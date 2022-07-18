WinWire Appoints Katy Brown of Microsoft to its Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire Technologies, a Data-driven Digital Engineering company, announces the appointment of Katy Brown, VP of Enterprise Sales, Software & Digital Platforms, leading the National High-Tech Industry Vertical at Microsoft, to its Board of Directors.

WinWire Technologies Logo (PRNewswire)

Katy brings a wealth of industry knowledge, business acumen, and strategic thinking to WinWire's Board. Her extensive leadership experience in managing large-scale organizational transformation and successfully adopting innovative technologies will benefit WinWire.

"I am delighted to welcome Katy to our Board of Directors; her experience and insights will help the company innovate, execute, and grow," said Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire. "Katy brings great energy, expertise, confidence, and first-hand knowledge of transforming high-performing global businesses. Her experience in driving significant business growth and expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we build the story of our future."

Commenting on her recent appointment, Katy Brown said, "I am proud to join the Board of Directors at WinWire, and I look forward to being part of the transformative impact this company continues to drive for its customers and partners."

About WinWire

WinWire Technologies is a Data-driven Digital Engineering company that enables enterprises and software companies across Healthcare, Retail, Hi-Tech, and Manufacturing to navigate their digital transformation journey. WinWire helps its customers drive business growth and gain competitive advantage through innovative software solutions.

WinWire has extensive expertise across a range of digital technologies and delivers innovative solutions on Azure for App Modernization, Data/AI, and Security that helps clients harness business value.

As a Managed Gold-Certified and a global award-winning Microsoft Partner, WinWire is recognized as a cloud expert across the entire Microsoft ecosystem. Our record of leadership in exceptional technology solutions delivery and 'People First' culture makes WinWire your ideal technology service partner.

For more information, please visit www.winwire.com

About Katy Brown

Katy Brown is Vice President for Microsoft's Enterprise Sales - Software and Digital Platforms, leading the National High-Tech Industry Vertical, responsible for directing sales, services, and partner efforts.

A twenty-five-year Microsoft veteran, Katy has a proven track record for delivering strategic initiatives and sales programs to drive overall growth. Before her current role, Katy held the position of Regional Vice President for Northwest Region and previously the General Manager for the NorCal District. She also held the position of General Manager – US National Sales Excellence, where she led a world-class sales team, orchestrating breakthrough development on customer satisfaction, innovation on sales enablement tools, planning and processes, and the overall leadership of the Sales Excellence community.

In her pursuit of sales excellence and customer loyalty, Katy has been recognized with several awards for her sales achievement, management, and leadership.

A native of San Francisco, Katy has a B.S. in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis. Her executive education includes IBM Advanced Business Institute and advanced leadership courses at Microsoft.

