Overseas Adventure Travel Named to Travel + Leisure 2022 World's Best Awards

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in personalized small group and solo travel, today announced that it has been named #2 in the Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines category in the Travel + Leisure 2022 World's Best Awards.

"We are honored to be recognized by Travel + Leisure this year," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of O.A.T. "Our travelers are telling us that their personalized, immersive experiences on O.A.T. Small Ships are something special. We work hard to achieve excellence."

According to Travel + Leisure, the Best Intimate-ship Ocean Cruise Lines category is a new classification designed to honor the smallest oceangoing vessels, recognizing ships with fewer than 150 cabins. "More nimble than their larger counterparts, these petite ships often take travelers to farther-flung and less-frequented ports, from tropical destinations to both poles," states T+L.

Each year for its World's Best Awards, Travel + Leisure surveys readers on their travel experiences around the globe. Readers share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Individual cruise ships are rated by readers on their cabins and facilities, food, service, itineraries and destinations, excursions and activities, and value.

O.A.T. provides travelers over 50 with impactful, intercultural experiences that help change people's lives. O.A.T. fosters an intimate and accessible experience, with groups limited to 16 travelers (average of 13) by land and 25 (average of 22) by sea.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $225 million since 1981.

