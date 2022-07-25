Anker makes charging faster, smarter and greener with its new lineup of GaNPrime™ higher wattage charging solutions

Higher Wattage: Charges virtually any USB-C powered device

Designed for Multi-tasking: Dynamically redistributes power from plug to plug based on each product's needs (saving on average one hour of charging time)

More Sustainable: Saves electricity consumption with every charge

Multiple Device Options: High-speed GaNPrime will be available in wall chargers, power banks and power strips

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand (1), today unveiled its new generation of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, GaNPrime. Combining the latest in GaN technology with Anker's own proprietary features, GaNPrime allows for a safer, faster and more sustainable charging experience.

New Anker 747 Charger (GaNPrime 150W) makes charging faster, safer and more sustainable. (PRNewswire)

"GaNPrime represents a new era in charging," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "In addition to delivering a faster and safer charging experience, our new GaNPrime chargers offer significant savings in energy consumption, reinforcing Anker's commitment to a more sustainable future."

GaNPrime Explained

GaN, or Gallium Nitride, is a compound found in modern satellites and radars. In 2018, Anker pioneered the application of this material in charging devices to develop smaller, lighter chargers. GaNPrime features the latest in GaN technology adding to it:

Green tech : Through Anker's innovative application of GaN technology, GaNPrime chargers are smaller and conserve less energy compared to silicone-based chargers (2)

PowerIQ™ 4.0 : When charging multiple devices at once, PowerIQ 4.0 intelligently detects the power needs of each connected device, automatically adjusting power distribution to reduce overall charging time by up to one hour.

ActiveShield™ 2.0 : Intelligently monitors temperature and adjusts power output to prevent overheating and safeguard connected devices. Compared to previous generations, ActiveShield 2.0 has an increased temperature detection frequency of 76%.

Compact Architecture Design: Featuring Anker's proprietary mini-transformer technology, GaNPrime products are up to 53% smaller compared to silicon laptop chargers, and thanks to its increased power output, a single GaNPrime device can easily charge up to four or even six devices at the same time, depending on the charger. It is the perfect companion for those on the go.

GanPrime and USB-C Make Charging More Sustainable

The benefits of GaNPrime don't end with device charging. Perhaps the most exciting benefit of GaNPrime is its increased power efficiency. With each charge, consumers save on average more than 7% in energy consumption compared to legacy silicon chargers. To put it in context, if everyone in the United States used the 150W GaNPrime charger for a year, we could save up to 796 million kilowatt-hours. That would be enough energy to power the entire state of Hawaii for one month.

Additionally, as one of the first consumer technology leaders to advocate for the universal adoption of USB-C, Anker is committed to designing products that are compatible with a vast range of devices. Because a single GaNPrime charger and USB-C cable can be used to power over 1,000 different mobile devices, this eliminates the need to own multiple chargers and substantially reduces the amount of e-waste created by older or proprietary device chargers.

GaNPrime Lineup

Product Name Max Total Output Port Anker 747 Charger

(GaNPrime 150W) 150W 3 USB-C 1 USB-A Anker 737 Charger

(GaNPrime 120W) 120W 2 USB-C

1 USB-A Anker 733 Power Bank

(GaNPrime PowerCore 65W) 65W 2 USB-C

1 USB-A Anker 727 Charging Station

(GaNPrime 100W) 100W 2 USB-C

2 USB-A

2 AC Anker 615 USB Power Strip

(GaNPrime 65W) 65W 2 USB-C

1 USB-A

2 AC Anker 735 Charger

(GaNPrime 65W) 65W 2 USB-C

1 USB-A

Price and availability

Availability and pricing of the GaNPrime lineup is listed below. Most products will be available for purchase as of today on Amazon.com or Anker.com, however certain products, noted below in italics, will be available later in Q3.

$59.99 : Available today on both 735 Charger (65W),: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

$69.99 : Available today on both 615 Power Strip,: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

$94.99 : Available today on both 727 Charging Station,: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

$94.99 : Available today on The 737 charger will also be available for PRE-ORDER on Amazon.com and begin shipping in late Q3. 737 Charger (120W),: Available today on Anker.com

$99.99 : Anker.com. The 733 will also be available for PRE-ORDER on Amazon.com and begin shipping in late Q3. 733 Power Bank,

$109.99 : The 747 will be available for PRE-ORDER on Amazon.com, Anker.com and begin shipping in late Q3. 747 Charger (150W),

For more information, please refer to the online press kit at https://bit.ly/GaNPrime_PressKit.

About Anker

Anker is the world's No. 1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. Anker kick-started the GaN (Gallium Nitride) revolution in 2018 by introducing the first commercially available GaN-powered fast charger. Today, Anker has continued to innovate in the charging space by introducing new charging accessories for virtually all mobile devices. This includes wall plugs, solar and wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, and high-capacity portable power stations. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

(1) Data source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., measured in terms of retail sales value in 2020, based on research conducted in 11-2021. Brands are defined as mobile charging brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products. Mobile phone charging products include chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables, and these accessories can also be used for other consumer electronics devices.

(2) Based on lab tests, Anker found that the new GanPrime chargers reduced energy loss (in the AC to DC circuit), on average, by 7.2% versus traditional silicon-based chargers.

