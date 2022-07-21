Everest Group Recognizes Genpact as a Leader for the Second Year in its Trust and Safety - Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Everest Group Recognizes Genpact as a Leader for the Second Year in its Trust and Safety - Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Genpact acclaimed for strong policy expertise, AI capabilities, and curating a Global Command Centre to drive strategies and solutions for social media, media and entertainment buyers

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been ranked a Leader for the second consecutive year in Everest Group's Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. As noted by the Assessment, Genpact's strengths in creating a robust ecosystem of internal talent, external partnerships, and an innovative hub for developing policy management contributed to its Leader position.

By leveraging augmented and virtual reality and data-driven insights, Genpact is positioned to strategize and execute trust and safety and content moderation programs for global media, social media, retail, and e-commerce clients. Clients have lauded the capabilities of its Global Command Center, a unified location for managing every aspect of global trust and safety-content operations, which customizes itself to the complexity and scale of operations while monitoring trends and leveraging AI enabled intelligence customize itself to the complexity and scale of any platform and operation to drive key outcomes. Trend monitoring and AI enable predictive intelligence, which can anticipate workload fluctuations to manage effective staffing and workforce planning.

"The worldwide increase of online users, paired with the rise of the metaverse for gaming, shopping and expanded social engagements has created a pivotal moment in time for our clients. Regulations and privacy concerns continue to be a challenge, while countries enacting laws governing targeted collection and an increased use of personal data (even anonymized) requires deep scrutiny," said Anil Nanduru, global leader, high tech, and manufacturing services at Genpact. "Our expertise, protocols, and mechanisms help organizations develop curated strategies and best practices to create safe and engaging customer experiences."

Initially the scope of content moderation was limited to social media, today, any enterprise with an online presence is finding use cases for content moderation and other trust and safety services such as fraud and risk mitigation and protected gaming experiences. While automation accounts for most of the content moderation decision-making, there is a critical component of supplementing this with AI human expertise.

"Serving multiple industries, Genpact has expertise in handling sensitive content types," said Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Genpact's capabilities in offering transformation services to its clients, combined with its dedicated investments in technology that help turn data into informed decisions, contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's Trust and Safety PEAK Matrix 2022 Assessment."

Genpact continues to innovate in this space by combining domain, technology, and Lean and Six Sigma expertise to protect users and enhance client operations:

Our AI-powered Global Command Center uses a combination of advanced data visualization, machine learning, and natural language generation to help run consistent, repeatable operations and measure across more than 100 metrics

Genpact's policy lab proactively addresses regulatory policy changes and their impact on platforms and operations. It created proprietary frameworks to assess policy changes and then applies blueprint processes to seamlessly operationalize updates across platforms

Our AI-based policy accelerator can be embedded in clients' CMS systems to help moderators understand and apply policy faster and more accurately. This proprietary framework can be customized for the needs of each platform and how stringent its policies are, while also sharing industry and real-world context and impact

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix report provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on overall capability and market impact across different global services markets.

For more information, explore Genpact's trust and safety services and read the customer version of the Everest Group report.

