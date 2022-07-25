Deals
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted  – Three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $164.1 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $325.0 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2021. Net revenues increased by 3.9% to $3.323 billion during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.198 billion during the second quarter of 2021.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2022 was $163.9 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, as compared to $322.3 million, or $3.76 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2021.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 was a net favorable after-tax impact of approximately $29.8 million, or $.35 per diluted share, from the following: (i) a favorable after-tax impact of $42.3 million, or $.49 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $55 million of revenues recorded during the second quarter of 2021 in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid managed care hospital rate increase program (covering the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021); (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of approximately $27.2 million, or $.32 per diluted share, resulting from a $36 million increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims, and; (iii) an aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $14.6 million, or $.17 per diluted share, resulting from commercial insurance proceeds of approximately $19 million received during the second quarter of 2021 in connection with a previously incurred information technology incident and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $384.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $581.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $382.6 million during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $572.7 million during the second quarter of 2021.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted  – Six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $318.0 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, during the first six months 2022, as compared to $534.1 million, or $6.22 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2021. Net revenues increased by 6.5% to $6.616 billion during the first six months of 2022 as compared to $6.211 billion during the comparable period of 2021.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $327.4 million, or $4.35 per diluted share, as compared to $532.4 million, or $6.20 per diluted share, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first six months of 2022, was an unfavorable after-tax unrealized loss of $9.4 million, or $.13 per diluted share, ($12.3 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, was a net aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $1.7 million, or $.02 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $0.5 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain marketable securities, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.2 million, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09, "Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI was $752.9 million during the first six months of 2022, as compared to $1.008 billion during the first six months of 2021. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI was $762.1 million during the first six months of 2022, as compared to $999.8 million during the first six months of 2021.

Acute Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

During the second quarter of 2022, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) decreased by 0.7% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.8%, as compared to the second quarter of 2021. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2022, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 2.5% while net revenue per adjusted patient day remained unchanged, as compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased by 3.3% during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

As previously disclosed in our update on operating results for the second quarter of 2022 and revision of 2022 full year guidance, as announced on June 30, 2022, our acute care hospitals experienced a significant decline in COVID-related patients during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in COVID-related patient volumes during the second quarter of 2022 was not offset by an equivalent increase in non-COVID-related patients resulting in significant shortfalls in revenues and earnings as compared to our original forecasts the quarter. Although the decreased patient volumes at our acute care hospitals has relieved some of the staffing shortages and related cost escalations previously experienced at those facilities, recovery from the effects of the labor pressures has been occurring at a somewhat slower pace than expected.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 2.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 3.6%, as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2021. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2022, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 2.9% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 1.6%, as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2021. Net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased by 6.5% during the first six months of 2022, as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2021.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

During the second quarter of 2022, at behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased by 0.1% while adjusted patient days increased by 0.7%, as compared to the second quarter of 2021. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2022, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 2.6% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 1.8%, as compared to the second quarter of 2021.  Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services increased by 0.5% during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, at behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased by 1.0% while adjusted patient days decreased by 0.3%, as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2021. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2022, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 4.2% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 3.4%, as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2021. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services increased by 2.1% during the first six months of 2022, as compared to the comparable period of 2021.

COVID-19 and Staffing Shortage

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The length and extent of the disruptions caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic are currently unknown; however, we expect such disruptions to continue during the remainder of 2022. Since the future volumes and severity of COVID-19 patients remain highly uncertain and subject to change, including potential increases in future COVID-19 patient volumes caused by new variants of the virus, as well as related pressures on staffing and wage rates, we are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results.  However, developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could continue to materially affect our financial performance during the remainder of 2022.

The nationwide shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel has been a significant operating issue facing us and other healthcare providers. Like others in the healthcare industry, we continue to experience a shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel at our acute care and behavioral health care hospitals in many geographic areas. In some areas, the labor scarcity is putting a strain on our resources and staff, which has required us to utilize higher‑cost temporary labor and pay premiums above standard compensation for essential workers. This staffing shortage has required us to hire expensive temporary personnel and/or enhance wages and benefits to recruit and retain nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel. At certain facilities, particularly within our behavioral health care segment, we have been unable to fill all vacant positions and, consequently, have been required to limit patient volumes. These factors, which had a material unfavorable impact on our results of operations during the first six months of 2022, are expected to have an unfavorable material impact on our results of operations during the remainder of 2022.

However, as previously disclosed on June 30, 2022, our revised operating results forecast for the balance of 2022 assumes that staffing vacancies and the corresponding premium pay expenditures will continue to sequentially decline in the second half of the year and that non-COVID patient volumes will incrementally improve, although both at a slower pace than our original forecast anticipated. We believe these assumptions will be bolstered by our continuing recruitment and retention initiatives, by changes to our historical patient care models, by other cost cutting measures and by aggressive contractual negotiations and renegotiations with our managed care payers.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, our net cash provided by operating activities was $478 million as compared to $119 million during the comparable six-month period of 2021.  The $359 million net increase in our net cash provided by operating activities during the first six months of 2022, as compared to the first six months of 2021, was due to: (i) a favorable change of $695 million resulting from the early return of Medicare accelerated payments which were received during 2020 and repaid during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by; (ii) an unfavorable change of $199 million resulting from a decrease in net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sales of assets and businesses, and provision for asset impairment; (iii) an unfavorable change of $102 million from other working capital accounts due primarily to the timing of disbursements for accrued expenses, accounts payable and accrued compensation, and; (iv) $35 million of other combined net unfavorable changes.

Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2022, we had $1.056 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.  In June, 2022, we entered into an amendment to our credit agreement which, among other things, added a new incremental tranche A term loan facility in the aggregate principal amount of $700 million. The net proceeds generated from the incremental tranche A term loan facility were used to repay a portion of the borrowings that were previously outstanding under our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility.

Stock Repurchase Program:

As of December 31, 2021, we had an aggregate remaining repurchase authorization of approximately $358 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program. In February of 2022, our Board of Directors authorized a $1.4 billion increase to the program. As of June 30, 2022, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $1.21 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions. During the second quarter of 2022, we have repurchased approximately 1.61 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $195.6 million (approximately $122 per share) pursuant to the program.  During the first six months of 2022, we have repurchased approximately 4.25 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $545.8 million (approximately $128 per share) pursuant to the program.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on July 26, 2022.  A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance by accessing this link.  Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2021 were approximately $12.6 billion. In 2022, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; ranked #297 on the Fortune 500; and in 2021, ranked #307 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones.  Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has over 89,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 28 acute care hospitals, 333 behavioral health facilities, 41 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT).  For additional information visit www.uhs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations.  Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.  These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially.  Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof.  We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially unfavorably impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the potential impact on future COVID-19 patient volumes resulting from new variants of the virus, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry and potential retrospective adjustment in future periods of CARES Act and other grant income revenues recorded as revenues in prior periods; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; potential increases to expenses and other costs related to staffing, supply chain, construction and medical equipment costs and other expenditures resulting from inflation; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, please see the disclosure above in COVID-19 and Staffing Shortage, in connection with the nationwide shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel which has had, and is expected to continue to have, a material unfavorable impact on our results of operations.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill and long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)










Three months


Six months


ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Net revenues

$3,323,407


$3,197,880


$6,616,363


$6,210,867









Operating charges:








   Salaries, wages and benefits

1,691,472


1,487,935


3,383,742


2,985,708

   Other operating expenses

867,885


769,810


1,688,819


1,479,518

   Supplies expense

354,993


338,033


726,066


685,143

   Depreciation and amortization

143,850


133,985


287,634


265,388

   Lease and rental expense

31,773


29,149


63,811


60,473


3,089,973


2,758,912


6,150,072


5,476,230









Income from operations

233,434


438,968


466,291


734,637









Interest expense, net

25,676


21,299


47,349


43,256

Other (income) expense, net

(1,972)


(9,129)


9,229


(8,294)









Income before income taxes

209,730


426,798


409,713


699,675









Provision for income taxes

50,949


101,522


99,911


165,329









Net income

158,781


325,276


309,802


534,346









Less:  Net income (loss) attributable to








noncontrolling interests ("NCI")

(5,281)


252


(8,173)


231









Net income attributable to UHS

$164,062


$325,024


$317,975


$534,115

















































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)

$2.22


$3.85


$4.27


$6.31









Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)

$2.20


$3.79


$4.22


$6.22

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)










Three months


Six months

(a) Earnings per share calculation:

ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Basic and diluted:








Net income attributable to UHS

$164,062


$325,024


$317,975


$534,115

Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants

(164)


(661)


(413)


(1,213)

Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted

$163,898


$324,363


$317,562


$532,902









Weighted average number of common shares - basic

73,682


84,224


74,356


84,503









Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS:

$2.22


$3.85


$4.27


$6.31









Weighted average number of common shares

73,682


84,224


74,356


84,503

Add: Other share equivalents

753


1,400


882


1,207

Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted

74,435


85,624


75,238


85,710









Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS:

$2.20


$3.79


$4.22


$6.22

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

























Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted
EBITDA net of NCI")










Three months ended


% Net


Three months ended


% Net


June 30, 2022


revenues


June 30, 2021


revenues









Net income attributable to UHS

$164,062




$325,024



   Depreciation and amortization

143,850




133,985



   Interest expense, net

25,676




21,299



   Provision for income taxes

50,949




101,522



EBITDA net of NCI

$384,537


11.6 %


$581,830


18.2 %









Other (income) expense, net

(1,972)




(9,129)



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI

$382,565


11.5 %


$572,701


17.9 %









Net revenues

$3,323,407




$3,197,880











































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS










Three months ended


Three months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021




Per




Per


Amount


Diluted Share


Amount


Diluted Share









Net income attributable to UHS

$164,062


$2.20


$325,024


$3.79

Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:








Unrealized gain on equity securities

(153)


-


(1,607)


(0.02)

Impact of ASU 2016-09

-


-


(1,120)


(0.01)

Subtotal adjustments

(153)


-


(2,727)


(0.03)

Adjusted net income attributable to UHS

$163,909


$2.20


$322,297


$3.76

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")

For the Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

























Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")










Six months ended


% Net


Six months ended


% Net


June 30, 2022


revenues


June 30, 2021


revenues









Net income attributable to UHS

$317,975




$534,115



   Depreciation and amortization

287,634




265,388



   Interest expense, net

47,349




43,256



   Provision for income taxes

99,911




165,329



EBITDA net of NCI

$752,869


11.4 %


$1,008,088


16.2 %









Other (income) expense, net

9,229




(8,294)



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI

$762,098


11.5 %


$999,794


16.1 %









Net revenues

$6,616,363




$6,210,867











































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS










Six months ended


Six months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021




Per




Per


Amount


Diluted Share


Amount


Diluted Share









Net income attributable to UHS

$317,975


$4.22


$534,115


$6.22

Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:








Unrealized loss on equity securities

9,384


0.13


530


0.01

Impact of ASU 2016-09

-


-


(2,199)


(0.03)

Subtotal adjustments

9,384


0.13


(1,669)


(0.02)

Adjusted net income attributable to UHS

$327,359


$4.35


$532,446


$6.20

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands)

(unaudited)










Three months


Six months


ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Net income

$158,781


$325,276


$309,802


$534,346

Other comprehensive income (loss):








   Foreign currency translation adjustment

(28,232)


(3,717)


(46,702)


(14,063)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax

(28,232)


(3,717)


(46,702)


(14,063)

Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss)

1,820


(601)


876


(2,067)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(30,052)


(3,116)


(47,578)


(11,996)









Comprehensive income

128,729


322,160


262,224


522,350

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5,281)


252


(8,173)


231

Comprehensive income attributable to UHS

$134,010


$321,908


$270,397


$522,119

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)











June 30,



December 31,




2022



2021

Assets







Current assets:







    Cash and cash equivalents


$

132,658


$

115,301

    Accounts receivable, net



1,835,238



1,746,635

    Supplies



209,569



206,839

    Other current assets



258,760



194,781

          Total current assets



2,436,225



2,263,556








Property and equipment



11,057,885



10,770,702

Less: accumulated depreciation



(5,087,166)



(4,896,427)




5,970,719



5,874,275








Other assets:







    Goodwill



3,912,382



3,962,624

    Deferred income taxes



51,548



45,707

    Right of use assets-operating leases



360,791



367,477

    Deferred charges



6,188



6,525

    Other



558,250



573,379

Total Assets


$

13,296,103


$

13,093,543








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







    Current maturities of long-term debt


$

66,205


$

48,409

    Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,861,467



1,860,496

    Operating lease liabilities



63,630



64,484

    Federal and state taxes



396



10,720

          Total current liabilities



1,991,698



1,984,109








Other noncurrent liabilities



496,639



464,759

Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



300,197



304,624

Long-term debt



4,599,204



4,141,879








Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,449



5,119








UHS common stockholders' equity



5,814,660



6,089,664

Noncontrolling interest



89,256



103,389

          Total equity



5,903,916



6,193,053








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

13,296,103


$

13,093,543

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Six months


ended June 30,


2022


2021





Cash Flows from Operating Activities:




  Net income

$309,802


$534,346

  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net




cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation & amortization

287,634


265,388

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses

1,084


(4,803)

Stock-based compensation expense

41,640


37,031

Provision for asset impairment

0


7,195

  Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from




acquisitions and dispositions:




   Accounts receivable

(89,729)


(35,903)

   Accrued interest

1,329


(1,459)

   Accrued and deferred income taxes

(34,260)


(26,769)

   Other working capital accounts

(98,811)


3,560

   Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants

5,339


(697,011)

   Other assets and deferred charges

30,278


(28,763)

   Other

(15,763)


5,052

   Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid

97,570


104,079

   Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims

(58,066)


(42,495)

          Net cash provided by operating activities

478,047


119,448





Cash Flows from Investing Activities:




   Property and equipment additions

(407,962)


(482,211)

   Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses

10,232


21,143

   Acquisition of businesses and property

(12,485)


0

   Inflows (outflows) from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment

84,535


(21,487)

   Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary

100


100

   Costs incurred for purchase of information technology applications, net of refunds

0


(1,246)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(325,580)


(483,701)





Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




   Repayments of long-term debt

(226,854)


(278,785)

   Additional borrowings

700,000


6,578

   Financing costs

(2,387)


0

   Repurchase of common shares

(565,182)


(368,080)

   Dividends paid

(29,641)


(33,844)

   Issuance of common stock

6,661


6,442

   Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests

(5,323)


(5,617)

   Purchase (sale) of ownership interests by (from) minority members

(1,307)


11,433

          Net cash used in financing activities

(124,033)


(661,873)





   Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,457)


660

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

22,977


(1,025,466)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

178,934


1,279,154

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$201,911


$253,688





Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:




  Interest paid

$43,796


$43,641





  Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$145,448


$189,979





  Noncash purchases of property and equipment

$112,420


$95,979

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Supplemental Statistical Information

(unaudited)




























 % Change


 % Change








3 Months ended


6 Months ended

Same Facility:







6/30/2022


6/30/2022











Acute Care Hospitals










Revenues







3.3 %


6.5 %

Adjusted Admissions







-0.7 %


2.4 %

Adjusted Patient Days







1.8 %


3.6 %

Revenue Per Adjusted Admission







2.5 %


2.9 %

Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day







0.0 %


1.6 %











Behavioral Health Hospitals










Revenues







0.5 %


2.1 %

Adjusted Admissions







-0.1 %


-1.0 %

Adjusted Patient Days







0.7 %


-0.3 %

Revenue Per Adjusted Admission







2.6 %


4.2 %

Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day







1.8 %


3.4 %











UHS Consolidated



Second Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended




6/30/2022


6/30/2021


6/30/2022


6/30/2021











Revenues



$3,323,407


$3,197,880


$6,616,363


$6,210,867

EBITDA net of NCI



$384,537


$581,830


$752,869


$1,008,088

EBITDA Margin net of NCI



11.6 %


18.2 %


11.4 %


16.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$382,565


$572,701


$762,098


$999,794

Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



11.5 %


17.9 %


11.5 %


16.1 %











Cash Flow From Operations



$32,614


$47,653


$478,047


$119,448

Days Sales Outstanding



50


51


50


52

Capital Expenditures 



$207,960


$234,752


$407,962


$482,211











Debt







$4,665,409


$3,593,592

UHS' Shareholders Equity







$5,814,660


$6,480,100

Debt / Total Capitalization







44.5 %


35.7 %

Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)







2.81


1.76

Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)






2.81


1.78

Debt / Cash From Operations (1)







3.76


3.49











(1) Latest 4 quarters.










Universal Health Services, Inc.

Acute Care Hospital Services

For the Three and Six Months ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands)



































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Six months ended


Six months ended



June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021



Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues


$1,770,546


100.0 %


$1,713,896


100.0 %


$3,605,325


100.0 %


$3,385,732


100.0 %

Operating charges:

















Salaries, wages and benefits


792,922


44.8 %


691,019


40.3 %


1,613,132


44.7 %


1,397,830


41.3 %

Other operating expenses


469,108


26.5 %


412,111


24.0 %


906,585


25.1 %


805,318


23.8 %

Supplies expense


290,067


16.4 %


289,111


16.9 %


603,204


16.7 %


585,589


17.3 %

Depreciation and amortization


87,636


4.9 %


82,959


4.8 %


180,575


5.0 %


164,143


4.8 %

Lease and rental expense


17,351


1.0 %


18,046


1.1 %


35,066


1.0 %


38,158


1.1 %

Subtotal-operating expenses


1,657,084


93.6 %


1,493,246


87.1 %


3,338,562


92.6 %


2,991,038


88.3 %

Income from operations


113,462


6.4 %


220,650


12.9 %


266,763


7.4 %


394,694


11.7 %

Interest expense, net


478


0.0 %


248


0.0 %


1,116


0.0 %


494


0.0 %

Other (income) expense, net


221


0.0 %


-


-


422


0.0 %


-


-

Income before income taxes


$112,763


6.4 %


$220,402


12.9 %


$265,225


7.4 %


$394,200


11.6 %




















































All Acute Care Hospital Services




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Six months ended


Six months ended



June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021



Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues


$1,875,516


100.0 %


$1,754,431


100.0 %


$3,787,832


100.0 %


$3,448,973


100.0 %

Operating charges:

















Salaries, wages and benefits


829,040


44.2 %


691,880


39.4 %


1,672,946


44.2 %


1,399,098


40.6 %

Other operating expenses


532,504


28.4 %


453,063


25.8 %


1,014,582


26.8 %


869,070


25.2 %

Supplies expense


302,728


16.1 %


289,225


16.5 %


624,155


16.5 %


585,704


17.0 %

Depreciation and amortization


95,004


5.1 %


83,306


4.7 %


189,538


5.0 %


164,668


4.8 %

Lease and rental expense


20,482


1.1 %


18,046


1.0 %


41,334


1.1 %


38,158


1.1 %

Subtotal-operating expenses


1,779,758


94.9 %


1,535,520


87.5 %


3,542,555


93.5 %


3,056,698


88.6 %

Income from operations


95,758


5.1 %


218,911


12.5 %


245,277


6.5 %


392,275


11.4 %

Interest expense, net


478


0.0 %


248


0.0 %


1,116


0.0 %


494


0.0 %

Other (income) expense, net


221


0.0 %


-


-


422


0.0 %


-


-

Income before income taxes


$95,059


5.1 %


$218,663


12.5 %


$243,739


6.4 %


$391,781


11.4 %




















































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.


















The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Behavioral Health Care Services

For the Three and Six Months ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands)



































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Six months ended


Six months ended



June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021



Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues


$1,410,799


100.0 %


$1,404,142


100.0 %


$2,745,331


100.0 %


$2,690,119


100.0 %

Operating charges:

















Salaries, wages and benefits


768,174


54.4 %


709,170


50.5 %


1,513,980


55.1 %


1,407,398


52.3 %

Other operating expenses


274,237


19.4 %


263,135


18.7 %


539,928


19.7 %


507,500


18.9 %

Supplies expense


52,343


3.7 %


49,278


3.5 %


101,939


3.7 %


99,791


3.7 %

Depreciation and amortization


45,154


3.2 %


46,323


3.3 %


89,885


3.3 %


91,413


3.4 %

Lease and rental expense


10,685


0.8 %


9,736


0.7 %


21,409


0.8 %


20,987


0.8 %

Subtotal-operating expenses


1,150,593


81.6 %


1,077,642


76.7 %


2,267,141


82.6 %


2,127,089


79.1 %

Income from operations


260,206


18.4 %


326,500


23.3 %


478,190


17.4 %


563,030


20.9 %

Interest expense, net


1,141


0.1 %


989


0.1 %


1,606


0.1 %


1,327


0.0 %

Other (income) expense, net


(643)


(0.0) %


(5)


(0.0) %


(758)


(0.0) %


408


0.0 %

Income before income taxes


259,708


18.4 %


$325,516


23.2 %


$477,342


17.4 %


$561,295


20.9 %




















































All Behavioral Health Care Services




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Six months ended


Six months ended



June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021



Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues


Amount


% of Net
Revenues

Net revenues


$1,433,920


100.0 %


$1,431,497


100.0 %


$2,800,387


100.0 %


$2,746,834


100.0 %

Operating charges:

















Salaries, wages and benefits


773,966


54.0 %


713,623


49.9 %


1,527,852


54.6 %


1,417,598


51.6 %

Other operating expenses


299,782


20.9 %


285,689


20.0 %


598,249


21.4 %


554,986


20.2 %

Supplies expense


52,655


3.7 %


49,552


3.5 %


102,832


3.7 %


100,561


3.7 %

Depreciation and amortization


45,863


3.2 %


47,183


3.3 %


91,942


3.3 %


93,665


3.4 %

Lease and rental expense


10,973


0.8 %


9,685


0.7 %


21,793


0.8 %


21,368


0.8 %

Subtotal-operating expenses


1,183,239


82.5 %


1,105,732


77.2 %


2,342,668


83.7 %


2,188,178


79.7 %

Income from operations


250,681


17.5 %


325,765


22.8 %


457,719


16.3 %


558,656


20.3 %

Interest expense, net


1,366


0.1 %


1,193


0.1 %


2,731


0.1 %


2,346


0.1 %

Other (income) expense, net


(643)


(0.0) %


(5)


(0.0) %


(758)


(0.0) %


408


0.0 %

Income before income taxes


249,958


17.4 %


$324,577


22.7 %


$455,746


16.3 %


$555,902


20.2 %



















We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.


















The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Selected Hospital Statistics

For the Three Months ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021



























AS REPORTED:









































ACUTE


BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/22


6/30/21


%  change


6/30/22


6/30/21


%  change














Hospitals owned and leased


28


26


7.7 %


333


334


-0.3 %

Average licensed beds


6,971


6,511


7.1 %


24,340


24,161


0.7 %

Average available beds


6,799


6,339


7.3 %


24,240


24,056


0.8 %

Patient days


375,955


362,325


3.8 %


1,574,715


1,564,902


0.6 %

Average daily census


4,131.4


3,981.6


3.8 %


17,304.6


17,009.8


1.7 %

Occupancy-licensed beds


59.3 %


61.2 %


-3.2 %


71.1 %


70.4 %


1.0 %

Occupancy-available beds


60.8 %


62.8 %


-3.2 %


71.4 %


70.7 %


1.0 %

Admissions


76,713


76,221


0.6 %


116,627


117,018


-0.3 %

Length of stay


4.9


4.8


2.1 %


13.4


13.4


0.0 %














Inpatient revenue


$9,706,731


$8,662,335


12.1 %


$2,561,553


$2,527,776


1.3 %

Outpatient revenue


6,206,039


5,357,888


15.8 %


268,489


266,328


0.8 %

Total patient revenue


15,912,770


14,020,223


13.5 %


2,830,042


2,794,104


1.3 %

Other revenue


202,975


167,899


20.9 %


75,359


70,929


6.2 %

Gross hospital revenue


16,115,745


14,188,122


13.6 %


2,905,401


2,865,033


1.4 %

Total deductions


14,240,229


12,433,691


14.5 %


1,471,481


1,433,536


2.6 %

Net hospital revenue


$1,875,516


$1,754,431


6.9 %


$1,433,920


$1,431,497


0.2 %



























SAME FACILITY:




























ACUTE


BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/22


6/30/21


%  change


6/30/22


6/30/21


%  change














Hospitals owned and leased


26


26


0.0 %


328


328


0.0 %

Average licensed beds


6,747


6,511


3.6 %


23,782


23,661


0.5 %

Average available beds


6,575


6,339


3.7 %


23,682


23,561


0.5 %

Patient days


368,341


362,325


1.7 %


1,512,830


1,512,397


0.0 %

Average daily census


4,047.7


3,981.6


1.7 %


16,443.8


16,439.1


0.0 %

Occupancy-licensed beds


60.0 %


61.2 %


-1.9 %


69.1 %


69.5 %


-0.5 %

Occupancy-available beds


61.6 %


62.8 %


-2.0 %


69.4 %


69.8 %


-0.5 %

Admissions


77,046


76,221


1.1 %


109,681


108,527


1.1 %

Length of stay


4.8


4.8


0.6 %


13.8


13.9


-1.0 %

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Selected Hospital Statistics

For the Six Months ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021



























AS REPORTED:









































ACUTE


BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/22


6/30/21


%  change


6/30/22


6/30/21


%  change














Hospitals owned and leased


28


26


7.7 %


333


334


-0.3 %

Average licensed beds


6,860


6,513


5.3 %


24,291


24,089


0.8 %

Average available beds


6,688


6,341


5.5 %


24,191


23,987


0.9 %

Patient days


781,907


754,719


3.6 %


3,081,066


3,099,064


-0.6 %

Average daily census


4,319.9


4,169.7


3.6 %


17,022.5


17,121.9


-0.6 %

Occupancy-licensed beds


63.0 %


64.0 %


-1.6 %


70.1 %


71.1 %


-1.4 %

Occupancy-available beds


64.6 %


65.8 %


-1.8 %


70.4 %


71.4 %


-1.4 %

Admissions


152,002


149,145


1.9 %


229,060


232,426


-1.4 %

Length of stay


5.1


5.1


0.9 %


13.5


13.3


1.1 %














Inpatient revenue


$19,945,962


$17,781,519


12.2 %


$4,998,027


$5,001,341


-0.1 %

Outpatient revenue


11,981,578


9,938,608


20.6 %


525,602


513,092


2.4 %

Total patient revenue


31,927,540


27,720,127


15.2 %


5,523,629


5,514,433


0.2 %

Other revenue


387,456


311,164


24.5 %


142,056


133,137


6.7 %

Gross hospital revenue


32,314,996


28,031,291


15.3 %


5,665,685


5,647,570


0.3 %

Total deductions


28,527,164


24,582,318


16.0 %


2,865,298


2,900,736


-1.2 %

Net hospital revenue


$3,787,832


$3,448,973


9.8 %


$2,800,387


$2,746,834


1.9 %



























SAME FACILITY:




























ACUTE


BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/22


6/30/21


%  change


6/30/22


6/30/21


%  change














Hospitals owned and leased


26


26


0.0 %


328


328


0.0 %

Average licensed beds


6,715


6,513


3.1 %


23,900


23,796


0.4 %

Average available beds


6,543


6,341


3.2 %


23,800


23,694


0.4 %

Patient days


770,553


754,719


2.1 %


3,054,248


3,068,258


-0.5 %

Average daily census


4,257.2


4,169.7


2.1 %


16,874.3


16,951.7


-0.5 %

Occupancy-licensed beds


63.4 %


64.0 %


-1.0 %


70.6 %


71.2 %


-0.9 %

Occupancy-available beds


65.1 %


65.8 %


-1.1 %


70.9 %


71.5 %


-0.9 %

Admissions


150,482


149,145


0.9 %


226,235


228,931


-1.2 %

Length of stay


5.1


5.1


1.2 %


13.5


13.4


0.7 %

