 87,412

$ 92,274



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 17,296,520

$ 15,899,956

$ 15,614,323

$ 14,562,058

$ 14,477,905 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 68,444

51,670

78,957

87,757

100,750 Grade 7 - Substandard 196,058

192,175

180,978

174,724

202,134 Grade 8 - Doubtful —

—

—

—

— Grade 9 - Loss —

—

—

—

2 Total loans $ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 17,692

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 18,840

$ 20,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 2,209,761

3,393,238

3,719,878

3,082,413

2,461,092

2,798,231

2,304,119 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

—

244

—

246 Debt securities - taxable 932,824

623,498

698,915

757,278

811,234

779,016

860,759 Debt securities - nontaxable 39,236

29,605

22,639

19,053

18,225

34,446

18,722 Other investments 49,550

47,872

31,312

27,622

27,620

48,716

27,568 Loans held for sale 944,964

1,097,098

1,365,886

1,497,320

1,705,167

1,020,611

1,496,155 Loans 16,861,674

15,821,397

15,119,752

14,685,878

14,549,104

16,344,409

14,501,802 Total Earning Assets $ 21,055,701

$ 21,032,708

$ 20,978,382

$ 20,089,564

$ 19,592,686

$ 21,044,269

$ 19,229,371



























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,955,765

$ 7,658,451

$ 7,600,284

$ 7,168,717

$ 6,874,471

$ 7,807,929

$ 6,644,646 NOW accounts 3,695,490

3,684,772

3,651,595

3,447,909

3,314,334

3,690,161

3,248,655 MMDA 5,087,199

5,240,922

5,209,653

4,966,492

4,872,500

5,163,636

4,817,197 Savings accounts 1,007,340

973,724

928,954

908,189

876,887

990,625

850,112 Retail CDs 1,693,740

1,774,016

1,827,852

1,919,184

2,005,265

1,733,656

2,035,668 Brokered CDs —

—

—

511

1,000

—

1,000 Total Deposits 19,439,534

19,331,885

19,218,338

18,411,002

17,944,457

19,386,007

17,597,278 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 1,854

4,020

5,559

5,133

6,883

2,931

8,077 FHLB advances 48,746

48,786

48,828

48,866

48,910

48,766

48,931 Other borrowings 376,829

443,657

468,058

376,489

376,376

410,058

376,318 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 127,063

126,563

126,067

125,567

125,068

126,814

124,823 Total Non-Deposit Funding 554,492

623,026

648,512

556,055

557,237

588,569

558,149 Total Funding $ 19,994,026

$ 19,954,911

$ 19,866,850

$ 18,967,057

$ 18,501,694

$ 19,974,576

$ 18,155,427

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 32

$ 10

$ 9

$ 9

$ 12

$ 42

$ 24 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 4,463

1,373

1,521

1,244

594

5,836

1,115 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

—

1

—

2 Debt securities - taxable 7,064

4,239

5,866

5,296

5,244

11,303

11,362 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 341

235

198

176

176

576

354 Loans held for sale 10,036

8,132

9,433

10,618

11,773

18,168

22,600 Loans (TE) 181,602

170,398

162,415

156,861

157,112

352,000

318,585 Total Earning Assets $ 203,538

$ 184,387

$ 179,442

$ 174,204

$ 174,912

$ 387,925

$ 354,042



























Accretion income (included above) $ (379)

$ 1,006

$ 2,812

$ 2,948

$ 4,462

$ 627

$ 10,589



























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 1,246

$ 824

$ 864

$ 808

$ 816

$ 2,070

$ 1,742 MMDA 2,204

1,643

1,971

1,970

1,908

3,847

3,906 Savings accounts 140

133

128

129

122

273

246 Retail CDs 1,318

1,492

1,715

2,195

2,921

2,810

6,665 Brokered CDs —

—

—

4

8

—

14 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 4,908

4,092

4,678

5,106

5,775

9,000

12,573 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 1

3

4

4

5

4

12 FHLB advances 192

190

195

195

193

382

385 Other borrowings 4,437

5,164

5,317

4,640

4,683

9,601

9,321 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,666

1,381

1,334

1,440

1,243

3,047

2,581 Total Non-Deposit Funding 6,296

6,738

6,850

6,279

6,124

13,034

12,299 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 11,204

$ 10,830

$ 11,528

$ 11,385

$ 11,899

$ 22,034

$ 24,872



























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 192,334

$ 173,557

$ 167,914

$ 162,819

$ 163,013

$ 365,891

$ 329,170

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 0.73 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.24 %

0.45 %

0.24 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.81 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.10 %

0.42 %

0.10 % Time deposits in other banks — %

— %

— %

— %

1.64 %

— %

1.64 % Debt securities - taxable 3.04 %

2.76 %

3.33 %

2.77 %

2.59 %

2.93 %

2.66 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.49 %

3.22 %

3.47 %

3.66 %

3.87 %

3.37 %

3.81 % Loans held for sale 4.26 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

2.81 %

2.77 %

3.59 %

3.05 % Loans (TE) 4.32 %

4.37 %

4.26 %

4.24 %

4.33 %

4.34 %

4.43 % Total Earning Assets 3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.58 %

3.72 %

3.71 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.14 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.11 % MMDA 0.17 %

0.13 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.16 % Savings accounts 0.06 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 % Retail CDs 0.31 %

0.34 %

0.37 %

0.45 %

0.58 %

0.33 %

0.66 % Brokered CDs — %

— %

— %

3.11 %

3.21 %

— %

2.82 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.17 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.16 %

0.23 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 0.22 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.29 %

0.28 %

0.30 % FHLB advances 1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.59 % Other borrowings 4.72 %

4.72 %

4.51 %

4.89 %

4.99 %

4.72 %

4.99 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 5.26 %

4.43 %

4.20 %

4.55 %

3.99 %

4.85 %

4.17 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.55 %

4.39 %

4.19 %

4.48 %

4.41 %

4.47 %

4.44 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.37 %

0.36 %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.41 %

0.37 %

0.44 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.51 %

3.20 %

3.02 %

3.06 %

3.17 %

3.35 %

3.27 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.34 %

3.51 %

3.45 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.22 %

0.28 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 171,764

$ 213,289



























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —

977

4,023

183

—

977

— Servicing right impairment (recovery) (10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(20,492)

(11,388) Gain on BOLI proceeds —

—

—

—

—

—

(603) (Gain) loss on bank premises (39)

(6)

(126)

1,136

(236)

(45)

(500) Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) 2,284

2,024

243

(536)

206

4,308

2,496 After tax adjustment items (8,593)

(6,659)

(400)

2,181

(779)

(15,252)

(9,995) Adjusted net income $ 81,473

$ 75,039

$ 81,544

$ 83,861

$ 87,548

$ 156,512

$ 203,294



























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,484,508

69,764,923 Net income per diluted share $ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 2.47

$ 3.06 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.18

$ 1.08

$ 1.17

$ 1.20

$ 1.25

$ 2.25

$ 2.91



























Average assets $ 23,405,201

$ 23,275,654

$ 23,054,847

$ 22,087,642

$ 21,538,894

$ 23,340,785

$ 21,144,751 Return on average assets 1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.64 %

1.48 %

2.03 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.94 %



























Average common equity $ 3,043,280

$ 2,994,652

$ 2,939,507

$ 2,874,691

$ 2,798,269

$ 3,019,100

$ 2,746,922 Average tangible common equity $ 1,902,265

$ 1,857,713

$ 1,916,783

$ 1,884,622

$ 1,804,324

$ 1,880,112

$ 1,750,931 Return on average common equity 11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.27 %

12.66 %

11.47 %

15.66 % Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity 17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

17.65 %

19.46 %

16.79 %

23.41 %



























Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion

charges for 1Q22, 4Q21 and 3Q21 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 142,196

$ 143,820

$ 138,369

$ 137,196

$ 135,761

$ 286,016

$ 284,559 Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —

(977)

(4,023)

(183)

—

(977)

— Gain (loss) on bank premises 39

6

126

(1,136)

236

45

500 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 142,235

$ 142,849

$ 134,472

$ 135,877

$ 135,997

$ 285,084

$ 285,059



























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 191,364

$ 172,544

$ 166,837

$ 161,661

$ 161,852

$ 363,908

$ 326,829 Noninterest income 83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

170,752

207,213 Total revenue $ 275,205

$ 259,455

$ 248,606

$ 238,223

$ 251,092

$ 534,660

$ 534,042



























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 192,334

$ 173,557

$ 167,914

$ 162,819

$ 163,013

$ 365,891

$ 329,170 Noninterest income 83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

170,752

207,213 Total revenue (TE) 276,175

260,468

249,683

239,381

252,253

536,643

536,383 Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities (248)

27

4

(530)

(1)

(221)

11 Gain on BOLI proceeds —

—

—

—

—

—

(603) Servicing right impairment (recovery) (10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(20,492)

(11,388) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 265,089

$ 250,841

$ 245,147

$ 240,249

$ 251,503

$ 515,930

$ 524,403



























Efficiency ratio 51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

57.59 %

54.07 %

53.49 %

53.28 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

56.56 %

54.07 %

55.26 %

54.36 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,073,376

$ 3,007,159

$ 2,966,451

$ 2,900,770

$ 2,837,004

$ 3,073,376

$ 2,837,004 Less:

























Goodwill 1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

1,023,056

928,005 Other intangibles, net 115,613

120,757

125,938

60,396

63,783

115,613

63,783 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,934,707

$ 1,864,057

$ 1,827,893

$ 1,912,369

$ 1,845,216

$ 1,934,707

$ 1,845,216



























Period end number of shares 69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,360,461

69,767,209 Book value per share (period end) $ 44.31

$ 43.31

$ 42.62

$ 41.66

$ 40.66

$ 44.31

$ 40.66 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 27.89

$ 26.84

$ 26.26

$ 27.46

$ 26.45

$ 27.89

$ 26.45

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 152,122

$ 133,745

$ 120,572

$ 113,524

$ 110,670

$ 285,867

$ 223,486 Provision for credit losses 10,175

5,226

4,565

(9,578)

(3,949)

15,401

(27,853) Noninterest income 23,469

21,364

18,859

17,896

16,171

44,833

32,909 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 46,733

49,195

36,522

40,020

37,814

95,928

80,537 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,168

11,074

11,699

10,196

9,050

22,242

19,170 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 10,863

11,230

10,162

9,159

10,280

22,093

20,481 Other noninterest expenses 21,123

20,045

24,048

21,723

18,763

41,168

38,473 Total noninterest expense 89,887

91,544

82,431

81,098

75,907

181,431

158,661 Income before income tax expense 75,529

58,339

52,435

59,900

54,883

133,868

125,587 Income tax expense 19,120

16,996

14,010

17,784

14,196

36,116

32,652 Net income $ 56,409

$ 41,343

$ 38,425

$ 42,116

$ 40,687

$ 97,752

$ 92,935



























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 20,779

$ 19,295

$ 19,912

$ 21,289

$ 22,533

$ 40,074

$ 41,517 Provision for credit losses 4,499

1,587

175

1,678

5,647

6,086

1,094 Noninterest income 57,795

61,649

59,650

55,555

69,055

119,444

166,695 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 31,219

31,614

36,787

36,373

44,798

62,833

94,636 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,406

1,471

1,587

1,590

1,553

2,877

3,029 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,123

1,172

1,213

1,357

1,435

2,295

2,981 Other noninterest expenses 12,812

12,645

10,793

11,675

7,638

25,457

15,827 Total noninterest expense 46,560

46,902

50,380

50,995

55,424

93,462

116,473 Income before income tax expense 27,515

32,455

29,007

24,171

30,517

59,970

90,645 Income tax expense 5,779

6,815

6,092

5,076

6,408

12,594

19,035 Net income $ 21,736

$ 25,640

$ 22,915

$ 19,095

$ 24,109

$ 47,376

$ 71,610



























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 6,700

$ 6,447

$ 8,063

$ 8,712

$ 8,720

$ 13,147

$ 18,626 Provision for credit losses 867

(222)

77

(291)

(155)

645

(300) Noninterest income 1,041

1,401

1,253

1,037

1,333

2,442

2,313 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 208

283

258

264

278

491

608 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1

1

1

—

1

2

2 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 48

47

56

59

68

95

117 Other noninterest expenses 212

218

227

200

30

430

63 Total noninterest expense 469

549

542

523

377

1,018

790 Income before income tax expense 6,405

7,521

8,697

9,517

9,831

13,926

20,449 Income tax expense 1,346

1,579

1,827

1,999

2,064

2,925

4,294 Net income $ 5,059

$ 5,942

$ 6,870

$ 7,518

$ 7,767

$ 11,001

$ 16,155

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 3,798

$ 6,011

$ 11,319

$ 10,699

$ 12,882

$ 9,809

$ 29,517 Provision for credit losses (523)

(143)

(663)

(1,104)

(607)

(666)

(1,154) Noninterest income 1,526

2,491

2,002

2,070

2,677

4,017

5,288 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,316

1,271

1,217

1,320

937

2,587

2,319 Occupancy and equipment expenses 81

99

121

116

132

180

238 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 29

28

28

18

—

57

1 Other noninterest expenses 539

380

645

370

284

919

579 Total noninterest expense 1,965

1,778

2,011

1,824

1,353

3,743

3,137 Income before income tax expense 3,882

6,867

11,973

12,049

14,813

10,749

32,822 Income tax expense 815

1,442

2,514

2,530

3,111

2,257

6,893 Net income $ 3,067

$ 5,425

$ 9,459

$ 9,519

$ 11,702

$ 8,492

$ 25,929



























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 7,965

$ 7,046

$ 6,971

$ 7,437

$ 7,047

$ 15,011

$ 13,683 Provision for credit losses (94)

(217)

(1,395)

(380)

(794)

(311)

(236) Noninterest income 10

6

5

4

4

16

8 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 2,069

1,918

1,831

1,694

1,678

3,987

3,390 Occupancy and equipment expenses 90

82

86

77

76

172

154 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 92

95

75

88

94

187

181 Other noninterest expenses 1,064

952

1,013

897

852

2,016

1,773 Total noninterest expense 3,315

3,047

3,005

2,756

2,700

6,362

5,498 Income before income tax expense 4,754

4,222

5,366

5,065

5,145

8,976

8,429 Income tax expense 959

874

1,091

1,633

1,083

1,833

1,769 Net income $ 3,795

$ 3,348

$ 4,275

$ 3,432

$ 4,062

$ 7,143

$ 6,660



























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 191,364

$ 172,544

$ 166,837

$ 161,661

$ 161,852

$ 363,908

$ 326,829 Provision for credit losses 14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

21,155

(28,449) Noninterest income 83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

170,752

207,213 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 81,545

84,281

76,615

79,671

85,505

165,826

181,490 Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,746

12,727

13,494

11,979

10,812

25,473

22,593 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 12,155

12,572

11,534

10,681

11,877

24,727

23,761 Other noninterest expenses 35,750

34,240

36,726

34,865

27,567

69,990

56,715 Total noninterest expense 142,196

143,820

138,369

137,196

135,761

286,016

284,559 Income before income tax expense 118,085

109,404

107,478

110,702

115,189

227,489

277,932 Income tax expense 28,019

27,706

25,534

29,022

26,862

55,725

64,643 Net income $ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 171,764

$ 213,289

