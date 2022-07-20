Unsilenced Voices Unites Communities and Businesses to End Domestic Violence in Los Angeles

Global nonprofit provides help for survivors struggling with high living costs and lack of resources

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global domestic violence nonprofit Unsilenced Voices (UV) and LA-based agency RayCo Media (RayCo) will host a free community luncheon in Playa del Rey Sunday, July 24, called A Blanket of Hope: Survivor to Thriver. UV will bring immediate assistance to abuse survivors; educate the public on building safer communities; and invite fellow organizations to collaborate through volunteerism, donation, or sponsorship.

In Los Angeles, exorbitant housing and living costs create an extra barrier for domestic abuse survivors trying to move out of the household, hence domestic violence is a strong risk factor for homelessness. UV's mission is to help families transition to safety without becoming homeless. Guest speakers include actor/success coach Kaya Redford, author Antoinette Logan, and family attorney Marc Goldberg. Local nonprofits Pathways for Victims and the Downtown Women's Center will exhibit their services, and lunch will be provided.

"We're so grateful to our generous sponsors like Streetstop and Melaleuca for helping us end the pain brought by domestic abuse", says UV founder Michelle Jewsbury. "It's critical that resources are readily available to survivors and that everyone in the community plays a role in preventing further suffering."

"As a local business, RayCo is proud to support the humanitarian work of Unsilenced Voices", says Co-Founder Rebecca Binny. "They share our goal of building sustainable nonprofits."

UV has partnered with Scars of Survival magazine as the media partner for A Blanket of Hope, a five-city tour that began with Dallas in April and ends with Tampa in November. Register for free here and come out July 24 10:00am - 3:30pm PST to:

8025 W. Manchester Ave

Playa del Rey, CA 90293

Unsilenced Voices

Unsilenced Voices is a global 501(c)3 nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in multiple countries to live safe, happy lives. For more information, visit www.unsilencedvoices.org .

RayCo Media

RayCo Media builds global, sustainable brands with compelling storytelling, public relations, and Web3-integrated marketing. The Los Angeles-based, full-service agency is spearheading the use of mixed-reality solutions to cultivate a more prosperous and humanitarian future. Learn more at www.raycomedia.net .

Rebecca Binny

+1.310.334.9942

rebecca@raycomedia.net

