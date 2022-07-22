Anywhere℠ Debuts Renovated Headquarters Designed to Enable Employee Collaboration and Innovation for Today's Hybrid Workplace

Company celebrates with 'Open House' Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Alongside New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Local Officials

MADISON, N.J., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today unveiled the company's newly renovated headquarters designed to facilitate the future of work. Known as the Madison Hub, the redesign creates more flexible collaboration and innovation workspaces for Anywhere℠ employees across the enterprise, including its portfolio of renowned brands: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

Anywhere Real Estate celebrates ribbon cutting of newly renovated Madison Hub - its corporate HQ - with Mayor Bob Conley, Anywhere CEO Ryan Schneider and Governor Phil Murphy, alongside members of the Anywhere leadership team and local & state officials. (PRNewswire)

"As we enter the next chapter of our transformation, attracting and accelerating growth of great talent is core to the Anywhere strategy," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. "I am incredibly excited about how our newly redesigned Madison Hub will not only empower our employees to connect, collaborate, and drive results in a remote environment but also lead the industry into the future of work."

Having adopted a remote-first work model, Anywhere has embraced a talent philosophy in which many enterprise roles work remotely where feasible. The redesigned Madison Hub mixes individual 'hoteling' with tech-enabled collaboration spaces, along with training and learning studios and event spaces for deepening employee and stakeholder connections. While there are no permanent offices, including for company executives, the Anywhere brands each have dedicated space that showcases their unique values and visual identity for franchise sales prospects, affiliated brokers and agents, and employees. Other Hub amenities include a grab-n-go café and coffee bar, wellness facility, technology services counter, and outdoor social space.

Celebrating the Launch of the Redesigned Madison Hub

Today, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Bob Conley, Mayor of Madison, N.J., joined local officials and members of the Anywhere management team to debut the Madison Hub for employees. Attendees were invited to tour the new space and engage in more than 20 celebratory experiences hosted by the Anywhere portfolio of brands, along with functional and business teams and employee resource groups. Featured stops along the Open House route included a live artistic showcase of Anywhere culture and values, wellness and productivity demos, milestone brand anniversary celebrations, photo and video booths, and a variety of games and activities.

"I am happy to join CEO Ryan Schneider and the entire Anywhere team for today's ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled Anywhere headquarters in our very own Madison, NJ. As every real estate professional knows, the three most important words in real estate are "location, location, location." By recommitting to Madison, Anywhere is proving that New Jersey is the perfect location for any business, the perfect location for your employees and their families, and the perfect location for their clients," said Governor Phil Murphy.

Last month, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere. The transformation also represents the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future – empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey.

For more information, please visit anywhere.re and sign up for investor alerts at ir.anywhere.re. Follow Anywhere on social media by visiting its Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is on a mission to empower everyone's next move. Home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate – Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – the AnywhereSM portfolio includes franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures. Supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021, Anywhere is focused on simplifying, digitizing, and integrating the real estate transaction for all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying and selling journey. With innovative products and technology, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2021.

Media Contacts

Anywhere

Brianna Patrizio

Brianna.patrizio@anywhere.re

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.