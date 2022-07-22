THE 3RD ANNUAL TADS AWARDS NOW OPEN FOR NOMINATIONS WITH NEW NFT AWARD CATEGORY

Inaugurated in 2020, TADS Awards is the world's first annual international awards for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities ("TADS") sectors.

As a non-profit event, all nominations for TADS Awards can be submitted at no cost. All nominations will be reviewed by a panel of independent industry experts.

This year, a new "NFT Innovations" awards category has been added to cover five new awards including Digital Art, Content/IP, Impact/ESG, Phygital, and Metaverse.

HONG KONG, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TADS Awards is the world's first annual international awards for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities ("TADS") sectors. Nominations for TADS Awards can be submitted by the nominees directly or by a third-party nominator at the designated website (www.tadsawards.org). To keep pace with the growth of the dynamic TADS industries, this year, the 3rd TADS Awards has added a new "NFT Innovations" awards category covering five awards including Digital Art, Content/IP, Impact/ESG, Phygital, and Metaverse.

(PRNewswire)

The nomination deadline for the "NFT Innovations" awards category is August 30, 2022, and the award presentation ceremony for this category will be held during the "NFT-Metaverse Expo 2022" from September 23-25, 2022 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The nomination deadline for the "Best of Class TADS" and "Eco-System Excellence" award categories is September 30, 2022, and the related awards ceremony will be held during the "Hong Kong FinTech Week" from October 31 – November 4, 2022. As a non-profit event, there is no cost for both nominators and nominees at any stage of the TADS Awards, and they are free to withdraw at any time. Information submitted during the application process will be kept confidential.

TADS Awards is co-organized by Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute, Coinstreet Partners, and DAS (Digital Asset Series) Seminars. It has received strong support from strategic partners, including (alphabetically):- Accenture, Association of Family Offices in Asia, Crypto Valley Association, Deloitte Hong Kong, DLA Piper, FinTech Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Cyberport, IBM, InvestHK, Microsoft Hong Kong, Morningstar, Somerley Capital, The Tokenizer, and West Park Capital, among many others, plus support from its Global Ambassadors from over sixteen countries.

Samson Lee, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of TADS Awards, and Founder and CEO of Coinstreet commented, "As we enter the third year of running TADS Awards with the addition of "NFT Innovations" award category, we are very delighted to present a total of fifteen main awards along with another twelve rising-star awards that celebrate and reward outstanding companies in the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities space."

One of the supporting organizations, King Leung, Head of Fintech at InvestHK, said "NFT plays an instrumental role, far beyond its current forms, in the broader context of the Web3 revolution that will have a profound impact on the world. At InvestHK, we are also a strong believer that our international environment, positioning as a global international financial centre, and being the 2nd largest art auction market in the world, gives us an enormous competitive advantage to become a leading global player in this NFT revolution. I salute the founders of TADS Awards for their mission and passion, and I look forward to more collaboration to foster the NFT ecosystem and propel Hong Kong to become a global NFT leader."

Peter Yan, CEO of Hong Kong Cyberport said, "As home to the largest FinTech community in Hong Kong, Cyberport shares the same vision of facilitating the development of digital assets and financial innovation with TADS Awards. We are delighted to support the Awards for the third consecutive year and to see the inclusion of the 'NFT Innovations' award category to recognize outstanding industry players in the emerging and vibrant market. We wish TADS Awards every success."

"I am delighted to be a part of TADS Awards 2022 Organizing Committee. This is an exciting time for the tokenized assets and digitized securities sector as it continues to grow and gain momentum. I am pleased to see the addition of the "NFT Innovations" awards category and look forward to evaluating the nominations. At DLA Piper, we have advised on some very innovative projects in this space, and I am thrilled that companies and individuals have this opportunity to receive the industry recognition they deserve," said Ms. Kristi Swartz, Partner, DLA Piper.

Barry Chan, Partner, Financial Services Sector, IBM Consulting said, "This is my third year supporting TADS Awards. We observed the industry growing in maturity and driving continuous innovation. I'm looking forward to seeing new breakthrough thinking and broader adoption in the financial services industry."

On Yarvin, Managing Partner of Cointelligence Fund said, "Cointelligence Fund is a strong supporter of Metaverse. I am honored to join the Organizing Committee of TADS Awards 2022. The new "NFT Innovations" awards category and its five awards are something we wholeheartedly support and celebrate. It will be a pleasure to award the hard work and innovations that have been taking place in the NFT community."

Kim Mak, Co-organizer of NFT-Metaverse Expo 2022 commented, "It's our honor to have TADS Awards participate in our Expo and we truly believe it can help promote Hong Kong as a well-developed Web 3.0 market."

Neil Tan, Chairman of FinTech Association of Hong Kong commented, "TADS Awards are based on best practices and represent a measurement standard for the global tokenized assets and digital securities sectors. The adoption of blockchain, digital assets, and tokenization is a competitive advantage for us. Hong Kong must maintain its leadership position as a global financial center – TADS Awards keep Hong Kong at the forefront of innovation as a Global Fintech Center."

Tony Chan, Co-Chairman of NFT Association of Hong Kong (NFTAHK) added, "NFTAHK is the first registered non-profit organization in Hong Kong specializing in the field of NFT, it is our honor to collaborate with TADS Awards to offer five new "NFT Innovations" awards in 2022 to recognize outstanding companies in the NFT space."

TADS Awards 2022 will select a total of fifteen winners from three award categories (five awards for each category), along with a special Rising Star Award for each category created to encourage start-up companies and recognize innovative proof-of-concept projects in TADS industries.

1) "BEST OF CLASS TADS" category is for issuers of different types of Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities, including -

Equity-Backed Token

Asset-Backed Token

Tokenized Debt Token

Income-Backed Token

Impact / ESG Token

TADS Rising Star

2) "ECO-SYSTEM EXCELLENCE" category is for service providers and vertical solution providers along the TADS value chain, including -

KYC / Compliance Solution

Token Issuance Solution

Digital Custodian Solution

Brokerage & Liquidity Solution

Asset Management & DeFi Solution

Ecosystem Rising Star

3) "NFT INNOVATIONS" category is for issuers of different types of NFTs, including

Digital Art NFT (new)

Content/IP NFT (new)

Impact/ESG NFT (new)

Phygital NFT (new)

Metaverse NFT (new)

NFT Rising Star (new)

Some of the winners of past TADS Awards include (alphabetically): Archax, Bitt, Covario, CurrencyWorks, DigiShares, InvestaX, IX Fintech, Kansong Art Museum, Publish, Ledger, Securitize, Prime Trust, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, and Tokeny Solutions. A complete list of previous TADS Awards can be found at https://tadsawards.org/past-results/.

About TADS Awards

First launched in 2020, the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards ("TADS Awards") is the world's first annual international awards for the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities sector. Hosted annually, TADS Awards aims to nurture the growth of Web3 industries by gathering leaders and experts from across the world's financial technology and financial service sectors to establish best practices and performance standards through recognizing and honoring individuals and businesses for their distinguished achievements and contributions in TADS sectors. For more information, please visit - www.tadsawards.org

About Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute

Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute (APDEI) aims to create a center of excellence, leadership, and partnership to incubate new thinking and innovation in practice; advance thought-leadership; generate new growth opportunities; enhance the competitiveness and productivity of business; and cultivate talents to accelerate the digital economy. For more information, please visit - https://apdei.org/

About Coinstreet

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning, decentralized investment banking group, a high-end financial services firm for private wealth, and a professional consultancy firm in the Digital Asset and FinTech sectors, providing a business ecosystem for the new era of digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five key business segments: (1) Asset Tokenization & Digitized Securities Consultancy, (2) Digital Asset Management & Private Banking, (3) Digital Asset Global Distribution Coordination, (4) TADS Issuance, Trading & Management Platform, and (5) DeFi, NFT & DLT Solutions. For more information, please visit www.coinstreet.partners

About DAS Seminars

Digital Asset Series (DAS) is a series of educational seminars delivered by academic scholars, regulators, legal professionals, fintech industry leaders and practitioners. These seminars are aimed to facilitate mass adoption of digital assets, through a better understanding of the ever-growing sphere of digital assets and fintech area and its current landscape. DAS Seminars 2022 is organized by six non-profit organizations in the digital asset space, including (alphabetically) the Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute ("APDEI"), the Asia Security Token Alliance ("ASTA"), the Hong Kong Blockchain Association ("HKBA"), the Hong Kong Digital Finance Association ("HKDFA"), Society of Registered Financial Planners ("HKRFP"), and the NFT Association of Hong Kong ("NFTAHK"). For more information, please visit www.digitalassetseries.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coinstreet Partners