J.P. Morgan Re-Appointed by Florida SBA as Manager on Florida Growth Fund

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives has been re-appointed by the Florida State Board of Administration (SBA) as manager for a second tranche of the Florida Growth Fund. As part of the mandate, J.P. Morgan will construct a return-enhancing private equity portfolio focused on technology, growth and buyouts in Florida. The firm will commit to private equity funds based in Florida, as well as making investments directly in companies with a significant presence in the state.

The Florida Growth Fund is a legislatively-approved program providing capital to growth related businesses in Florida that commenced in 2009. The Fund currently has investments valued at over $600 million in Florida-based funds and direct private equity or credit-related transactions.

"We are excited to continue and grow our partnership with the SBA on the Florida Growth Fund," said Robert Cousin, Managing Director in J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives' Private Equity Group. "The size, growth and diversity of the Florida economy continues to offer an abundance of compelling investment opportunities. In addition, over the past three years, we have seen a marked increase in new private equity sponsors forming in the state, as well as existing sponsors relocating to Florida."

The State Board of Administration currently manages over $190 billion in assets of the Florida Retirement System Trust Fund and other funds for the State of Florida and local governments in assets classes including fixed income, domestic equities, foreign equities, private equity, real estate, and cash. More information on the Florida Growth Fund Program can be found here.

