GM Defense to Provide Battery Electric Vehicle to U.S. Army for Analysis and Demonstration

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, was selected by the U.S. Army to provide a battery electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration. GM Defense will leverage the GMC HUMMER EV, featuring GM's Ultium Platform, to meet the U.S. Army's requirement for a light to heavy duty battery electric vehicle to support reduced reliance on fossil fuels both in the operational and garrison environments.

"This award showcases GM Defense's ability to leverage the best battery electric technology in the commercial marketplace," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "With access to GM's advanced technologies, GM Defense is able to provide proven commercial technologies adapted to meet specific defense requirements and the needs of our customers."

The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup is the world's first and only all-electric supertruck that features a 24-module, double-stacked Ultium battery pack and zero-tailpipe emissions. The vehicle features 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of wheel torque and is capable of full 350 kilowatt/800-volt DC fast charging, enabling up to nearly 100 miles in 12 minutes. The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup offers 329 miles of combined driving range for Edition 1, with 0-60 mph acceleration times as quick as 3 seconds.

"Leveraging GM's advanced technology, this demonstration will prove to our U.S. Army customer what an all-electric supertruck can do and how the underlying technology can be leveraged for future defense needs, whether on an installation or in a tactical environment," continued duMont.

GM Defense is leveraging GM's $35 billion investment in electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle technology to help lead global defense and government customers' transition to a more electric, connected and autonomous future.

