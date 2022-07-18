ROSS STORES OPENS 29 NEW LOCATIONS

ON TRACK TO OPEN 100 STORES IN 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores recently opened 21 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and eight dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 12 different states in June and July. These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 100 new stores – 75 Ross and 25 dd's DISCOUNTS – during fiscal 2022.

"These recent openings reflect our ongoing commitment to expanding our two chains," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. "This summer, we expanded our presence in our largest markets of California, Florida, and Texas, and also added locations in newer states, including North Carolina for dd's as well as Ohio for Ross. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate a total of 1,980 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,669 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 311 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact: Connie Kao

Group Vice President, Investor & Media Relations

(925) 965-4668

connie.kao@ros.com

