OneBill Leapfrogs Volli's Communications' Billing and Partner Management Capability into a New Dimension

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volli Communications , a leading UCaaS provider, has chosen OneBill , an award-winning billing solution, as their strategic partner to take their billing and partner management capabilities to the next level.

Volli Communications offer a plethora of services to power their customer's communication needs, providing everything from advanced call routing, call queuing, phone provisioning, porting, auto attending, and call recording. Moreover, Volli Communications is solidified as the exclusive SIP trunk provider and backend developer for FORTINET and the FortiVoice platform.

Prior to engaging OneBill, Volli Communications were using a myriad of systems to manage each aspect of their revenue processes. Managing billing, channel partners and commission payments also required some highly manual tasks which was impeding operational efficiency. Furthermore, keeping on top of taxation compliance and reporting was becoming cumbersome.

Since implementing OneBill, Volli Communications have eliminated unnecessary duplication in systems, to streamline their revenue operations into one platform. They have also brought their channel partners into one billing ecosystem where their commission payments can be settled in real time; a game changer for the business. Furthermore, Volli Communications have also leveraged OneBill's taxation integration with Avalara to stay on top of reporting.

Travis Curnutte, Director of Marketing said "the OneBill development team has been a breeze to work with; and have worked seamlessly with our internal engineers. We're excited to continue building our strategic relationship with the OneBill family".

JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill, said, "We feel an enormous amount of mutual respect and appreciation for the Volli Communications team. Our product engineering teams have enjoyed the opportunity to configure the OneBill platform in order to address their key pain points".

