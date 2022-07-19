Chedraui: Q2'22 Results

MEXICO CITY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chedraui is pleased to invite you to discuss our Q2'22 results.
Presented by:
Antonio Chedraui Eguía CEO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Carlos Smith Mathas CEO, Chedraui USA
Humberto Tafolla Núñez CFO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Arturo Velázquez Díaz IRO
We will publish our Q2'22 earnings release on Tuesday 26th after market hours.
Date
Wednesday, July 27th, 2022
10:00 am (EST)
9:00 am (CST)
Conference Call
Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982
Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034
Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780
Webcast
