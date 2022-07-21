Dynavax to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, will report second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close.

(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

To dial into the call, participants will need to register for the call using the caller registration link. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older, and CpG 1018 adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, shingles, Tdap, seasonal influenza and universal influenza. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies