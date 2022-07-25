Yamaha and Tomplay start partnership to transform musicians' daily practice into a unique experience

RELLINGEN, Germany and PULLY, Switzerland, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Music GmbH, the world's leading musical instrument manufacturer, and Tombooks, the inventor of the Interactive Sheet Music and the Tomplay app, which has revolutionized music education, today announced a partnership. Yamaha customers will get a free three-month Premium access to the Tomplay app granting unlimited access to more than 40,000 interactive sheet music titles arranged for 28 different instruments and in all difficulty levels.

Tomplay Logo (PRNewswire)

Through its unique learning platform, Tomplay offers all musicians the possibility to play their instrument along with high quality recording from professional musicians. Thanks to unique technology, the interactive scores scroll automatically on-screen with the music, creating an immersive, concert hall experience. With features such as controlling the speed of the score's recording, looping selected passages and self-recording, Tomplay makes learning music more effective and immersive. Tomplay is used by more than 1 million musicians in 157 countries.

Yamaha instruments are played by some of the finest musicians in the world and are renowned for their high quality. Thanks to its unique global network of Atelier and Artist Services facilities, Yamaha instruments benefit from the input of professionals working in some of the finest ensembles. With instruments specifically designed to nurture a player's musical development, to those crafted to meet the needs of today's discerning musicians, Yamaha has become a name synonymous with great musical performances.

This partnership will allow musicians of all levels, including teachers and students, to enjoy a fully immersive experience by combining the potential of Yamaha's cutting-edge instruments including its acclaimed Silent Technology and Tomplay's premium interactive sheet music and covers. The partnership will start with woodwinds, brass, strings and percussion instruments for Yamaha customers upon purchase of an instrument in Europe.

Alexis Steinmann, Co-founder and CEO of Tomplay, states, "We are delighted to start this partnership and to offer to all Yamaha customers a unique tool to unlock their full musical potential."

Hinderik Leeuwe, Director, Yamaha Band & Orchestral Instruments, states, "Tomplay is the perfect partner for Yamaha instruments, helping musicians to explore new music and to enjoy their instruments to the full. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Tomplay."

Cooperation Links:

Tomplay: https://tomplay.com/yamaha-promo

Yamaha: https://europe.yamaha.com/en/products/contents/winds/tomplay/index.html

Tomplay apps link:

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/3aChDVa /

Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/3z988Gr

Website/PC and Mac app: www.tomplay.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864582/Tomplay_Yamaha_Partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861373/Tomplay_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862236/Yamaha_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Alexis Steinmann

Co-founder and CEO

Tomplay

asteinmann@tomplay.com

+41796335624

Hinderik Leeuwe

Director, Yamaha Band & Orchestral Instruments

Yamaha Music Europe

bandandorchestra@yamaha-europe.com

+49 (0) 4101 303-0

Yamaha Logo (PRNewswire)

Yamaha and Tomplay start partnership to transform musicians’ daily practice into a unique experience (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yamaha Music Europe; Tomplay